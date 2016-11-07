openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

webrx

by WebRxJS
1.5.0 (see all)

WebRx is a Javascript MVVM-Framework built on ReactiveX for Javascript (RxJs) that combines Functional-Reactive-Programming with declarative Data-Binding, Templating and Client-Side Routing.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Bower version NPM version NuGet version Downloads ![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Note: This repository is no longer maintained. We recommend giving Vue.js a try.

WebRx

WebRx is a browser-based MVVM-Framework that combines Functional-Reactive-Programming with declarative Data-Binding, Templating and Client-Side Routing.

The framework is built on top of ReactiveX for Javascript (RxJs) which is a powerful set of libraries for processing and querying asynchronous data-streams that can originate from diverse sources such as Http-Requests, Input-Events, Timers and much more.

Features

  • Documentation
  • Declarative Two-way Data-Binding with many built-in Bindings and support for Custom-Bindings
  • Powerful Collection-Processing including Filtering- and Re-ordering Projections and Paging
  • Supports self-contained and reusable Components
  • State-based Router
  • Lightweight Message-Bus for loosely coupled inter-component communication
  • No dependencies other than RxJS
  • Compact (~30Kb minified & compressed)
  • Tested with IE9+, Firefox 5+, Chrome 5+, Safari 5+, Android Browser 4.0+, iOS Safari 5.0+

How to install

NuGet
PM> Install-Package WebRx
Bower
bower install WebRx
NPM
npm install rx@">=4.0.0 <5.0.0" --save-dev
npm install webrx --save-dev

or download the latest release as zip

Make sure to include script-references to rx.all.js before web.rx.js when integrating WebRx into your projects.

Documentation

WebRx's documentation can be found on here.

Support

Post your questions to Stackoverflow tagged with webrx.

Contributing

There are many ways to contribute to WebRx.

License

MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial