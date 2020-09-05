openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

webslides

by webslides
1.5.0 (see all)

Create HTML presentations in seconds —

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144

GitHub Stars

5.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

WebSlides = Create stories with Karma

MIT License Release codecov Donate Twitter

Finally, everything you need to make HTML presentations, landings, and longforms in a beautiful way. Just a basic knowledge of HTML and CSS is required. Designers, marketers, and journalists can now focus on the content. — https://webslides.tv/demos.

Download

Simply choose a demo and customize it in seconds. Latest version: webslides.tv/webslides-latest.zip.

What's in the download?

The download includes demos and images (devices and logos). All content is for demo purposes only. Images are property of their respective owners.

webslides/
├── index.html
├── css/
│   ├── base.css
│   └── colors.css
│   └── svg-icons.css (optional)
├── js/
│   ├── webslides.js
│   └── svg-icons.js (optional)
└── demos/
└── images/

Features

  • Navigation (horizontal and vertical sliding): remote presenters, touchpad, keyboard shortcuts, and swipe.
  • Slide counter.
  • Permalinks: go to a specific slide.
  • Autoslide.
  • Click to nav.
  • Simple CSS alignments. Put content wherever you want (vertical centering...)
  • 40+ components: background images/videos, quotes, cards, covers...
  • Flexible blocks with auto-fill and equal height.
  • Fonts: Roboto, Maitree (Serif), and San Francisco.
  • Vertical rhythm (use multiples of 8).

Markup

  • Code is clean and scalable. It uses intuitive markup with popular naming conventions. There's no need to overuse classes or nesting.
  • Each parent <section> in the #webslides element is an individual slide.
<article id="webslides">
    <section>
        <h1>Slide 1</h1>
    </section>
    <section class="bg-black aligncenter">
    <!-- .wrap = container 1200px -->
        <div class="wrap">
            <h1>Slide 2</h1>
        </div>
    </section>
</article>

Vertical Sliding

<article id="webslides" class="vertical">

CSS Syntax (classes)

  • Typography: .text-landing, .text-data, .text-intro...
  • Background Colors: .bg-primary, .bg-apple, .bg-blue...
  • Background Images: .background,.background-center-bottom...
  • Cards: .card-50, .card-40...
  • Flexible Blocks: .flexblock.clients, .flexblock.metrics...

Extensions

You can add:

Dive In!

Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial