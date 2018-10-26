This library provides a stomp client for Web browsers and nodejs through Web Sockets.
This is a fork of the original stomp-websocket re-written in ES6 and incorporate pending pull requests. All credits goes to the original authors: Jeff Mesnil & Jeff Lindsay.
Only ES5 compatible modern browsers are supported. If you need a websocket polyfill you can use sockjs
As nodejs does not have a WebSocket object like browsers have, you must choose a websocket client and use webstomp.over instead of
webstomp.client. Choosing a good client is maybe the most difficult part:
npm run example will open examples in browser and try to connect to RabbitMQ Web-Stomp default Web Sockets url.
node run example/broadcast-node.js will run a dead simple nodejs example.
npm install webstomp-client
<script type="text/javascript" src="node_modules/webstomp-client/dist/webstomp.min.js"></script>
webstomp will be a global variable.
var webstomp = require('webstomp-client');
import webstomp from 'webstomp-client';
By default it will load
dist/webstomp.js, but the npm package.json es6 entry point to the es6 src file if you prefer loading this version.
Jeff Mesnil stomp-websocket documentation is still a must read even if the API evolved a little
Uses global
WebSocket object for you to return a webstomp
Client object.
Web Sockets endpoint url
['v10.stomp', 'v11.stomp', 'v12.stomp']
false. See binary section.
{incoming: 10000, outgoing: 10000}. You can provide
false to cut it (recommended when the server is a SockJS server) or a definition object.
true. Will log frame using
console.log
Takes a
WebSocket alike object instance to return a webstomp
Client object. Allows you to use another
WebSocket object than the default one. 2 cases for this:
webstomp.client to create a default instance for you.
WebSocket object that
webstomp.client can use.
WebSocket object instance
false. See binary section.
{incoming: 10000, outgoing: 10000}. You can provide
false to cut it (recommended when the server is a SockJS server) or a definition object.
true. Will log frame using
console.log
List all STOMP specifications supported.
List all websocket STOMP protocols supported. Useful when creating your own
WebSocket instance, although optional, protocols is often the second parameter.
A client instance can and should be created through
webstomp.client or
webstomp.over
connect(headers, connectCallback)
connect(headers, connectCallback, errorCallback)
connect(login, passcode, connectCallback)
connect(login, passcode, connectCallback, errorCallback)
connect(login, passcode, connectCallback, errorCallback, host)
It is preferable to unsubscribe from a subscription by calling
unsubscribe() directly on the object returned by
client.subscribe()
var subscription = client.subscribe(destination, onmessage);
...
subscription.unsubscribe(headers);
headers are optionals
If defined on the client instance this function will be called whenever a message is received and in the absence of an explicit
subscribe(). Some brokers (at least RabbitMQ) will setup an internal routing topology for RPC patterns when a message is sent with certain headers.
In RabbitMQ it's called Direct Reply-To
On the client
let onreceive(frame)=>{
console.log('Message received',frame)
}
client.onreceive=onreceive
let headers = {
'reply-to' :'/temp-queue/webstomp',
}
client.send('/topic/public.echo.hi.mom','a message')
On the server (using Amqplib for example)
ch.publish('',raw_message.properties.replyTo,Buffer.from('a reply'))
If no transaction ID is passed, one will be created automatically
It is preferable to commit a transaction by calling
commit() directly on the object returned by
client.begin():
var tx = client.begin(txid);
...
tx.commit();
It is preferable to abort a transaction by calling
abort() directly on the object returned by
client.begin():
var tx = client.begin(txid);
...
tx.abort();
It is preferable to acknowledge a message by calling
ack() directly on the message handled by a subscription callback:
client.subscribe(destination, (message) => {
// process the message
// acknowledge it
message.ack();
}, {'ack': 'client'}
);
It is preferable to nack a message by calling
nack() directly on the message handled by a subscription callback:
client.subscribe(destination, (message) => {
// process the message
// acknowledge it
message.nack();
}, {'ack': 'client'}
);
Will use
console.log by default. Override it to update its behavior.
It is possible to use binary frame instead of string frame over Web Sockets.
Not all server are compatible, you may have to deactivate this feature depending the server you are using. For example RabbitMQ Web-Stomp is compatible only since 3.6 with native Web Sockets server.