Learn about more WebPageTest API Integrations in our docs

WebPageTest API Wrapper for NodeJS

WebPageTest API Wrapper is a NPM package that wraps WebPageTest API for NodeJS as a module and a command-line tool.

Getting started

$ npm install webpagetest -g

Basics

Command line

$ webpagetest test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/

Docker

Build

$ docker build -t webpagetest-api .

Run

$ docker run -it --rm webpagetest-api -k YOURAPIKEY test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/

Module

const WebPageTest = require ( 'webpagetest' ); const wpt = new WebPageTest( 'www.webpagetest.org' ); wpt.runTest( 'https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/' , (err, data) => { console .log(err || data); });

Command Line

Help

$ webpagetest -- help

Commands

status [options] \<id>: check test status

[options] \<id>: check test status results [options] \<id>: get test results

[options] \<id>: get test results locations [options]: list locations and the number of pending tests

[options]: list locations and the number of pending tests testers [options]: list testers status and details

[options]: list testers status and details test [options] \<url_or_script>: run test, \<url_or_script> can also be a path to a script file

[options] \<url_or_script>: run test, \<url_or_script> can also be a path to a script file testBalance [options]: get remaining tests for the account

[options]: get remaining tests for the account restart \<id>: restart test

\<id>: restart test cancel \<id>: cancel running/pending test

\<id>: cancel running/pending test har \<id>: get the HTTP Archive (HAR) from test

\<id>: get the HTTP Archive (HAR) from test pagespeed [options] \<id>: get the Google Page Speed results (if available) from test

[options] \<id>: get the Google Page Speed results (if available) from test utilization [options] \<id>: get the CPU, bandwidth and memory utilization data from test

[options] \<id>: get the CPU, bandwidth and memory utilization data from test request [options] <\id>: get the request data from test

[options] <\id>: get the request data from test timeline [options] \<id>: get the Chrome Developer Tools Timeline data (if available) from test

[options] \<id>: get the Chrome Developer Tools Timeline data (if available) from test netlog [options] \<id>: get the Chrome Developer Tools Net log data (if available) from test

[options] \<id>: get the Chrome Developer Tools Net log data (if available) from test chrometrace [options] \<id>: get the Chrome Trace data (if available) from test

[options] \<id>: get the Chrome Trace data (if available) from test console [options] \<id>: get the browser console log data (if available) from test

[options] \<id>: get the browser console log data (if available) from test testinfo \<id>: get test request info/details

\<id>: get test request info/details history [days]: get history of previously run tests

[days]: get history of previously run tests googlecsi [options] \<id>: get Google CSI data (Client Side Instrumentation)

[options] \<id>: get Google CSI data (Client Side Instrumentation) response [options] \<id>: get response body for text resources

[options] \<id>: get response body for text resources waterfall [options] \<id>: get the waterfall PNG image

[options] \<id>: get the waterfall PNG image screenshot [options] \<id>: get the fully loaded page screenshot in JPG format (PNG if in full resolution)

[options] \<id>: get the fully loaded page screenshot in JPG format (PNG if in full resolution) video [options] \<tests>: create a video from \<tests> (comma separated test ids)

[options] \<tests>: create a video from \<tests> (comma separated test ids) player \<id>: get a html5 player for a video \<id>

\<id>: get a html5 player for a video \<id> listen [options] [port]: start webpagetest-api server on port [7791]

[options] [port]: start webpagetest-api server on port [7791] batch \<file>: run commands in batch, i.e. one command per line from \<file> in parallel

Options

Common (works for all commands)

-s, --server \<server>: the WPT server URL [https://www.webpagetest.org]

\<server>: the WPT server URL [https://www.webpagetest.org] -d, --dryrun : just return the RESTful API URL

: just return the RESTful API URL -o, --out \<file>: place the output into \<file>. Defaults to stdout

The default WPT server can also be specified via environment variable WEBPAGETEST_SERVER

Test (works for test command only)

-l, --location \<location>: location to test from

\<location>: location to test from -y, --connectivity \<profile>: connectivity profile -- requires location to be specified -- (Cable|DSL|3GSlow|3G|3GFast|4G|LTE|Edge|2G|Dial|FIOS|Native|custom) [Cable]

\<profile>: connectivity profile -- requires location to be specified -- (Cable|DSL|3GSlow|3G|3GFast|4G|LTE|Edge|2G|Dial|FIOS|Native|custom) [Cable] -r, --runs \<number>: number of test runs [1]

\<number>: number of test runs [1] -f, --first : skip the Repeat View test

: skip the Repeat View test -v, --video : capture video

: capture video -p, --private : keep the test hidden from the test log

: keep the test hidden from the test log -L, --label \<label>: label for the test

\<label>: label for the test -i, --onload : stop test at document complete. typically, tests run until all activity stops

: stop test at document complete. typically, tests run until all activity stops -S, --noscript : disable javascript (IE, Chrome, Firefox)

