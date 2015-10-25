openbase logo
webrtcsupport

by Henrik Joreteg
2.2.0 (see all)

Browser module to detect support for WebRTC and extract proper constructors.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webrtcsupport

What is this?

A tiny browser module for detecting support for WebRTC and also for extracting the necessary constructors such as PeerConnection, SessionDescription, and IceCandidate.

Suitable for use with browserify/CommonJS on the client.

This tiny module is used by SimpleWebRTC, but obviously can be used by itself.

Installing

npm install webrtcsupport

How to use it

Simply require it and it returns a simple object with support flags and useful support info and normalized constructors for various WebRTC related items.

var webrtcSupport = require('webrtcsupport');

// it returns an object with the following:
{
    support: // boolean whether basic WebRTC support exists
    browserVersion: // integer, browser version
    supportRTCPeerConnection: // boolean whether basic support for RTCPeerConnection exists
    supportVp8: // boolean guess whether VP8 is supported by the browser
    supportGetUserMedia: // boolean whether getUserMedia is supported by the browser
    supportDataChannel: // boolean whether WebRTC data channels are supported
    supportWebAudio: // boolean whether WebAudio API is supported
    supportMediaStream: // boolean whether MediaStream is supported
    supportScreenSharing: // boolean guess of whether screensharing is supported,
    prefix: // returns browser prefix (either moz or webkit for now)
    AudioContext: // the audio context constructor from the web audio API
    PeerConnection: // constructor for creating a peer connection
    SessionDescription: // constructor for RTCSessionDescriptions
    IceCandidate: // constructor for ice candidate
    MediaStream: // constructor for MediaStreams
    getUserMedia: // getUserMedia function
}

License

MIT

Created By

If you like this, follow: @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.

