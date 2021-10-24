Call the WebSequenceDiagram.com API.
wsd_get [options] [input file...]
Generate a diagram with websequencediagrams.com
Options:
-h, --help Show help
-f, --format Format for output (one of [png, pdf, svg]) [default: "png"]
-o, --output Output file (defaults to wsd.[png, pdf, svg])
-s, --style Output style (one of: [default, earth, modern-blue, mscgen,
omegapple, qsd, rose, roundgreen, napkin, magazine, vs2010,
patent])
-k, --key WebSequenceDiagrams API key. Key can also be specified with
the WSD_APIKEY environment variable. Requires a premium
account. See https://www.websequencediagrams.com/order.html
Example:
const wsd = require('websequencediagrams')
const fs = require('fs')
;(async() => {
const [buf, typ] = await wsd.diagram('Alice->Bob: message', 'modern-blue', 'png')
console.log('Received MIME type:', typ)
fs.writeFile('my.png', buf)
})()
Takes the text to turn into a diagram, the style name, and the output type.
Valid output types include "png", "svg", and "pdf".
Returns a promise for an array containing a Buffer and a MIME type.
.styles is an array of all of the currently-known style types.
.root is the URL for the service, which defaults to "http://www.websequencediagrams.com". It can be modified to suit your needs.
This code is licensed under the Apache Software License, 2.0