: disable javascript (IE, Chrome, Firefox) -C, --clearcerts : clear SSL certificate caches

: clear SSL certificate caches -R, --ignoressl : ignore SSL certificate errors, e.g. name mismatch, self-signed certificates, etc

: ignore SSL certificate errors, e.g. name mismatch, self-signed certificates, etc -T, --standards : forces all pages to load in standards mode (IE only)

: forces all pages to load in standards mode (IE only) -u, --tcpdump : capture network packet trace (tcpdump)

: capture network packet trace (tcpdump) -O, --bodies : save response bodies for text resources

: save response bodies for text resources -K, --keepua : do not add PTST to the original browser User Agent string

: do not add PTST to the original browser User Agent string -m, --dom \<element>: DOM element to record for sub-measurement

\<element>: DOM element to record for sub-measurement -N, --duration \<seconds>: minimum test duration in seconds

\<seconds>: minimum test duration in seconds --injectScript \<string>: JavaScript to run after the document has started loading

\<string>: JavaScript to run after the document has started loading -E, --tester \<name>: run the test on a specific PC (name must match exactly or the test will not run)

\<name>: run the test on a specific PC (name must match exactly or the test will not run) -W, --mobile : (experimental) emulate mobile browser: Chrome mobile user agent, 640x960 screen, 2x scaling and fixed viewport (Chrome only)

: (experimental) emulate mobile browser: Chrome mobile user agent, 640x960 screen, 2x scaling and fixed viewport (Chrome only) --device \<string>: device name from mobile_devices.ini to use for mobile emulation (only when mobile=1 is specified to enable emulation and only for Chrome)

\<string>: device name from mobile_devices.ini to use for mobile emulation (only when mobile=1 is specified to enable emulation and only for Chrome) -M, --timeline : capture Developer Tools Timeline (Chrome only)

: capture Developer Tools Timeline (Chrome only) -J, --callstack : set between 1-5 to include the JS call stack. must be used in conjunction with timeline (increases overhead) (Chrome only)

: set between 1-5 to include the JS call stack. must be used in conjunction with timeline (increases overhead) (Chrome only) -q, --chrometrace : capture chrome trace (about://tracing) (Chrome only)

: capture chrome trace (about://tracing) (Chrome only) --tracecategories \>: trace categories (when chrometrace enabled) (Chrome only)

\>: trace categories (when chrometrace enabled) (Chrome only) -G, --netlog : capture Network Log (Chrome only)

: capture Network Log (Chrome only) -Q, --datareduction : enable data reduction on Chrome 34+ Android (Chrome only)

: enable data reduction on Chrome 34+ Android (Chrome only) -x, --useragent \<string>: custom user agent string (Chrome only)

\<string>: custom user agent string (Chrome only) -X, --cmdline \<switches>: use a list of custom command line switches (Chrome only)

\<switches>: use a list of custom command line switches (Chrome only) -g, --login \<username>: username for authenticating tests (http authentication)

\<username>: username for authenticating tests (http authentication) -w, --password \<password>: password for authenticating tests (http authentication)

\<password>: password for authenticating tests (http authentication) -t, --sensitive : discard script and http headers in the result

: discard script and http headers in the result -H, --noheaders : disable saving of the http headers (as well as browser status messages and CPU utilization)

: disable saving of the http headers (as well as browser status messages and CPU utilization) -b, --block \<urls>: space-delimited list of urls to block (substring match)

\<urls>: space-delimited list of urls to block (substring match) -Z, --spof \<domains>: space-delimited list of domains to simulate failure by re-routing to blackhole.webpagetest.org to silently drop all requests

\<domains>: space-delimited list of domains to simulate failure by re-routing to blackhole.webpagetest.org to silently drop all requests -c, --custom \<script>: execute arbitrary javascript at the end of a test to collect custom metrics

\<script>: execute arbitrary javascript at the end of a test to collect custom metrics -a, --authtype \<type>: type of authentication: 0 = Basic, 1 = SNS [0]

\<type>: type of authentication: 0 = Basic, 1 = SNS [0] -n, --notify \<e-mail>: e-mail address to notify with the test results

\<e-mail>: e-mail address to notify with the test results -B, --pingback \<url>: URL to ping when the test is complete (the test ID will be passed as an "id" parameter)

\<url>: URL to ping when the test is complete (the test ID will be passed as an "id" parameter) -D, --bwdown \<bandwidth>: download bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

\<bandwidth>: download bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) -U, --bwup \<bandwidth>: upload bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

\<bandwidth>: upload bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) -bw, --browserwidth \<pixels>: Browser window width (in display pixels)

\<pixels>: Browser window width (in display pixels) -bh, --browserheight \<pixels>: Browser window height (in display pixels)

\<pixels>: Browser window height (in display pixels) -vh, --viewportheight \<pixels>: Viewport Height in css pixels

\<pixels>: Viewport Height in css pixels -vw, --viewportwidth \<pixels>: Viewport Width in css pixels

