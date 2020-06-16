This module contains helper functions to convert common http(s) servers to functions suitable for running in a webtask.
This example shows how you can transform an entire express server into a function suitable for using in a webtask.
webtask.js
var Express = require('express');
var Webtask = require('webtask-tools');
var server = Express();
server.use(require('body-parser').json());
// Create
server.post('/', function (req, res) {
createInMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, req.body, function (err, data) {
if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error creating record.");
res.json(data);
});
});
// Read
server.get('/', function (req, res) {
fetchDataFromMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, function (err, data) {
if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error reading record.");
res.json(data);
});
});
// Update
server.put('/', function (req, res) {
updateInMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, req.body, function (err, data) {
if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error updating record.");
res.json(data);
});
});
// Delete
server.del('/', function (req, res) {
removeFromMongo(req.webtaskContext.data.MONGO_URL, function (err, data) {
if (err) return res.status(500).send("Error removing record.");
res.json(data);
});
});
// Expose this express server as a webtask-compatible function
module.exports = Webtask.fromExpress(server);
Alias:
Runner.fromExpress
Returns a function that will inject a single request into the supplied server with the 3-argument webtask signature:
function (context, req, res) {}
The webtask
context object will be available as
req.webtaskContext from
within route handlers.
Alias:
Runner.fromRestify
Returns a function that will inject a single request into the supplied server with the 3-argument webtask signature:
function (context, req, res) {}
The webtask
context object will be available as
req.webtaskContext from
within route handlers.
Returns a function that will inject a single request into the supplied server with the 3-argument webtask signature:
function (context, req, res) {}
The webtask
context object will be available as
request.webtaskContext from
within route handlers.
