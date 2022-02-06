Options | Plugins | Log and debug | Frequently Asked Questions | Contributing | Code of Conduct
Download website to local directory (including all css, images, js, etc.)
Note: by default dynamic websites (where content is loaded by js) may be saved not correctly because
website-scraper doesn't execute js, it only parses http responses for html and css files. If you need to download dynamic website take a look on website-scraper-puppeteer or website-scraper-phantom.
This module is an Open Source Software maintained by one developer in free time. If you want to thank the author of this module you can use GitHub Sponsors or Patreon.
npm install website-scraper
import scrape from 'website-scraper'; // only as ESM, no CommonJS
const options = {
urls: ['http://nodejs.org/'],
directory: '/path/to/save/'
};
// with async/await
const result = await scrape(options);
// with promise
scrape(options).then((result) => {});
Default options you can find in lib/config/defaults.js or get them using
import defaultOptions from 'website-scraper/defaultOptions';
Array of objects which contain urls to download and filenames for them. Required.
scrape({
urls: [
'http://nodejs.org/', // Will be saved with default filename 'index.html'
{url: 'http://nodejs.org/about', filename: 'about.html'},
{url: 'http://blog.nodejs.org/', filename: 'blog.html'}
],
directory: '/path/to/save'
});
String, absolute path to directory where downloaded files will be saved. Directory should not exist. It will be created by scraper. Required. How to download website to existing directory and why it's not supported by default - check here.
Array of objects to download, specifies selectors and attribute values to select files for downloading. By default scraper tries to download all possible resources. Scraper uses cheerio to select html elements so
selector can be any selector that cheerio supports.
// Downloading images, css files and scripts
scrape({
urls: ['http://nodejs.org/'],
directory: '/path/to/save',
sources: [
{selector: 'img', attr: 'src'},
{selector: 'link[rel="stylesheet"]', attr: 'href'},
{selector: 'script', attr: 'src'}
]
});
Boolean, if
true scraper will follow hyperlinks in html files. Don't forget to set
maxRecursiveDepth to avoid infinite downloading. Defaults to
false.
Positive number, maximum allowed depth for hyperlinks. Other dependencies will be saved regardless of their depth. Defaults to
null - no maximum recursive depth set.
Positive number, maximum allowed depth for all dependencies. Defaults to
null - no maximum depth set.
In most of cases you need maxRecursiveDepth instead of this option.
The difference between maxRecursiveDepth and maxDepth is that
maxDepth is for all type of resources, so if you have
maxDepth=1 AND html (depth 0) ⟶ html (depth 1) ⟶ img (depth 2)
last image will be filtered out by depth
maxRecursiveDepth is only for html resources, so if you have
maxRecursiveDepth=1 AND html (depth 0) ⟶ html (depth 1) ⟶ img (depth 2)
only html resources with depth 2 will be filtered out, last image will be downloaded
Object, custom options for http module got which is used inside website-scraper. Allows to set retries, cookies, userAgent, encoding, etc.
// use same request options for all resources
scrape({
urls: ['http://example.com/'],
directory: '/path/to/save',
request: {
headers: {
'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 4.2.1; en-us; Nexus 4 Build/JOP40D) AppleWebKit/535.19 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/18.0.1025.166 Mobile Safari/535.19'
}
}
});
Array of objects, specifies subdirectories for file extensions. If
null all files will be saved to
directory.
/* Separate files into directories:
- `img` for .jpg, .png, .svg (full path `/path/to/save/img`)
- `js` for .js (full path `/path/to/save/js`)
- `css` for .css (full path `/path/to/save/css`)
*/
scrape({
urls: ['http://example.com'],
directory: '/path/to/save',
subdirectories: [
{directory: 'img', extensions: ['.jpg', '.png', '.svg']},
{directory: 'js', extensions: ['.js']},
{directory: 'css', extensions: ['.css']}
]
});
String, filename for index page. Defaults to
index.html.