\<pixels>: Viewport Width in css pixels -dpr, --devicetopixelratio \<ratio>: Device To Pixel Ratio

\<ratio>: Device To Pixel Ratio -au, --appendua \<string>: String to append to the user agent string. This is in addition to the default PTST/ver string

\<string>: String to append to the user agent string. This is in addition to the default PTST/ver string -tt, --testtype \<string>: For running alternative test types, can specify traceroute or lighthouse

\<string>: For running alternative test types, can specify traceroute or lighthouse -pr, --profiler \<number>: Set to 1 to enable the V8 sampling profiler (Chromium only)

\<number>: Set to 1 to enable the V8 sampling profiler (Chromium only) -avif, --disableAVIF \<number>: Set to 1 to disable AVIF support (Chromium 88+)

\<number>: Set to 1 to disable AVIF support (Chromium 88+) -webp, --disableWEBP \<number>: Set to 1 to disable WEBP support (Chromium 88+)

\<number>: Set to 1 to disable WEBP support (Chromium 88+) -jxl, --disableJXL \<number>: Set to 1 to disable JXL support (Chromium 88+)

\<number>: Set to 1 to disable JXL support (Chromium 88+) -dts, --dtShaper \<number>: Set to 1 to use Chrome's built-in traffic-shaping instead of the packet-level netem shaping usually used by the test agents

\<number>: Set to 1 to use Chrome's built-in traffic-shaping instead of the packet-level netem shaping usually used by the test agents -Y, --latency \<time>: first-hop Round Trip Time in ms (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

\<time>: first-hop Round Trip Time in ms (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) -P, --plr \<percentage>: packet loss rate - percent of packets to drop (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

\<percentage>: packet loss rate - percent of packets to drop (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) -z, --noopt : disable optimization checks (for faster testing)

: disable optimization checks (for faster testing) -I, --noimages : disable screen shot capturing

: disable screen shot capturing -F, --full : save a full-resolution version of the fully loaded screen shot as a PNG

: save a full-resolution version of the fully loaded screen shot as a PNG -j, --jpeg \<level>: jpeg compression level (30-100) for the screen shots and video capture

\<level>: jpeg compression level (30-100) for the screen shots and video capture -A, --medianvideo : store the video from the median run when capturing video is enabled

: store the video from the median run when capturing video is enabled --htmlbody : save the content of only the base HTML response

: save the content of only the base HTML response --tsview \<id>: test name to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb)

\<id>: test name to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb) --tsviewconfigs \<string>: configs to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb)

\<string>: configs to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb) --affinity \<string>: string to hash test to a specific test agent. tester will be picked by index among available testers

\<string>: string to hash test to a specific test agent. tester will be picked by index among available testers --priority \<number>: change test priority (0-9) [enforced by API key, otherwise 5]

\<number>: change test priority (0-9) [enforced by API key, otherwise 5] --continuous : capture video continuously (unstable/experimental, may cause tests to fail)

: capture video continuously (unstable/experimental, may cause tests to fail) --spdy3 : force SPDY version 3 (Chrome only)

: force SPDY version 3 (Chrome only) --swrender : force software rendering, disable GPU acceleration (Chrome only)

: force software rendering, disable GPU acceleration (Chrome only) --poll \<interval>: poll for results after test is scheduled at every seconds [5]

\<interval>: poll for results after test is scheduled at every seconds [5] --wait \<hostname:port>: wait for test results informed by agent once complete listening on : [hostname:first port available above 8000]

\<hostname:port>: wait for test results informed by agent once complete listening on : [hostname:first port available above 8000] --timeout \<seconds>: timeout for polling and waiting results [no timeout]

\<seconds>: timeout for polling and waiting results [no timeout] --lighthouse: perform lighthouse test (Chrome only, Linux agent only)

API Key (works for test, restart,locations, testBalance and cancel commands)

-k, --key \<api_key>:API key (if assigned). Contact the WebPageTest server administrator for a key if required or request an API key for limited testing at webpagetest.org/getkey.php

Request (works for status, results, locations, testers and test commands)

-e, --request \<id>: echo request ID, useful to track asynchronous requests

Results (works for results and test commands)

-b, --breakdown : include the breakdown of requests and bytes by mime type

: include the breakdown of requests and bytes by mime type -D, --domains : include the breakdown of requests and bytes by domain

: include the breakdown of requests and bytes by domain -p, --pagespeed : include the PageSpeed score in the response (may be slower)

: include the PageSpeed score in the response (may be slower) -R, --requests : include the request data in the response (slower and results in much larger responses)

: include the request data in the response (slower and results in much larger responses) -m, --median \<metric>: set the metric used to calculate median for multiple runs tests [loadTime]

\<metric>: set the metric used to calculate median for multiple runs tests [loadTime] --medianrun \: set the run used for median for multiple runs tests [median]

