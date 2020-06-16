openbase logo
by auth0
3.4.1

Tools to facilitate working in a webtask context.

Readme

Usage

This module contains helper functions to convert common http(s) servers to functions suitable for running in a webtask.

Example

This example shows how you can transform an entire express server into a function suitable for using in a webtask.

webtask.js

var Express = require('express');
var Webtask = require('webtask-tools');
var server = Express();

server.use(require('body-parser').json());

// Create
server.post('/', function (req, res) {
    createInMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, req.body, function (err, data) {
        if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error creating record.");
        
        res.json(data);
    });
});

// Read
server.get('/', function (req, res) {
    fetchDataFromMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, function (err, data) {
        if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error reading record.");
        
        res.json(data);
    });
});

// Update
server.put('/', function (req, res) {
    updateInMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, req.body, function (err, data) {
        if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error updating record.");
        
        res.json(data);
    });
});

// Delete
server.del('/', function (req, res) {
    removeFromMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, function (err, data) {
        if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error removing record.");
        
        res.json(data);
    });
});

// Expose this express server as a webtask-compatible function

module.exports = Webtask.fromExpress(server);

API

Runner.fromConnect(connectServer)

Alias: Runner.fromExpress

Returns a function that will inject a single request into the supplied server with the 3-argument webtask signature:

function (context, req, res) {}

The webtask context object will be available as req.webtaskContext from within route handlers.

Runner.fromServer(httpServer)

Alias: Runner.fromRestify

Returns a function that will inject a single request into the supplied server with the 3-argument webtask signature:

function (context, req, res) {}

The webtask context object will be available as req.webtaskContext from within route handlers.

Runner.fromHapi(hapiServer)

Returns a function that will inject a single request into the supplied server with the 3-argument webtask signature:

function (context, req, res) {}

The webtask context object will be available as request.webtaskContext from within route handlers.

Issue Reporting

If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.

Author

Auth0

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