Boolean, whether urls should be 'prettified', by having the
defaultFilename removed. Defaults to
false.
Boolean, if
true scraper will continue downloading resources after error occurred, if
false - scraper will finish process and return error. Defaults to
false.
Function which is called for each url to check whether it should be scraped. Defaults to
null - no url filter will be applied.
// Links to other websites are filtered out by the urlFilter
scrape({
urls: ['http://example.com/'],
urlFilter: function(url) {
return url.indexOf('http://example.com') === 0;
},
directory: '/path/to/save'
});
String (name of the bundled filenameGenerator). Filename generator determines path in file system where the resource will be saved.
When the
byType filenameGenerator is used the downloaded files are saved by extension (as defined by the
subdirectories setting) or directly in the
directory folder, if no subdirectory is specified for the specific extension.
When the
bySiteStructure filenameGenerator is used the downloaded files are saved in
directory using same structure as on the website:
/ =>
DIRECTORY/example.com/index.html
/about =>
DIRECTORY/example.com/about/index.html
//cdn.example.com/resources/jquery.min.js =>
DIRECTORY/cdn.example.com/resources/jquery.min.js
scrape({
urls: ['http://example.com/'],
urlFilter: (url) => url.startsWith('http://example.com'), // Filter links to other websites
recursive: true,
maxRecursiveDepth: 10,
filenameGenerator: 'bySiteStructure',
directory: '/path/to/save'
});
Number, maximum amount of concurrent requests. Defaults to
Infinity.
Plugins allow to extend scraper behaviour
Scraper has built-in plugins which are used by default if not overwritten with custom plugins. You can find them in lib/plugins directory or get them using
import * as plugins from 'website-scraper/plugins';
Note: before creating new plugins consider using/extending/contributing to existing plugins.
Plugin is object with
.apply method, can be used to change scraper behavior.
.apply method takes one argument -
registerAction function which allows to add handlers for different actions. Action handlers are functions that are called by scraper on different stages of downloading website. For example
generateFilename is called to generate filename for resource based on its url,
onResourceError is called when error occured during requesting/handling/saving resource.
You can add multiple plugins which register multiple actions. Plugins will be applied in order they were added to options. All actions should be regular or async functions. Scraper will call actions of specific type in order they were added and use result (if supported by action type) from last action call.
List of supported actions with detailed descriptions and examples you can find below.
class MyPlugin {
apply(registerAction) {
registerAction('beforeStart', async ({options}) => {});
registerAction('afterFinish', async () => {});
registerAction('error', async ({error}) => {console.error(error)});
registerAction('beforeRequest', async ({resource, requestOptions}) => ({requestOptions}));
registerAction('afterResponse', async ({response}) => response.body);
registerAction('onResourceSaved', ({resource}) => {});
registerAction('onResourceError', ({resource, error}) => {});
registerAction('saveResource', async ({resource}) => {});
registerAction('generateFilename', async ({resource}) => {})
registerAction('getReference', async ({resource, parentResource, originalReference}) => {})
}
}
scrape({
urls: ['http://example.com/'],
directory: '/path/to/save',
plugins: [ new MyPlugin() ]
});
Action
beforeStart is called before downloading is started. It can be used to initialize something needed for other actions.
Parameters - object which includes:
registerAction('beforeStart', async ({options, utils}) => {});
Action afterFinish is called after all resources downloaded or error occurred. Good place to shut down/close something initialized and used in other actions.
No parameters.
registerAction('afterFinish', async () => {});
Action error is called when error occurred.
Parameters - object which includes:
registerAction('error', async ({error}) => {console.log(error)});
Action beforeRequest is called before requesting resource. You can use it to customize request options per resource, for example if you want to use different encodings for different resource types or add something to querystring.
Parameters - object which includes:
Should return object which includes custom options for got module.
If multiple actions
beforeRequest added - scraper will use
requestOptions from last one.