\: set the run used for median for multiple runs tests [median] -S, --specs \<json_or_file>: set the specs for performance test suite

\<json_or_file>: set the specs for performance test suite -r, --reporter \<name>: set performance test suite reporter output: [dot]|spec|tap|xunit|list|progress|min|nyan|landing|json|doc|markdown|teamcity

Run (works for pagespeed, utilization, request, timeline, netlog, chrometrace, console, googlecsi, response, waterfall and screenshot commands)

-r, --run \<number>: which run number on a multiple runs test [1]

\<number>: which run number on a multiple runs test [1] -c, --cached: get the Repeat View (cached view) instead of default First View (primed cache)

Image (works for waterfall and screenshot commands)

-t, --thumbnail : get the thumbnail of actual image

: get the thumbnail of actual image -u, --uri: return the base64 string representation (inline) of actual image

Screenshot (works for screenshot command only)

-f, --full : get full resolution screenshot in PNG format if available

: get full resolution screenshot in PNG format if available -n, --render : get the page screenshot at the Start Render point (i.e.: when something was first displayed on screen)

: get the page screenshot at the Start Render point (i.e.: when something was first displayed on screen) -p, --complete: get the page screenshot at the Document Complete point (i.e.: when window.onload was fired)

Waterfall (works for waterfall command only)

-T, --type \<chart>: set the chart type: waterfall or connection [waterfall]

\<chart>: set the chart type: waterfall or connection [waterfall] -M, --mime : set chart coloring by MIME type [false]

: set chart coloring by MIME type [false] -w, --width \<px>: chart image width in px (300-2000) [930]

\<px>: chart image width in px (300-2000) [930] -m, --max \<seconds>: set maximum time in seconds [automatic]

\<seconds>: set maximum time in seconds [automatic] -R, --requests \<items>: filter requests (e.g.:1,2,3,4-9,8) [all]

\<items>: filter requests (e.g.:1,2,3,4-9,8) [all] -C, --nocpu : hide CPU utilization [false]

: hide CPU utilization [false] -b, --nobandwidth : hide bandwidth utilization [false]

: hide bandwidth utilization [false] -e, --noellipsis : hide ellipsis (...) for missing items [false]

: hide ellipsis (...) for missing items [false] -l, --nolabels: hide labels for requests (URL) [false]

Video (works for video command only)

-e, --end \<end_point>: frame comparison end point: [visual]=visually complete | all=last change | doc=document complete | full=fully loaded

Response (works for response command only)

-R, --request \<number>: the request number [1]

Listen (works for listen command only)

-k, --key \<file>: private key file to use for SSL

\<file>: private key file to use for SSL -c, --cert \<file>: public x509 certificate file to use for SSL

Examples

1. Get all available locations

$ webpagetest locations

{ "response" : { "statusCode" : 200 , "statusText" : "Ok" , "data" : { "location" : [ ... { "id" : "SanJose_IE9" , "Label" : "San Jose, CA USA (IE 9,Chrome,Firefox)" , "location" : "SanJose_IE9" , "Browser" : "IE 9" , "PendingTests" : { "p1" : 0 , "p2" : 0 , "p3" : 0 , "p4" : 0 , "p5" : 2 , "p6" : 2 , "p7" : 0 , "p8" : 0 , "p9" : 0 , "Total" : 7 , "HighPriority" : 2 , "LowPriority" : 4 , "Testing" : 1 , "Idle" : 0 } }, ... ] } } }

2. Get API available locations

$ webpagetest locations --key 1F2A3K4E5

{ "response" : { "statusCode" : 200 , "statusText" : "Ok" , "data" : { "location" : [ ... { "id" : "SanJose_IE9" , "Label" : "San Jose, CA USA (IE 9,Chrome,Firefox)" , "location" : "SanJose_IE9" , "Browser" : "IE 9" , "PendingTests" : { "p1" : 0 , "p2" : 0 , "p3" : 0 , "p4" : 0 , "p5" : 2 , "p6" : 2 , "p7" : 0 , "p8" : 0 , "p9" : 0 , "Total" : 7 , "HighPriority" : 2 , "LowPriority" : 4 , "Testing" : 1 , "Idle" : 0 } }, ... ] } } }

3. Run test on https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ from San Jose on IE9

$ webpagetest test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ --key 1F2A3K4E5 --location SanJose_IE9

{ "statusCode" : 200 , "statusText" : "Ok" , "data" : { "testId" : "121025_PT_N8K" , "ownerKey" : "868cb2813a0f376a977dd1a24ab041b4f12361b3" , "jsonUrl" : "https://www.webpagetest.org/results.php?test=121025_PT_N8K&f=json" , "xmlUrl" : "https://www.webpagetest.org/xmlResult.php?test=121025_PT_N8K" , "userUrl" : "https://www.webpagetest.org/results.php?test=121025_PT_N8K" , "summaryCSV" : "https://www.webpagetest.org/csv.php?test=121025_PT_N8K" , "detailCSV" : "https://www.webpagetest.org/csv.php?test=121025_PT_N8K&requests=1" } }

