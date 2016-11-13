openbase logo
webshim

by Alexander Farkas
1.16.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] Webshims Lib is a modular capability-based polyfill-loading library

Readme

Important note: Webshim is not compatible with upcoming jQuery 3.x and I do not plan to work on a new major version. I will still fix critical bugs in the future though.

Webshim

The polyfilling, capability based loading JavaScript Library

General Principles

  • HTML5 compliant: correctly and accurately implemented (HTML5) Markup-, JS- and DOM-APIs
  • capability based loading: extremely lightweight in modern browsers
  • cross-browser support: All A-Graded browsers including latest version of Opera are tested
  • extendable: if we have not implemented a feature you want, you can easily implement it on your own

Features

  • canvas
  • HTML5 form features including: constraint validation and form widgets (input[type="range"], input[type="date"], input[type="number"], input[type="time"], input[type="month"], output, progress, input[list]/datalist)
  • HTML5 audio/video/track implementation
  • matchMedia
  • interactive elements: summary/details
  • XHR2 / filereader (including, XHR2/AJAX CORS and FormData handling)
  • picture / img[srcset]
  • promise
  • geolocation
  • ECMAScript 5 / JavaScript 1.8.5 features
  • window.URL
  • getUserMedia ('usermedia' currently only access to user's camera, not microphone)
  • sticky (position: sticky)

Installation and Usage

1 - Download the Webshim Lib and put the js-webshim folder in your project.

2 - Include the JavaScript:

<script src="js/jquery.js"></script>

<script src="js-webshim/minified/polyfiller.js"></script> 

<script> 
    // load and implement all unsupported features 
    webshims.polyfill();
        
    // or only load a specific feature
    //webshims.polyfill('forms es5');
</script>

3 - Wait till everything has been loaded and then use it:

<script> 
    $(function(){
        // work with the HTML5 API
        $('input:invalid').each(function(){
            $(this).after( $.prop(this, 'validationMessage') );
        });
        // ...
    });
</script>

More information and demos.

Download via bower

bower install webshim --save-dev

License

The Webshims Lib core is licensed under the MIT-License.

Webshims Lib uses many great third party scripts:

ScriptLicenseURL
flashcanvasMIThttp://code.google.com/p/flashcanvas
flashcanvasproclosedhttp://flashcanvas.net
Jaris FLVGPL 3.0http://jarisflvplayer.org
excanvasApache License 2.0http://excanvas.sourceforge.net
moxieGPL 3.0https://github.com/moxiecode/moxie
es5MIThttps://github.com/280north/narwhal
swfminiMIThttps://code.google.com/p/swfobject
trackBSD 2 clausehttps://github.com/cgiffard/Captionator
color-pickerMIThttp://johndyer.name/post/2007/09/PhotoShop-like-JavaScript-Color-Picker.aspx
forms-pickerMIThttps://github.com/brandonaaron/jquery-mousewheel
jme.woffGPL / CC BY 3.0http://icomoon.io/#preview-free
pictureMIThttps://github.com/scottjehl/picturefill
urlany (OSI approved) Open Source licencehttps://github.com/inexorabletash/polyfill

Questions?

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them on stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/webshim.

Please tag your questions with 'webshim'.

