This is a (mostly) pure JavaScript implementation of the WebSocket protocol versions 8 and 13 for Node. There are some example client and server applications that implement various interoperability testing protocols in the "test/scripts" folder.
You can read the full API documentation in the docs folder.
Current Version: 1.0.34 - Release 2021-04-14
globalThis property when available. See this MDN page for context. Resolves #415
All current browsers are fully* supported.
(Not all W3C WebSocket features are supported by browsers. More info in the Full API documentation)
There are some basic benchmarking sections in the Autobahn test suite. I've put up a benchmark page that shows the results from the Autobahn tests run against AutobahnServer 0.4.10, WebSocket-Node 1.0.2, WebSocket-Node 1.0.4, and ws 0.3.4.
(These benchmarks are quite a bit outdated at this point, so take them with a grain of salt. Anyone up for running new benchmarks? I'll link to your report.)
The very complete Autobahn Test Suite is used by most WebSocket implementations to test spec compliance and interoperability.
In your project root:
$ npm install websocket
Then in your code:
var WebSocketServer = require('websocket').server;
var WebSocketClient = require('websocket').client;
var WebSocketFrame = require('websocket').frame;
var WebSocketRouter = require('websocket').router;
var W3CWebSocket = require('websocket').w3cwebsocket;
W3CWebSocket class).
Here's a short example showing a server that echos back anything sent to it, whether utf-8 or binary.
#!/usr/bin/env node
var WebSocketServer = require('websocket').server;
var http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer(function(request, response) {
console.log((new Date()) + ' Received request for ' + request.url);
response.writeHead(404);
response.end();
});
server.listen(8080, function() {
console.log((new Date()) + ' Server is listening on port 8080');
});
wsServer = new WebSocketServer({
httpServer: server,
// You should not use autoAcceptConnections for production
// applications, as it defeats all standard cross-origin protection
// facilities built into the protocol and the browser. You should
// *always* verify the connection's origin and decide whether or not
// to accept it.
autoAcceptConnections: false
});
function originIsAllowed(origin) {
// put logic here to detect whether the specified origin is allowed.
return true;
}
wsServer.on('request', function(request) {
if (!originIsAllowed(request.origin)) {
// Make sure we only accept requests from an allowed origin
request.reject();
console.log((new Date()) + ' Connection from origin ' + request.origin + ' rejected.');
return;
}
var connection = request.accept('echo-protocol', request.origin);
console.log((new Date()) + ' Connection accepted.');
connection.on('message', function(message) {
if (message.type === 'utf8') {
console.log('Received Message: ' + message.utf8Data);
connection.sendUTF(message.utf8Data);
}
else if (message.type === 'binary') {
console.log('Received Binary Message of ' + message.binaryData.length + ' bytes');
connection.sendBytes(message.binaryData);
}
});
connection.on('close', function(reasonCode, description) {
console.log((new Date()) + ' Peer ' + connection.remoteAddress + ' disconnected.');
});
});
This is a simple example client that will print out any utf-8 messages it receives on the console, and periodically sends a random number.
This code demonstrates a client in Node.js, not in the browser
#!/usr/bin/env node
var WebSocketClient = require('websocket').client;
var client = new WebSocketClient();
client.on('connectFailed', function(error) {
console.log('Connect Error: ' + error.toString());
});
client.on('connect', function(connection) {
console.log('WebSocket Client Connected');
connection.on('error', function(error) {
console.log("Connection Error: " + error.toString());
});
connection.on('close', function() {
console.log('echo-protocol Connection Closed');
});
connection.on('message', function(message) {
if (message.type === 'utf8') {
console.log("Received: '" + message.utf8Data + "'");
}
});
function sendNumber() {
if (connection.connected) {
var number = Math.round(Math.random() * 0xFFFFFF);
connection.sendUTF(number.toString());
setTimeout(sendNumber, 1000);
}
}
sendNumber();
});
client.connect('ws://localhost:8080/', 'echo-protocol');
Same example as above but using the W3C WebSocket API.
var W3CWebSocket = require('websocket').w3cwebsocket;
var client = new W3CWebSocket('ws://localhost:8080/', 'echo-protocol');
client.onerror = function() {
console.log('Connection Error');
};
client.onopen = function() {
console.log('WebSocket Client Connected');
function sendNumber() {
if (client.readyState === client.OPEN) {
var number = Math.round(Math.random() * 0xFFFFFF);
client.send(number.toString());
setTimeout(sendNumber, 1000);
}
}
sendNumber();
};
client.onclose = function() {
console.log('echo-protocol Client Closed');
};
client.onmessage = function(e) {
if (typeof e.data === 'string') {
console.log("Received: '" + e.data + "'");
}
};
For an example of using the request router, see
libwebsockets-test-server.js in the
test folder.
A presentation on the state of the WebSockets protocol that I gave on July 23, 2011 at the LA Hacker News meetup. WebSockets: The Real-Time Web, Delivered