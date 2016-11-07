![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)
Note: This repository is no longer maintained. We recommend giving Vue.js a try.
WebRx is a browser-based MVVM-Framework that combines Functional-Reactive-Programming with declarative Data-Binding, Templating and Client-Side Routing.
The framework is built on top of ReactiveX for Javascript (RxJs) which is a powerful set of libraries for processing and querying asynchronous data-streams that can originate from diverse sources such as Http-Requests, Input-Events, Timers and much more.
PM> Install-Package WebRx
bower install WebRx
npm install rx@">=4.0.0 <5.0.0" --save-dev
npm install webrx --save-dev
or download the latest release as zip
Make sure to include script-references to rx.all.js before web.rx.js when integrating WebRx into your projects.
WebRx's documentation can be found on here.
Post your questions to Stackoverflow tagged with
webrx.
MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php