4. Check current test status

$ webpagetest status 121025_PT_N8K

{ "statusCode" : 101 , "statusText" : "Test Pending" , "data" : { "statusCode" : 101 , "statusText" : "Test Pending" , "testId" : "121025_PT_N8K" , "runs" : 1 , "fvonly" : 0 , "location" : "SanJose_IE9" } }

5. Get test results

$ webpagetest results 121025_PT_N8K

{ "response" : { "statusCode" : 200 , "statusText" : "Ok" , "data" : { "testId" : "121025_PT_N8K" , "summary" : "https://www.webpagetest.org/result/121025_PT_N8K/" , "testUrl" : "https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/" , "location" : "SanJose_IE9" , "connectivity" : "DSL" , "bwDown" : 1500 , "bwUp" : 384 , "latency" : 50 , "plr" : 0 , "completed" : "Thu, 25 Oct 2012 23:42:11 +0000" , "runs" : 1 , "successfulFVRuns" : 1 , "average" : { "firstView" : { "loadTime" : 3942 , "TTFB" : 1518 , "bytesIn" : 963405 , "bytesInDoc" : 431612 , "requests" : 32 , "requestsDoc" : 19 , "render" : 2509 , "fullyLoaded" : 7765 , "docTime" : 3942 , "domTime" : 0 , "titleTime" : 1641 , "avgRun" : 1 } }, ... } } }

6. Get test waterfall thumbnail from repeat view as data URI

$ webpagetest waterfall 121025_PT_N8K --thumbnail --cached --uri

{ "type" : "image/png" , "data" : "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgA...RK5CYII=" }

7. Get remaining tests count for the account

$ webpagetest testBalance --key 1F2A3K4E5

{ "data" : { "remaining" : 1175 } }

Run test on https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ and poll results every 5 seconds timing out in 60 seconds

$ webpagetest test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ --poll 5 --timeout 60

Or run test on https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ and wait for results listening on localhost* port 8000**

$ webpagetest test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ -- wait 8000

{ "response" : { "statusCode" : 200 , "statusText" : "Ok" , "data" : { "testId" : "121025_PT_N8K" , "testUrl" : "https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/" , ... "median" : { "firstView" : { "loadTime" : 3942 , "TTFB" : 1518 , "render" : 2509 , "fullyLoaded" : 7765 , ... } }, ... } } }

* hostname and port are optional, defaults to \<system hostname>:\<8000> ** localhost and port must be reacheable from WebPageTest server

Module

Methods and options (including the one letter shorthands) are the same when using as a Node module, however a more verbose version of both commands (methods) and options (parameters) are available and encouraged to use for code clarity.

Methods

getTestStatus(id, options, callback)

getTestResults(id, options, callback)

getLocations(options, callback)

getTesters(options, callback)

getTestBalance(options, callback)

runTest(url_or_script, options, callback)

restartTest(id, options, callback)

cancelTest(id, options, callback)

getHARData(id, options, callback)

getPageSpeedData(id, options, callback)

getUtilizationData(id, options, callback)

getRequestData(id, options, callback)

getTimelineData(id, options, callback)

getNetLogData(id, options, callback)

getChromeTraceData(id, options, callback)

getConsoleLogData(id, options, callback)

getTestInfo(id, options, callback)

getHistory(days, options, callback)

getGoogleCsiData(id, options, callback)

getResponseBody(id, options, callback)

getWaterfallImage(id, options, callback)

getScreenshotImage(id, options, callback)

createVideo(tests, options, callback)

getEmbedVideoPlayer(id, options, callback)

listen(port, options, callback)

scriptToString(script)

Parameters

id : test ID string required

: test ID string required options : parameters object optional, see below

: parameters object optional, see below callback : the callback (error, data) optional=>

: the callback optional=> url_or_script : decoded url or script string required

: decoded url or script string required port : port number optional [default: 7791]

: port number optional [default: 7791] script: script array in the format:

[ { command1 : 'value1' }, { command2 : 123 }, { command3 : [ 'value1' , 'value2' , ... , 'valueN' ]}, ... 'commandN' } ]

Notes

getWaterfallImage and getScreenshotImage callback function has a third parameter info which is an object with {type: 'image/jpeg or png', encoding: 'utf8 or binary'}

and callback function has a third parameter which is an object with scriptToString script array values 1-N are optional. e.g:

const script = wpt.scriptToString([ { logData : 0 }, { navigate : 'http://foo.com/login' }, { logData : 1 }, { setValue : [ 'name=username' , 'johndoe' ]}, { setValue : [ 'name=password' , '12345' ]}, { submitForm : 'action=http://foo.com/main' }, 'waitForComplete' ]); wpt.runTest(script, (err, data) => { console .log(err || data); });

