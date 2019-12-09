PostCSS processor to add links to WebP images for browsers that support it.
WebP is image format that is smaller, that PNG or JPEG, but it is supported only by Chrome.
This plugin use cwebp for processing images. If you want to use this functionality read Installation Guide
Postcss drop support node 0.10.0 by default. But if your need this version use Promise polyfill.
var Promise = require("es6-promise");
Promise.polyfill();
Versions >= 0.12 including 4.0.0 and iojs works without polyfills
Using with webpack and postcss-loader: https://github.com/lexich/example-webpack-postcss-loader-webpcss
Using with gulp-postcss:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var webp = require('gulp-webp');
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
var autoprefixer = require('autoprefixer-core');
var webpcss = require('webpcss');
gulp.task('webp', function () {
return gulp.src('./images/*.{png,jpg,jpeg}')
.pipe(webp())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./images'));
});
gulp.task('css', function () {
var processors = [
autoprefixer,
webpcss.default
];
return gulp.src('./src/*.css')
.pipe( postcss(processors) )
.pipe( gulp.dest('./dist') );
});
gulp.task('default',['webp', 'css']);
Results of webpcss processor.
/* Source */
.icon { color: #222; background-image: url('../images/icon.png'); }
/* Result */
.icon { background-image: url('../images/icon.png'); }
.icon { color: #222; }
.webp .icon { background-image: url('../images/icon.webp'); }
Results of webp task. webp task appends .webp images for every .png image.
#Source
> ls images
icon.png
#Result
> ls images
icon.png icon.webp
webpClass
Type: String
Default: '.webp'
Class which prepend selector. For expample:
before
.test { background-image:url('test.png'); }
after
.test { background-image:url('test.png'); }
.webp .test { background-image:url('test.webp'); }
.webp class indicate webp browser support. Recommends to use Modernizr
noWebpClass
Type: String
Default: ""
Class which prepend selector without webp content. For expample:
noWebpClass=".no-webp"
before
.test { background-image:url('test.png'); }
after
.no-webp .test { background-image:url('test.png'); }
.webp .test { background-image:url('test.webp'); }
replace_from
Type: RegExp
Default: /.(png|jpg|jpeg)/
RegExp pattern for replace
replace_to
Type: String or Function
Default: .webp
The contents of
replace_from will be replaced by
replace_to. They will be replaced with ".webp" by default.
If `replace_to` is a Function, not `replace_from` but the whole url will be replaced with the return value of the function.
The function will have a argument object, which has the following properties:
> `url`: The whole original url.
To checks browser support of webp format need to use Modernizr which adds
.webp class to
body if browser support WebP and browser will download smaller WebP image instead of bigger PNG.
<script>
document.documentElement.classname += (Modernizr.webp ? "webp" : "no-webp");
</script>
process_selector
Type: function(selector, baseClass)
modify
selector with
baseClass
inline
Type: Boolean
Default: false
Turn on inline images mode. You need setup
image_path and
css_path for
correct resolving image path.
.test { background-image:url('test.png'); } // `${inline}/`test.png
after
.test { background-image:url('test.png'); } // `${inline}/`test.png
.webp .test { background-image: url(); }
image_root
Type: String
Default: ""
This property needs to resolve absolute paths
url(/images/1.png) while inlining images or other file info options.
css_root
Type: String
Default: ""
This property needs to resolve relative paths
url(../images/1.png)
url(image.png) while inlining images or other file info options.
minAddClassFileSize
Type: Number
Default: 0
webpClass will be added when images only of which greater than certain certain file size in bytes. It only works when the file path can be resolved(Either
image_root or
css_root or
resolveUrlRelativeToFile) if they are files but not base64 encoded content.
resolveUrlRelativeToFile
Type: Boolean
Default: false
This property is needed to resolve relative paths
url(../images/1.png)
url(image.png) while inlining images or other options which are relative to file info . It will try to find resource file relative to current css file when it's true and
css_root is not set.
localImgFileLocator
Type: Function
Default: null
When this property is set, it will be used to resolve the file path of image from the css url value while inlining images or other options which are relative to file info. In addition,
resolveUrlRelativeToFile,
css_root,
image_root will be ignored.
This function should return the exact file path in the file system and it has an argument object, which contains the following properties:
{
url, // The original url in the css value
cssFilePath, // The absolute file path of the css file
}
copyBackgroundSize
Type: Boolean
Default: false
It will copy the
background-size rule of same scope into the webp class rules if it's true
replaceRemoteImage
Type: Boolean
Default: true
It will add webp class when the url it's with host(eg.
url(//foo.com/image.png) or
url(http://foo.com/image.png) or
url(https://foo.com/image.png)) if it's true
cwebp_configurator
Type: function(encoder){}
Default: null
You can configure cwebp encoder according cwebp documentation
localImgFileLocator
copyBackgroundSize,
replaceRemoteImage, bug fixes for absolute URL detection and unsupported based64 encoded content.
minAddClassFileSize,
resolveUrlRelativeToFile