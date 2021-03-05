screenshots at scale based on headless chrome.
Webshot-factory creates a number of headless-chrome worker instances which take screenshots in round robin. Thus, can be horizontally scaled to provide good throughput.
npm i webshot-factory
import * as shotFactory from 'webshot-factory';
await shotFactory.init({
// Number of worker threads (chrome instances) to run.
// A shot is assigned to a worker in round robin.
concurrency: 10,
// The callback method to be exposed on the window,
// which would be called by the application
// Shot will be taken when callback is called.
// This was 'callPhantom' in PhantomJS.
callbackName: '',
// A cache warmer url,
// so that workers can cache the webpage scripts.
warmerUrl: 'http://google.com',
width: 1000, // shot width
height: 600, // shot height
timeout: 60000, // timeout (millis) to wait for shot.
webshotDebugPort: 3030 // Port where the status page is served.
// To use Puppeteer with a different version of Chrome or Chromium,
chromeExecutablePath: '/path/to/Chrome'
});
// Once initialized, just call getShot and
// a shot will be scheduled on a worker
// chrome instance.
shotFactory.getShot('http://yahoo.com').then(buffer => {
// Do whatever with the buffer, can be used to email to recipients.
console.log(buffer);
// Or can be saved to a file.
// Using the `fs` module.
fs.createWriteStream('shot.png')
.write(buffer)
.end();
});
Webshot-factory includes a status page to check the status of the running chrome instance workers.
Visit:
http://<host>:<webshotDebugPort>/status
Note: The default port is
3030.
To check the status and debug any problems. The page looks like this: