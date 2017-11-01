Create a swarm of p2p connections using webrtc and a signalhub.
npm install webrtc-swarm
var swarm = require('webrtc-swarm')
var signalhub = require('signalhub')
var hub = signalhub('swarm-example', ['http://yourdomain.com'])
var sw = swarm(hub, {
wrtc: require('wrtc') // don't need this if used in the browser
})
sw.on('peer', function (peer, id) {
console.log('connected to a new peer:', id)
console.log('total peers:', sw.peers.length)
})
sw.on('disconnect', function (peer, id) {
console.log('disconnected from a peer:', id)
console.log('total peers:', sw.peers.length)
})
var swarm = require('webrtc-swarm')
Creates a new webrtc swarm using
signalhub
hub for discovery and
connection brokering.
Valid keys for
opts include:
wrtc - (optional) a reference to the
wrtc library, if using Node.
uuid - (optional) a unique identifier for this peer. One is generated for
you if not supplied.
maxPeers - (optional) the maximum number of peers you wish to connect to.
Defaults to unlimited.
wrap - (optional) a function that can modify the WebRTC signaling data
before it gets send out. It's called with
wrap(outgoingSignalingData, destinationSignalhubChannel) and must return the wrapped signaling data.
unwrap - (optional) a function that can modify the WebRTC signaling data
before it gets processed. It's called with
unwrap(incomingData, sourceSignalhubChannel) and must return the raw signaling data.
Additional optional keys can be passed through to the underlying simple-peer instances:
channelConfig - custom webrtc data channel configuration (used by
createDataChannel)
config - custom webrtc configuration (used by
RTCPeerConnection
constructor)
stream - if video/voice is desired, pass stream returned from
getUserMedia
Disconnect from swarm
peer and
connect are interchangeable. Fires when a connection has been
established to a new peer
peer, with unique id
id.
Fires when an existing peer connection is lost.
peer is a simple-peer instance.
Fires when all peer and signalhub connections are closed
A list of peers that
sw is currently connected to.
Detect native WebRTC support in the javascript environment.
var swarm = require('webrtc-swarm')
if (swarm.WEBRTC_SUPPORT) {
// webrtc support!
} else {
// fallback
}
MIT