// Add ?myParam=123 to querystring for resource with url 'http://example.com'
registerAction('beforeRequest', async ({resource, requestOptions}) => {
if (resource.getUrl() === 'http://example.com') {
return {requestOptions: extend(requestOptions, {searchParams: {myParam: 123}})};
}
return {requestOptions};
});
// Add random delays between requests
registerAction('beforeRequest', async ({resource, requestOptions}) => {
const time = Math.round(Math.random() * 10000);
await new Promise((resolve) => setTimeout(resolve, time));
return {requestOptions};
});
Action afterResponse is called after each response, allows to customize resource or reject its saving.
Parameters - object which includes:
Should return resolved
Promise if resource should be saved or rejected with Error
Promise if it should be skipped.
Promise should be resolved with:
string which contains response body
body (response body, string) and
metadata - everything you want to save for this resource (like headers, original text, timestamps, etc.), scraper will not use this field at all, it is only for result.
If multiple actions
afterResponse added - scraper will use result from last one.
// Do not save resources which responded with 404 not found status code
registerAction('afterResponse', ({response}) => {
if (response.statusCode === 404) {
return null;
} else {
// if you don't need metadata - you can just return Promise.resolve(response.body)
return {
body: response.body,
metadata: {
headers: response.headers,
someOtherData: [ 1, 2, 3 ]
}
}
}
});
Action onResourceSaved is called each time after resource is saved (to file system or other storage with 'saveResource' action).
Parameters- object which includes:
Scraper ignores result returned from this action and does not wait until it is resolved
registerAction('onResourceSaved', ({resource}) => console.log(`Resource ${resource.url} saved!`));
Action onResourceError is called each time when resource's downloading/handling/saving to was failed
Parameters- object which includes:
Scraper ignores result returned from this action and does not wait until it is resolved
registerAction('onResourceError', ({resource, error}) => console.log(`Resource ${resource.url} has error ${error}`));
Action generateFilename is called to determine path in file system where the resource will be saved.
Parameters - object which includes:
url,
mimeType,
body,
metadata properties
Should return object which includes:
directory path for specified resource
If multiple actions
generateFilename added - scraper will use result from last one.
Default plugins which generate filenames: byType, bySiteStructure
// Generate random filename
const crypto = require('crypto');
registerAction('generateFilename', ({resource}) => {
return {filename: crypto.randomBytes(20).toString('hex')};
});
Action getReference is called to retrieve reference to resource for parent resource. Can be used to customize reference to resource, for example, update missing resource (which was not loaded) with absolute url. By default reference is relative path from
parentResource to
resource (see GetRelativePathReferencePlugin).
Parameters - object which includes:
resource in
parentResource
Should return object which includes:
resource for
parentResource. If you don't want to update reference - return null
If multiple actions
getReference added - scraper will use result from last one.
// Use relative filenames for saved resources and absolute urls for missing
registerAction('getReference', ({resource, parentResource, originalReference}) => {
if (!resource) {
return {reference: parentResource.url + originalReference}
}
return {reference: utils.getRelativePath(parentResource.filename, resource.filename)};
});
Action saveResource is called to save file to some storage. Use it to save files where you need: to dropbox, amazon S3, existing directory, etc. By default all files are saved in local file system to new directory passed in
directory option (see SaveResourceToFileSystemPlugin).
Parameters - object which includes:
If multiple actions
saveResource added - resource will be saved to multiple storages.
registerAction('saveResource', async ({resource}) => {
const filename = resource.getFilename();
const text = resource.getText();
await saveItSomewhere(filename, text);
});
Array of Resource objects containing:
url: url of loaded page
filename: filename where page was saved (relative to
directory)
children: array of children Resources
This module uses debug to log events. To enable logs you should use environment variable
DEBUG.
Next command will log everything from website-scraper
export DEBUG=website-scraper*; node app.js
Module has different loggers for levels:
website-scraper:error,
website-scraper:warn,
website-scraper:info,
website-scraper:debug,
website-scraper:log. Please read debug documentation to find how to include/exclude specific loggers.