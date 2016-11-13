Important note: Webshim is not compatible with upcoming jQuery 3.x and I do not plan to work on a new major version. I will still fix critical bugs in the future though.
The polyfilling, capability based loading JavaScript Library
1 - Download the Webshim Lib and put the
js-webshim folder in your project.
2 - Include the JavaScript:
<script src="js/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="js-webshim/minified/polyfiller.js"></script>
<script>
// load and implement all unsupported features
webshims.polyfill();
// or only load a specific feature
//webshims.polyfill('forms es5');
</script>
3 - Wait till everything has been loaded and then use it:
<script>
$(function(){
// work with the HTML5 API
$('input:invalid').each(function(){
$(this).after( $.prop(this, 'validationMessage') );
});
// ...
});
</script>
Download via bower
bower install webshim --save-dev
The Webshims Lib core is licensed under the MIT-License.
Webshims Lib uses many great third party scripts:
|Script
|License
|URL
|flashcanvas
|MIT
|http://code.google.com/p/flashcanvas
|flashcanvaspro
|closed
|http://flashcanvas.net
|Jaris FLV
|GPL 3.0
|http://jarisflvplayer.org
|excanvas
|Apache License 2.0
|http://excanvas.sourceforge.net
|moxie
|GPL 3.0
|https://github.com/moxiecode/moxie
|es5
|MIT
|https://github.com/280north/narwhal
|swfmini
|MIT
|https://code.google.com/p/swfobject
|track
|BSD 2 clause
|https://github.com/cgiffard/Captionator
|color-picker
|MIT
|http://johndyer.name/post/2007/09/PhotoShop-like-JavaScript-Color-Picker.aspx
|forms-picker
|MIT
|https://github.com/brandonaaron/jquery-mousewheel
|jme.woff
|GPL / CC BY 3.0
|http://icomoon.io/#preview-free
|picture
|MIT
|https://github.com/scottjehl/picturefill
|url
|any (OSI approved) Open Source licence
|https://github.com/inexorabletash/polyfill
If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them on stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/webshim.
Please tag your questions with 'webshim'.