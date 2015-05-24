openbase logo
webrtc

by Henrik Joreteg
1.14.1 (see all)

WebRTC abstraction for managing it simple to manage multiple peer connections of various types.

Readme

webrtc.js

A helper for creating and managing WebRTC connections in a cross-browser sort of way.

This is used in http://simplewebrtc.com which is what powers: https://talky.io

It's designed for use with browserify/CommonJS on the client.

If you're not using browserify or you want AMD support use webrtc.bundle.js.

Installing

npm install webrtc

Caution

This is still a very much a work in progress and is currently only being used in one project (that will change soon). But until it's a bit more vetted, you've been warned.

Having said that, contributions/feedback welcomed :)

License

MIT

Created By

If you like this, follow @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.

