by tangyao
1.2.0 (see all)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

webstorm-disable-index

Init default webstorm config.

usage:

// package.json
"devDependencies": {
  "webstorm-disable-index": "1"
},
"config": {
  "webstorm": {
    // ignore the whole node_modules, but add these as lib
    "index": ["egg", "egg-init"]
  }
}

usage2: support sub modules

// support casade modules parse

Supposing below webstorm project case:

|--- package.json (root)
|--- node-server
  |-- package.json
|--- static-server
  |-- package.json
|--- static-server2
  |-- package.json

You just add dependencies in root package.json, and then all sub modules's node_modules are disabled from the whole project

// package.json
"devDependencies": {
  "webstorm-disable-index": "1"
},
"config": {
  "webstorm": {
    "modules": ["node-server", "static-server", "static-server2"]
  }
}

