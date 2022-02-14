WebRTC Code Samples

This is a repository for the WebRTC JavaScript code samples. All of the samples can be tested from webrtc.github.io/samples.

We welcome contributions and bugfixes. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for details.

Bugs

If you encounter a bug or problem with one of the samples, please submit a new issue so we know about it and can fix it.

Please avoid submitting issues on this repository for general problems you have with WebRTC. If you have found a bug in the WebRTC APIs, please see webrtc.org/bugs for how to submit bugs on the affected browsers. If you need support on how to implement your own WebRTC-based application, please see the discuss-webrtc Google Group.