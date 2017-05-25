Init default webstorm config.
usage:
// package.json
"devDependencies": {
"webstorm-disable-index": "1"
},
"config": {
"webstorm": {
// ignore the whole node_modules, but add these as lib
"index": ["egg", "egg-init"]
}
}
usage2: support sub modules
// support casade modules parse
Supposing below webstorm project case:
|--- package.json (root)
|--- node-server
|-- package.json
|--- static-server
|-- package.json
|--- static-server2
|-- package.json
You just add dependencies in root package.json, and then all sub modules's node_modules are disabled from the whole project
// package.json
"devDependencies": {
"webstorm-disable-index": "1"
},
"config": {
"webstorm": {
"modules": ["node-server", "static-server", "static-server2"]
}
}