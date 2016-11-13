Important note: Webshim is not compatible with upcoming jQuery 3.x and I do not plan to work on a new major version. I will still fix critical bugs in the future though.

The polyfilling, capability based loading JavaScript Library

General Principles

HTML5 compliant: correctly and accurately implemented (HTML5) Markup-, JS- and DOM-APIs

capability based loading: extremely lightweight in modern browsers

cross-browser support: All A-Graded browsers including latest version of Opera are tested

extendable: if we have not implemented a feature you want, you can easily implement it on your own

Features

canvas

HTML5 form features including: constraint validation and form widgets (input[type="range"], input[type="date"], input[type="number"], input[type="time"], input[type="month"], output, progress, input[list]/datalist)

HTML5 audio/video/track implementation

matchMedia

interactive elements: summary/details

XHR2 / filereader (including, XHR2/AJAX CORS and FormData handling)

picture / img[srcset]

promise

geolocation

ECMAScript 5 / JavaScript 1.8.5 features

window.URL

getUserMedia ('usermedia' currently only access to user's camera, not microphone)

sticky (position: sticky)

Installation and Usage

1 - Download the Webshim Lib and put the js-webshim folder in your project.

2 - Include the JavaScript:

< script src = "js/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "js-webshim/minified/polyfiller.js" > </ script > < script > webshims.polyfill(); </ script >

3 - Wait till everything has been loaded and then use it:

< script > $( function ( ) { $( 'input:invalid' ).each( function ( ) { $( this ).after( $.prop( this , 'validationMessage' ) ); }); }); </ script >

More information and demos.

Download via bower

bower install webshim --save-dev

License

The Webshims Lib core is licensed under the MIT-License.

Webshims Lib uses many great third party scripts:

Script License URL flashcanvas MIT http://code.google.com/p/flashcanvas flashcanvaspro closed http://flashcanvas.net Jaris FLV GPL 3.0 http://jarisflvplayer.org excanvas Apache License 2.0 http://excanvas.sourceforge.net moxie GPL 3.0 https://github.com/moxiecode/moxie es5 MIT https://github.com/280north/narwhal swfmini MIT https://code.google.com/p/swfobject track BSD 2 clause https://github.com/cgiffard/Captionator color-picker MIT http://johndyer.name/post/2007/09/PhotoShop-like-JavaScript-Color-Picker.aspx forms-picker MIT https://github.com/brandonaaron/jquery-mousewheel jme.woff GPL / CC BY 3.0 http://icomoon.io/#preview-free picture MIT https://github.com/scottjehl/picturefill url any (OSI approved) Open Source licence https://github.com/inexorabletash/polyfill

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them on stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/webshim.

Please tag your questions with 'webshim'.