Finally, everything you need to make HTML presentations, landings, and longforms in a beautiful way. Just a basic knowledge of HTML and CSS is required. Designers, marketers, and journalists can now focus on the content. — https://webslides.tv/demos.
Simply choose a demo and customize it in seconds. Latest version: webslides.tv/webslides-latest.zip.
The download includes demos and images (devices and logos). All content is for demo purposes only. Images are property of their respective owners.
webslides/
├── index.html
├── css/
│ ├── base.css
│ └── colors.css
│ └── svg-icons.css (optional)
├── js/
│ ├── webslides.js
│ └── svg-icons.js (optional)
└── demos/
└── images/
<section> in the
#webslides element is an individual slide.
<article id="webslides">
<section>
<h1>Slide 1</h1>
</section>
<section class="bg-black aligncenter">
<!-- .wrap = container 1200px -->
<div class="wrap">
<h1>Slide 2</h1>
</div>
</section>
</article>
<article id="webslides" class="vertical">
.text-landing,
.text-data,
.text-intro...
.bg-primary,
.bg-apple,
.bg-blue...
.background,
.background-center-bottom...
.card-50,
.card-40...
.flexblock.clients,
.flexblock.metrics...
You can add: