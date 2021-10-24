openbase logo
websequencediagrams

by Joe Hildebrand
2.0.1 (see all)

Call the WebSequenceDiagram.com API.

Documentation
53

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Call the WebSequenceDiagram.com API.

Command Line

wsd_get [options] [input file...]

Generate a diagram with websequencediagrams.com

Options:
-h, --help    Show help
-f, --format  Format for output (one of [png, pdf, svg])  [default: "png"]
-o, --output  Output file (defaults to wsd.[png, pdf, svg])
-s, --style   Output style (one of: [default, earth, modern-blue, mscgen,
              omegapple, qsd, rose, roundgreen, napkin, magazine, vs2010,
              patent])
-k, --key     WebSequenceDiagrams API key.  Key can also be specified with
              the WSD_APIKEY environment variable.  Requires a premium
              account.  See https://www.websequencediagrams.com/order.html

API

Example:

const wsd = require('websequencediagrams')
const fs = require('fs')

;(async() => {
  const [buf, typ] = await wsd.diagram('Alice->Bob: message', 'modern-blue', 'png')
  console.log('Received MIME type:', typ)
  fs.writeFile('my.png', buf)
})()

.diagram(text, style, output_type)

Takes the text to turn into a diagram, the style name, and the output type.

Valid output types include "png", "svg", and "pdf".

Returns a promise for an array containing a Buffer and a MIME type.

.diagramURL(text, style, output_type)

Takes the text to turn into a diagram, the style name, and the output type.

Valid output types include "png", "svg", and "pdf".

Returns a promise for a string containing the URL where the diagram can be found.

.styles

.styles is an array of all of the currently-known style types.

.root

.root is the URL for the service, which defaults to "http://www.websequencediagrams.com". It can be modified to suit your needs.

License

This code is licensed under the Apache Software License, 2.0

Tests Coverage Status