Options

Common (works for all methods with options parameter)

dryRun : Boolean, if true , method does not make an actual request to the API Server but rather returns an object with url which contains the actual URL to make the GET request to WebPageTest API Server

: Boolean, if , method does not make an actual request to the API Server but rather returns an object with which contains the actual URL to make the GET request to WebPageTest API Server server: String, if specified, overrides the WebPageTest server informed in the constructor only for that method call

Test (works for runTest method only)

location : String, location to test from

: String, location to test from connectivity : String, connectivity profile -- requires location to be specified -- (Cable|DSL|3GSlow|3G|3GFast|4G|LTE|Edge|2G|Dial|FIOS|Native|custom) [Cable]

: String, connectivity profile -- requires location to be specified -- (Cable|DSL|3GSlow|3G|3GFast|4G|LTE|Edge|2G|Dial|FIOS|Native|custom) [Cable] runs : Number, number of test runs [1]

: Number, number of test runs [1] firstViewOnly : Boolean, skip the Repeat View test

: Boolean, skip the Repeat View test video : Boolean, capture video

: Boolean, capture video private : Boolean, keep the test hidden from the test log

: Boolean, keep the test hidden from the test log label : String, label for the test

: String, label for the test stopAtDocumentComplete : Boolean, stop test at document complete. typically, tests run until all activity stops

: Boolean, stop test at document complete. typically, tests run until all activity stops disableJavaScript : Boolean, disable JavaScript (IE, Chrome, Firefox)

: Boolean, disable JavaScript (IE, Chrome, Firefox) clearCerts : Boolean, clear SSL certificate caches

: Boolean, clear SSL certificate caches ignoreSSL : Boolean, ignore SSL certificate errors, e.g. name mismatch, self-signed certificates, etc

: Boolean, ignore SSL certificate errors, e.g. name mismatch, self-signed certificates, etc disableCompatibilityView : Boolean, forces all pages to load in standards mode (IE only)

: Boolean, forces all pages to load in standards mode (IE only) tcpDump : Boolean, capture network packet trace (tcpdump)

: Boolean, capture network packet trace (tcpdump) saveResponseBodies : Boolean, save response bodies for text resources

: Boolean, save response bodies for text resources keepOriginalUserAgent : Boolean, do not add PTST to the original browser User Agent string

: Boolean, do not add PTST to the original browser User Agent string domElement : String, DOM element to record for sub-measurement

: String, DOM element to record for sub-measurement minimumDuration : Number, minimum test duration in seconds

: Number, minimum test duration in seconds tester : String, run the test on a specific PC (name must match exactly or the test will not run)

: String, run the test on a specific PC (name must match exactly or the test will not run) emulateMobile : Boolean, (experimental) emulate mobile browser: Chrome mobile user agent, 640x960 screen, 2x scaling and fixed viewport (Chrome only)

: Boolean, (experimental) emulate mobile browser: Chrome mobile user agent, 640x960 screen, 2x scaling and fixed viewport (Chrome only) timeline : Boolean, capture Developer Tools Timeline (Chrome only)

: Boolean, capture Developer Tools Timeline (Chrome only) timelineCallStack : Boolean, set between 1-5 to include the JS call stack. must be used in conjunction with timeline (increases overhead) (Chrome only)

: Boolean, set between 1-5 to include the JS call stack. must be used in conjunction with timeline (increases overhead) (Chrome only) chromeTrace : Boolean, capture chrome trace (about://tracing) (Chrome only)

: Boolean, capture chrome trace (about://tracing) (Chrome only) netLog : Boolean, capture Network Log (Chrome only)

: Boolean, capture Network Log (Chrome only) dataReduction : Boolean, enable data reduction on Chrome 34+ Android (Chrome only)

: Boolean, enable data reduction on Chrome 34+ Android (Chrome only) userAgent : String, custom user agent string (Chrome only)

: String, custom user agent string (Chrome only) commandLine : String, use a list of custom command line switches (Chrome only)

: String, use a list of custom command line switches (Chrome only) login : String, username for authenticating tests (http authentication)

: String, username for authenticating tests (http authentication) password : String, password for authenticating tests (http authentication)

: String, password for authenticating tests (http authentication) sensitive : Boolean, discard script and http headers in the result

: Boolean, discard script and http headers in the result disableHTTPHeaders : Boolean, disable saving of the http headers (as well as browser status messages and CPU utilization)

: Boolean, disable saving of the http headers (as well as browser status messages and CPU utilization) block : String, space-delimited list of urls to block (substring match)

: String, space-delimited list of urls to block (substring match) spof : String, space-delimited list of domains to simulate failure by re-routing to blackhole.webpagetest.org to silently drop all requests

: String, space-delimited list of domains to simulate failure by re-routing to blackhole.webpagetest.org to silently drop all requests customMetrics : String, execute arbitrary JavaScript at the end of a test to collect custom metrics

: String, execute arbitrary JavaScript at the end of a test to collect custom metrics authenticationType : Number, type of authentication: 0 = Basic, 1 = SNS [0]

