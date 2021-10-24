Call the WebSequenceDiagram.com API.

Command Line

wsd_get [options] [input file...] Generate a diagram with websequencediagrams .com Options : -h , --help Show help -f , --format Format for output (one of [png, pdf, svg]) [default: "png"] -o , --output Output file (defaults to wsd.[png, pdf, svg]) -s , --style Output style (one of : [default, earth, modern-blue, mscgen, omegapple, qsd, rose, roundgreen, napkin, magazine, vs2010, patent]) -k , --key WebSequenceDiagrams API key . Key can also be specified with the WSD_APIKEY environment variable . Requires a premium account . See https :

API

Example:

const wsd = require ( 'websequencediagrams' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) ; ( async ( ) => { const [buf, typ] = await wsd.diagram( 'Alice->Bob: message' , 'modern-blue' , 'png' ) console .log( 'Received MIME type:' , typ) fs.writeFile( 'my.png' , buf) })()

Takes the text to turn into a diagram, the style name, and the output type.

Valid output types include "png", "svg", and "pdf".

Returns a promise for an array containing a Buffer and a MIME type.

.styles is an array of all of the currently-known style types.

.root is the URL for the service, which defaults to "http://www.websequencediagrams.com". It can be modified to suit your needs.

License

This code is licensed under the Apache Software License, 2.0