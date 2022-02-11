Webster is A Powerful and Extensible Web Crawling Framework for Node.js application. You can use Webster to crawl websites and extract structured data from their pages.
Which is different from other crawling framework is that Webster can scrape the content which rendered by browser client side javascript and ajax request.
pull the example docker image:
docker pull zhuyingda/webster-demo
docker run -it zhuyingda/webster-demo
here is a simple demo for crawling this sample site, (which was a demo used by Scrapy framework):
node demo_producer.js
env MOD=debug node demo_consumer.js
Or you can deploy on Docker.
npm install webster
sudo apt install chromium-browser chromium-codecs-ffmpeg
env MOD=debug EXE_PATH=/usr/bin/chromium-browser node demo_consumer.js
You can see more details from here.
