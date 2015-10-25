webrtcsupport

What is this?

A tiny browser module for detecting support for WebRTC and also for extracting the necessary constructors such as PeerConnection , SessionDescription , and IceCandidate .

Suitable for use with browserify/CommonJS on the client.

This tiny module is used by SimpleWebRTC, but obviously can be used by itself.

Installing

npm install webrtcsupport

How to use it

Simply require it and it returns a simple object with support flags and useful support info and normalized constructors for various WebRTC related items.

var webrtcSupport = require ( 'webrtcsupport' ); { support : browserVersion: supportRTCPeerConnection: supportVp8: supportGetUserMedia: supportDataChannel: supportWebAudio: supportMediaStream: supportScreenSharing: prefix: AudioContext: PeerConnection: SessionDescription: IceCandidate: MediaStream: getUserMedia: }

License

MIT

Created By

If you like this, follow: @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.