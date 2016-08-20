Scalable WebRTC peer-to-peer broadcasting demo.

This module simply initializes socket.io and configures it in a way that single broadcast can be relayed over unlimited users without any bandwidth/CPU usage issues. Everything happens peer-to-peer!

RTCMultiConnection v3 and Scalable Broadcast

RTCMultiConnection v3 now naively supports scalable-broadcast:

Demos

Note: These (below) are old demos. Above (RTCMultiConnection-v3) demos are preferred (and up-to-dated).

Browsers Support:

Browser Support Firefox Stable / Aurora / Nightly Google Chrome Stable / Canary / Beta / Dev

Browsers Comparison

host means the browser that is used to forward remote-stream.

Host Streams Receivers Issues Chrome Audio+Video Chrome,Firefox Remote audio tracks are skipped. Chrome Audio None Chrome can NOT forward remote-audio Chrome Video Chrome,Firefox No issues Chrome Screen Chrome,Firefox No issues Firefox Audio+Video Chrome,Firefox No issues Firefox Audio+Screen Chrome,Firefox No issues Firefox Audio Chrome,Firefox No issues Firefox Video Chrome,Firefox No issues Firefox Screen Chrome,Firefox No issues

First column shows browser name Second column shows type of remote-stream forwarded Third column shows browsers that can receive the remote forwarded stream Fourth column shows sender's i.e. host's issues

Chrome-to-Firefox interoperability also works!

Android devices are NOT tested yet. Opera is also NOT tested yet (though Opera uses same chromium code-base).

Currently you can't share audio in Chrome out of this big. In case of audio+video stream, chrome will skip remote-audio tracks forwarding. However chrome will keep receiving remote-audio from Firefox!

Firefox

Firefox additionally allows remote-stream-forwarding for:

Streams captured from <canvas> Streams captured from <video> Streams captured or generated by AudioContext i.e. WebAudio API

Is stream keeps quality?

Obviously "nope". It will have minor side-effects (e.g. latency in milliseconds/etc.).

If you'll be testing across tabs on the same system, then you'll obviously notice quality lost; however it will NOT happen if you test across different systems.

In the image, you can see that each NEW-peer is getting stream from most-recent peer instead of getting stream directly from the moderator.

npm install webrtc-scalable-broadcast

Now, goto node_modules>webrtc-scalable-broadcast :

cd node_modules cd webrtc-scalable-broadcast node server.js

Or:

cd ./node_modules/webrtc-scalable-broadcast/ node ./server.js

Or install using WGet:

mkdir webrtc-scalable-broadcast && cd webrtc-scalable-broadcast wget http://dl.webrtc-experiment.com/webrtc-scalable-broadcast.tar.gz tar -zxvf webrtc-scalable-broadcast.tar.gz ls -a node server.js

Or directly download the TAR/archive on windows:

And now open: http://localhost:8888 or 127.0.0.1:8888 .

If server.js fails to run:

lsof -n -i4TCP:8888 | grep LISTEN kill process-ID node server.js

How it works?

Above image showing terminal logs explains it better.

For more details, to understand how this broadcasting technique works:

Assuming peers 1-to-10:

First Peer:

Peer1 is the only peer that invokes getUserMedia . Rest of the peers will simply forward/relay remote stream.

peer1 captures user-media peer1 starts the room

Second Peer:

peer2 joins the room peer2 gets remote stream from peer1 peer2 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer2-broadcaster"

Third Peer:

peer3 joins the room peer3 gets remote stream from peer2 peer3 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer3-broadcaster"

Fourth Peer:

peer4 joins the room peer4 gets remote stream from peer3 peer4 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer4-broadcaster"

Fifth Peer:

peer5 joins the room peer5 gets remote stream from peer4 peer5 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer5-broadcaster"

and 10th peer:

peer10 joins the room peer10 gets remote stream from peer9 peer10 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer10-broadcaster"

Conclusion

Peer9 gets remote stream from peer8 Peer15 gets remote stream from peer14 Peer50 gets remote stream from peer49

and so on.

License

Scalable WebRTC Broadcasting Demo is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.