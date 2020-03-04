Use HTML5 websockets using the Node Streams API.
This module works in Node or in Browsers that support WebSockets. You can use browserify to package this module for browser use.
var websocket = require('websocket-stream')
var ws = websocket('ws://echo.websocket.org')
process.stdin.pipe(ws)
ws.pipe(process.stdout)
In the example above
ws is a duplex stream. That means you can pipe output to anything that accepts streams. You can also pipe data into streams (such as a webcam feed or audio data).
The underlying
WebSocket instance is available as
ws.socket.
The available options differs depending on if you use this module in the browser or with node.js. Options can be passed in as the third or second argument -
WebSocket(address, [protocols], [options]).
options.browserBufferSize
How much to allow the socket.bufferedAmount to grow before starting to throttle writes. This option has no effect in node.js.
Default:
1024 * 512 (512KiB)
options.browserBufferTimeout
How long to wait before checking if the socket buffer has drained sufficently for another write. This option has no effect in node.js.
Default:
1000 (1 second)
options.objectMode
Send each chunk on its own, and do not try to pack them in a single websocket frame.
Default:
false
options.binary
Always convert to
Buffer in Node.js before sending.
Forces
options.objectMode to
false.
Default:
true
options.perMessageDeflate
We recommend disabling the per message deflate extension to achieve the best throughput.
Default:
true on the client,
false on the server.
Example:
var websocket = require('websocket-stream')
var ws = websocket('ws://realtimecats.com', {
perMessageDeflate: false
})
Beware that this option is ignored by browser clients. To make sure that permessage-deflate is never used, disable it on the server.
When used in node.js see the ws.WebSocket documentation
Using the
ws module you can make a websocket server and use this module to get websocket streams on the server:
var websocket = require('websocket-stream')
var wss = websocket.createServer({server: someHTTPServer}, handle)
function handle(stream, request) {
// `request` is the upgrade request sent by the client.
fs.createReadStream('bigdata.json').pipe(stream)
}
We recommend disabling the per message deflate extension to achieve the best throughput:
var websocket = require('websocket-stream')
var wss = websocket.createServer({
perMessageDeflate: false,
server: someHTTPServer
}, handle)
function handle(stream) {
fs.createReadStream('bigdata.json').pipe(stream)
}
You can even use it on express.js with the express-ws library:
const express = require('express');
const expressWebSocket = require('express-ws');
const websocketStream = require('websocket-stream/stream');
const app = express();
// extend express app with app.ws()
expressWebSocket(app, null, {
// ws options here
perMessageDeflate: false,
});
app.ws('/bigdata.json', function(ws, req) {
// convert ws instance to stream
const stream = websocketStream(ws, {
// websocket-stream options here
binary: true,
});
fs.createReadStream('bigdata.json').pipe(stream);
});
app.listen(3000);
npm test
First start the echo server by running
node test-server.js
Then run
npm start and open
localhost:9966 in your browser and open the Dev Tools console to see test output.
BSD LICENSE