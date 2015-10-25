A tiny browser module for detecting support for WebRTC and also for extracting the necessary constructors such as
PeerConnection,
SessionDescription, and
IceCandidate.
Suitable for use with browserify/CommonJS on the client.
This tiny module is used by SimpleWebRTC, but obviously can be used by itself.
npm install webrtcsupport
Simply require it and it returns a simple object with support flags and useful support info and normalized constructors for various WebRTC related items.
var webrtcSupport = require('webrtcsupport');
// it returns an object with the following:
{
support: // boolean whether basic WebRTC support exists
browserVersion: // integer, browser version
supportRTCPeerConnection: // boolean whether basic support for RTCPeerConnection exists
supportVp8: // boolean guess whether VP8 is supported by the browser
supportGetUserMedia: // boolean whether getUserMedia is supported by the browser
supportDataChannel: // boolean whether WebRTC data channels are supported
supportWebAudio: // boolean whether WebAudio API is supported
supportMediaStream: // boolean whether MediaStream is supported
supportScreenSharing: // boolean guess of whether screensharing is supported,
prefix: // returns browser prefix (either moz or webkit for now)
AudioContext: // the audio context constructor from the web audio API
PeerConnection: // constructor for creating a peer connection
SessionDescription: // constructor for RTCSessionDescriptions
IceCandidate: // constructor for ice candidate
MediaStream: // constructor for MediaStreams
getUserMedia: // getUserMedia function
}
MIT
If you like this, follow: @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.