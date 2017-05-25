Init default webstorm config.

usage:

"devDependencies" : { "webstorm-disable-index" : "1" }, "config" : { "webstorm" : { "index" : [ "egg" , "egg-init" ] } }

usage2: support sub modules

Supposing below webstorm project case:

|--- package.json (root) |--- node-server |-- package.json |--- static-server |-- package.json |--- static-server2 |-- package.json

You just add dependencies in root package.json, and then all sub modules's node_modules are disabled from the whole project