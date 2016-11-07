![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Note: This repository is no longer maintained. We recommend giving Vue.js a try.

WebRx

WebRx is a browser-based MVVM-Framework that combines Functional-Reactive-Programming with declarative Data-Binding, Templating and Client-Side Routing.

The framework is built on top of ReactiveX for Javascript (RxJs) which is a powerful set of libraries for processing and querying asynchronous data-streams that can originate from diverse sources such as Http-Requests, Input-Events, Timers and much more.

Features

Documentation

Declarative Two-way Data-Binding with many built-in Bindings and support for Custom-Bindings

Powerful Collection-Processing including Filtering- and Re-ordering Projections and Paging

Supports self-contained and reusable Components

State-based Router

Lightweight Message-Bus for loosely coupled inter-component communication

No dependencies other than RxJS

Compact (~30Kb minified & compressed)

Tested with IE9+, Firefox 5+, Chrome 5+, Safari 5+, Android Browser 4.0+, iOS Safari 5.0+

How to install

NuGet

PM> Install-Package WebRx

Bower

bower install WebRx

NPM

npm install rx@ ">=4.0.0 <5.0.0" --save-dev npm install webrx --save-dev

or download the latest release as zip

Make sure to include script-references to rx.all.js before web.rx.js when integrating WebRx into your projects.

Documentation

WebRx's documentation can be found on here.

Support

Post your questions to Stackoverflow tagged with webrx .

Contributing

There are many ways to contribute to WebRx.

Submit bugs and help us verify fixes as they are checked in.

Review the source code changes.

Engage with other WebRx users and developers on StackOverflow.

Join the #webrx discussion on Twitter.

Contribute bug fixes.

Cast your vote at AlternativeTo

License

MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php