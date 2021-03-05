openbase logo
webshot-factory

by Ashish Shubham
0.5.5 (see all)

Web Screenshots at scale based on headless chrome

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

285

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

8

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webshot-factory

Build Status npm version

Webshot Factory

screenshots at scale based on headless chrome.

Basic Concept

  • Webshot-factory creates a number of headless-chrome worker instances which take screenshots in round robin. Thus, can be horizontally scaled to provide good throughput.
  • Includes a debug status page to monitor the worker instances.
  • Can be used for batch report generation.
  • Or to take a number of screenshots in general.
  • Written in Typescript (types bundled).

Installation

npm i webshot-factory

Usage

import * as shotFactory from 'webshot-factory';

await shotFactory.init({
    // Number of worker threads (chrome instances) to run.
    // A shot is assigned to a worker in round robin.
    concurrency: 10,

    // The callback method to be exposed on the window, 
    // which would be called by the application
    // Shot will be taken when callback is called.
    // This was 'callPhantom' in PhantomJS.
    callbackName: '',

    // A cache warmer url, 
    // so that workers can cache the webpage scripts.
    warmerUrl: 'http://google.com',
    width: 1000, // shot width
    height: 600, // shot height
    timeout: 60000, // timeout (millis) to wait for shot.
    webshotDebugPort: 3030 // Port where the status page is served.
    // To use Puppeteer with a different version of Chrome or Chromium,
    chromeExecutablePath: '/path/to/Chrome'
});

// Once initialized, just call getShot and
// a shot will be scheduled on a worker
// chrome instance.
shotFactory.getShot('http://yahoo.com').then(buffer => {
    // Do whatever with the buffer, can be used to email to recipients.
    console.log(buffer);
    // Or can be saved to a file.
    // Using the `fs` module.
    fs.createWriteStream('shot.png')
        .write(buffer)
        .end();
});

Status Page

Webshot-factory includes a status page to check the status of the running chrome instance workers.

Visit: http://<host>:<webshotDebugPort>/status

Note: The default port is 3030.

To check the status and debug any problems. The page looks like this:

Webshot Factory status