: Number, type of authentication: 0 = Basic, 1 = SNS [0] notifyEmail : String, e-mail address to notify with the test results

: String, e-mail address to notify with the test results pingback : String, URL to ping when the test is complete (the test ID will be passed as an "id" parameter)

: String, URL to ping when the test is complete (the test ID will be passed as an "id" parameter) bandwidthDown : String, download bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

: String, download bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) bandwidthUp : String, upload bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

: String, upload bandwidth in Kbps (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) browserwidth : String, Browser window width (in display pixels)

: String, Browser window width (in display pixels) browserheight : String, Browser window height (in display pixels)

: String, Browser window height (in display pixels) viewportheight : String, Viewport Height in css pixels

: String, Viewport Height in css pixels viewportwidth : String, Viewport Width in css pixels

: String, Viewport Width in css pixels devicetopixelratio : String, Device To Pixel Ratio

: String, Device To Pixel Ratio appendua : String, String to append to the user agent string. This is in addition to the default PTST/ver string

: String, String to append to the user agent string. This is in addition to the default PTST/ver string testtype : String, For running alternative test types, can specify traceroute or lighthouse

: String, For running alternative test types, can specify traceroute or lighthouse profiler : Number, Set to 1 to enable the V8 sampling profiler (Chromium only)

: Number, Set to 1 to enable the V8 sampling profiler (Chromium only) disableAVIF : Number, Set to 1 to disable AVIF support (Chromium 88+)

: Number, Set to 1 to disable AVIF support (Chromium 88+) disableWEBP : Number, Set to 1 to disable WEBP support (Chromium 88+)

: Number, Set to 1 to disable WEBP support (Chromium 88+) disableJXL : Number, Set to 1 to disable JpegXL support (Chromium 88+)

: Number, Set to 1 to disable JpegXL support (Chromium 88+) dtShaper : Number, Set to 1 to use Chrome's built-in traffic-shaping instead of the packet-level netem shaping usually used by the test agents

: Number, Set to 1 to use Chrome's built-in traffic-shaping instead of the packet-level netem shaping usually used by the test agents latency : String, first-hop Round Trip Time in ms (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

: String, first-hop Round Trip Time in ms (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) packetLossRate : Number, packet loss rate - percent of packets to drop (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile)

: Number, packet loss rate - percent of packets to drop (used when specifying a custom connectivity profile) disableOptimization : Boolean, disable optimization checks (for faster testing)

: Boolean, disable optimization checks (for faster testing) disableScreenshot : Boolean, disable screen shot capturing

: Boolean, disable screen shot capturing fullResolutionScreenshot : Boolean, save a full-resolution version of the fully loaded screen shot as a PNG

: Boolean, save a full-resolution version of the fully loaded screen shot as a PNG jpegQuality : Number, jpeg compression level (30-100) for the screen shots and video capture

: Number, jpeg compression level (30-100) for the screen shots and video capture medianVideo : Boolean, store the video from the median run when capturing video is enabled

: Boolean, store the video from the median run when capturing video is enabled htmlBody : Boolean, save the content of only the base HTML response

: Boolean, save the content of only the base HTML response tsView : String, test name to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb)

: String, test name to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb) tsViewConfigs : String, configs to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb)

: String, configs to use when submitting results to tsviewdb (for private instances that have integrated with tsviewdb) affinity : String, string to hash test to a specific test agent. tester will be picked by index among available testers

: String, string to hash test to a specific test agent. tester will be picked by index among available testers priority : Number, change test priority (0-9) [enforced by API key, otherwise 5]

: Number, change test priority (0-9) [enforced by API key, otherwise 5] blockAds : Boolean, block ads defined by http://adblockplus.org

: Boolean, block ads defined by http://adblockplus.org continuousVideoCapture : Boolean, capture video continuously (unstable/experimental, may cause tests to fail)

: Boolean, capture video continuously (unstable/experimental, may cause tests to fail) forceSpdy3 : Boolean, force SPDY version 3 (Chrome only)

: Boolean, force SPDY version 3 (Chrome only) forceSoftwareRendering : Boolean, force software rendering, disable GPU acceleration (Chrome only)

: Boolean, force software rendering, disable GPU acceleration (Chrome only) pollResults : Number, poll for results after test is scheduled at every seconds [5]

: Number, poll for results after test is scheduled at every seconds [5] waitResults : String, wait for test results informed by agent once complete listening on : [hostname:first port available above 8000]

: String, wait for test results informed by agent once complete listening on : [hostname:first port available above 8000] timeout : String, timeout for polling and waiting results [no timeout]

: String, timeout for polling and waiting results [no timeout] lighthouse: Boolean, perform lighthouse test (Chrome only, Linux agent only)

API Key (works for runTest , restartTest and cancelTest methods)

key: String, API key (if assigned). Contact the WebPageTest server administrator for a key if required

