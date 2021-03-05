screenshots at scale based on headless chrome.

Basic Concept

creates a number of headless-chrome worker instances which take screenshots in round robin. Thus, can be horizontally scaled to provide good throughput. Includes a debug status page to monitor the worker instances.

Can be used for batch report generation.

Or to take a number of screenshots in general.

Written in Typescript (types bundled).

Installation

npm i webshot-factory

Usage

import * as shotFactory from 'webshot-factory' ; await shotFactory.init({ concurrency : 10 , callbackName : '' , warmerUrl : 'http://google.com' , width : 1000 , height : 600 , timeout : 60000 , webshotDebugPort : 3030 chromeExecutablePath : '/path/to/Chrome' }); shotFactory.getShot( 'http://yahoo.com' ).then( buffer => { console .log(buffer); fs.createWriteStream( 'shot.png' ) .write(buffer) .end(); });

Status Page

Webshot-factory includes a status page to check the status of the running chrome instance workers.

Visit: http://<host>:<webshotDebugPort>/status

Note: The default port is 3030 .

To check the status and debug any problems. The page looks like this: