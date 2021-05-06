WebRTC adapter

adapter.js is a shim to insulate apps from spec changes and prefix differences in WebRTC. The prefix differences are mostly gone these days but differences in behaviour between browsers remain.

This repository used to be part of the WebRTC organisation on github but moved. We aim to keep the old repository updated with new releases.

Install

NPM

npm install webrtc-adapter

Bower

bower install webrtc-adapter

Usage

Javascript

Just import adapter:

import adapter from 'webrtc-adapter' ;

No further action is required. You might want to use adapters browser detection which detects which webrtc quirks are required. You can look at

adapter .browserDetails .browser

for webrtc engine detection (which will for example detect Opera or the Chromium based Edge as 'chrome') and

adapter .browserDetails .version

for the version according to the user-agent string.

NPM

Copy to desired location in your src tree or use a minify/vulcanize tool (node_modules is usually not published with the code). See webrtc/samples repo as an example on how you can do this.

Prebuilt releases

Web

In the gh-pages branch prebuilt ready to use files can be downloaded/linked directly. Latest version can be found at https://webrtc.github.io/adapter/adapter-latest.js. Specific versions can be found at https://webrtc.github.io/adapter/adapter-N.N.N.js, e.g. https://webrtc.github.io/adapter/adapter-1.0.2.js.

Bower

You will find adapter.js in bower_components/webrtc-adapter/ .

NPM

In node_modules/webrtc-adapter/out/ folder you will find 4 files:

adapter.js - includes all the shims and is visible in the browser under the global adapter object (window.adapter).

- includes all the shims and is visible in the browser under the global object (window.adapter). adapter_no_global.js - same as adapter.js but is not exposed/visible in the browser (you cannot call/interact with the shims in the browser).

Include the file that suits your need in your project.

Development

Head over to test/README.md and get started developing.

Publish a new version

Go to the adapter repository root directory

Make sure your repository is clean, i.e. no untracked files etc. Also check that you are on the master branch and have pulled the latest changes.

Depending on the impact of the release, either use patch , minor or major in place of <version> . Run npm version <version> -m 'bump to %s' and type in your password lots of times (setting up credential caching is probably a good idea).

, or in place of . Run and type in your password lots of times (setting up credential caching is probably a good idea). Create and merge the PR if green in the GitHub web ui

Go to the releases tab in the GitHub web ui and edit the tag.

Add a summary of the recent commits in the tag summary and a link to the diff between the previous and current version in the description, example.

Go back to your checkout and run git pull

Run npm publish (you need access to the webrtc-adapter npmjs package). For big changes, consider using a tag version such as next and then change the dist-tag after testing.

(you need access to the webrtc-adapter npmjs package). For big changes, consider using a tag version such as and then change the dist-tag after testing. Done! There should now be a new release published to NPM and the gh-pages branch.

Note: Currently only tested on Linux, not sure about Mac but will definitely not work on Windows.

Publish a hotfix patch versions

In some cases it may be necessary to do a patch version while there are significant changes changes on the master branch. To make a patch release,