WebSlides = Create stories with Karma

Finally, everything you need to make HTML presentations, landings, and longforms in a beautiful way. Just a basic knowledge of HTML and CSS is required. Designers, marketers, and journalists can now focus on the content. — https://webslides.tv/demos.

Download

Simply choose a demo and customize it in seconds. Latest version: webslides.tv/webslides-latest.zip.

What's in the download?

The download includes demos and images (devices and logos). All content is for demo purposes only. Images are property of their respective owners.

webslides/ ├── index .html ├── css/ │ ├── base .css │ └── colors .css │ └── svg-icons .css (optional) ├── js/ │ ├── webslides .js │ └── svg-icons .js (optional) └── demos/ └── images/

Features

Navigation (horizontal and vertical sliding): remote presenters, touchpad, keyboard shortcuts, and swipe.

Slide counter.

Permalinks: go to a specific slide.

Autoslide.

Click to nav.

Simple CSS alignments. Put content wherever you want (vertical centering...)

40+ components: background images/videos, quotes, cards, covers...

Flexible blocks with auto-fill and equal height.

Fonts: Roboto, Maitree (Serif), and San Francisco.

Vertical rhythm (use multiples of 8).

Markup

Code is clean and scalable. It uses intuitive markup with popular naming conventions. There's no need to overuse classes or nesting.

Each parent <section> in the #webslides element is an individual slide.

< article id = "webslides" > < section > < h1 > Slide 1 </ h1 > </ section > < section class = "bg-black aligncenter" > < div class = "wrap" > < h1 > Slide 2 </ h1 > </ div > </ section > </ article >

Vertical Sliding

< article id = "webslides" class = "vertical" >

CSS Syntax (classes)

Typography: .text-landing , .text-data , .text-intro ...

, , ... Background Colors: .bg-primary , .bg-apple , .bg-blue ...

, , ... Background Images: .background , .background-center-bottom ...

, ... Cards: .card-50 , .card-40 ...

, ... Flexible Blocks: .flexblock.clients , .flexblock.metrics ...

Extensions

You can add:

Dive In!

Credits