Scalable WebRTC peer-to-peer broadcasting demo.
This module simply initializes socket.io and configures it in a way that single broadcast can be relayed over unlimited users without any bandwidth/CPU usage issues. Everything happens peer-to-peer!
RTCMultiConnection v3 now naively supports scalable-broadcast:
|DemoTitle
|TestLive
|ViewSource
|Scalable Audio/Video Broadcast
|Demo
|Source
|Scalable Screen Broadcast
|Demo
|Source
|Scalable Video Broadcast
|Demo
|Source
|Scalable File Sharing
|Demo
|Source
Note: These (below) are old demos. Above (RTCMultiConnection-v3) demos are preferred (and up-to-dated).
index.html - share video or screen or audio over unlimited users using p2p methods.
share-files.html - share files with unlimited users using p2p methods!
|Browser
|Support
|Firefox
|Stable / Aurora / Nightly
|Google Chrome
|Stable / Canary / Beta / Dev
host means the browser that is used to forward remote-stream.
|Host
|Streams
|Receivers
|Issues
|Chrome
|Audio+Video
|Chrome,Firefox
|Remote audio tracks are skipped.
|Chrome
|Audio
|None
|Chrome can NOT forward remote-audio
|Chrome
|Video
|Chrome,Firefox
|No issues
|Chrome
|Screen
|Chrome,Firefox
|No issues
|Firefox
|Audio+Video
|Chrome,Firefox
|No issues
|Firefox
|Audio+Screen
|Chrome,Firefox
|No issues
|Firefox
|Audio
|Chrome,Firefox
|No issues
|Firefox
|Video
|Chrome,Firefox
|No issues
|Firefox
|Screen
|Chrome,Firefox
|No issues
Chrome-to-Firefox interoperability also works!
Android devices are NOT tested yet. Opera is also NOT tested yet (though Opera uses same chromium code-base).
Currently you can't share audio in Chrome out of this big. In case of audio+video stream, chrome will skip remote-audio tracks forwarding. However chrome will keep receiving remote-audio from Firefox!
Firefox additionally allows remote-stream-forwarding for:
<canvas>
<video>
AudioContext i.e. WebAudio API
Obviously "nope". It will have minor side-effects (e.g. latency in milliseconds/etc.).
If you'll be testing across tabs on the same system, then you'll obviously notice quality lost; however it will NOT happen if you test across different systems.
In the image, you can see that each NEW-peer is getting stream from most-recent peer instead of getting stream directly from the moderator.
npm install webrtc-scalable-broadcast
Now, goto
node_modules>webrtc-scalable-broadcast:
cd node_modules
cd webrtc-scalable-broadcast
# and run the server.js file
node server.js
Or:
cd ./node_modules/webrtc-scalable-broadcast/
node ./server.js
Or install using WGet:
mkdir webrtc-scalable-broadcast && cd webrtc-scalable-broadcast
wget http://dl.webrtc-experiment.com/webrtc-scalable-broadcast.tar.gz
tar -zxvf webrtc-scalable-broadcast.tar.gz
ls -a
node server.js
Or directly download the TAR/archive on windows:
And now open:
http://localhost:8888 or
127.0.0.1:8888.
If
server.js fails to run:
# if fails,
lsof -n -i4TCP:8888 | grep LISTEN
kill process-ID
# and try again
node server.js
Above image showing terminal logs explains it better.
For more details, to understand how this broadcasting technique works:
Assuming peers 1-to-10:
Peer1 is the only peer that invokes
getUserMedia. Rest of the peers will simply forward/relay remote stream.
peer1 captures user-media
peer1 starts the room
peer2 joins the room
peer2 gets remote stream from peer1
peer2 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer2-broadcaster"
peer3 joins the room
peer3 gets remote stream from peer2
peer3 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer3-broadcaster"
peer4 joins the room
peer4 gets remote stream from peer3
peer4 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer4-broadcaster"
peer5 joins the room
peer5 gets remote stream from peer4
peer5 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer5-broadcaster"
and 10th peer:
peer10 joins the room
peer10 gets remote stream from peer9
peer10 opens a "parallel" broadcasting peer named as "peer10-broadcaster"
and so on.
Scalable WebRTC Broadcasting Demo is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.