Request (works for getTestStatus getResults getLocations getTesters and runTest methods)

requestId: String, echo request ID, useful to track asynchronous requests

Results (works for getResults and runTest methods)

breakDown : Boolean, include the breakdown of requests and bytes by mime type

: Boolean, include the breakdown of requests and bytes by mime type domains : Boolean, include the breakdown of requests and bytes by domain

: Boolean, include the breakdown of requests and bytes by domain pageSpeed : Boolean, include the PageSpeed score in the response (may be slower)

: Boolean, include the PageSpeed score in the response (may be slower) requests : Boolean, include the request data in the response (slower and results in much larger responses)

: Boolean, include the request data in the response (slower and results in much larger responses) medianMetric : String, set the metric used to calculate median for multiple runs tests (default: loadTime)

: String, set the metric used to calculate median for multiple runs tests (default: loadTime) specs : String, set the specs for performance test suite

: String, set the specs for performance test suite reporter: String, set performance test suite reporter output: [dot]|spec|tap|xunit|list|progress|min|nyan|landing|json|doc|markdown|teamcity

Run (works for getPageSpeedData , getUtilizationData , getRequestData , getTimelineData , getNetLogData , getChromeTraceData , getConsoleLogData , getGoogleCsiData , getResponseBody , getWaterfallImage and getScreenshotImage methods)

run : Number, the test run number for multiple runs tests (default: 1, first test)

: Number, the test run number for multiple runs tests (default: 1, first test) repeatView: Boolean, if true returns the repeat view (cached) data

Image (works for getWaterfallImage and getScreenshotImage methods)

thumbnail : Boolean, returns the thumbnail of actual image

: Boolean, returns the thumbnail of actual image dataURI: Boolean, returns the base64 string representation (inline) of actual image

Screenshot (works for getScreenshotImage method only)

fullResolution : Boolean, returns the full resolution screenshot in PNG format if available

: Boolean, returns the full resolution screenshot in PNG format if available startRender : Boolean, returns the page screenshot at the Start Render point (i.e.: when something was first displayed on screen)

: Boolean, returns the page screenshot at the Start Render point (i.e.: when something was first displayed on screen) documentComplete: Boolean, returns the page screenshot at the Document Complete point (i.e.: when window.onload was fired)

Waterfall (works for getWaterfallImage method only)

chartType : String, set the chart type: waterfall or connection [waterfall]

: String, set the chart type: waterfall or connection [waterfall] colorByMime : Boolean, set chart coloring by MIME type [false]

: Boolean, set chart coloring by MIME type [false] chartWidth Number: chart image width in px (300-2000) [930]

Number: chart image width in px (300-2000) [930] maxTime Number: set maximum time in seconds [automatic]

Number: set maximum time in seconds [automatic] requests String: filter requests (e.g.:1,2,3,4-9,8) [all]

String: filter requests (e.g.:1,2,3,4-9,8) [all] noCPU : Boolean, hide CPU utilization [false]

: Boolean, hide CPU utilization [false] noBandwidth : Boolean, hide bandwidth utilization [false]

: Boolean, hide bandwidth utilization [false] noEllipsis : Boolean, hide ellipsis (...) for missing items [false]

: Boolean, hide ellipsis (...) for missing items [false] noLabels: Boolean, hide labels for requests (URL) [false]

Video (works for createVideo method only)

comparisonEndPoint String: frame comparison end point: [visual]=visually complete | all=last change | doc=document complete | full=fully loaded

Response (works for getResponseBody method only)

request Number: the request number [1]

Listen (works for listen method only)

key String: private key file path to use for SSL

String: private key file path to use for SSL cert String: public x509 certificate file path to use for SSL

Location (works for getLocations method only)

allLocations Boolean: if true, returns all available locations irrespective of API availability

Examples

1. Instantiating

const WebPageTest = require ( 'webpagetest' ); const wpt = new WebPageTest( 'my-wpt.foo.com' ); const wptPublic = new WebPageTest( 'www.webpagetest.org' , 'MY_API_KEY' );

2. Get available locations

wpt.getLocations( ( err, data ) => { console .log(err || data); });

3. Run test on https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ from San Jose on IE9

wpt.runTest( 'https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/' , { location : 'SanJose_IE9' }, (err, data) => { console .log(err || data); });

4. Check current test status

wpt.getTestStatus( '121025_PT_N8K' , (err, data) => { console .log(err || data); });

5. Get test results

wpt.getTestResults( '121025_PT_N8K' , (err, data) => { console .log(err || data); });

6. Get test waterfall thumbnail from repeat view as data URI

wpt.getWaterfallImage( '121025_PT_N8K' , { thumbnail : true , repeatView : true , dataURI : true }, (err, data, info) => { console .log(err || data, info); });

Run test on https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ and poll results every 5 seconds timing out in 60 seconds

wpt.runTest( 'https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/' , { pollResults : 5 , timeout : 60 }, (err, data) => { console .log(err || data); });

Or run test on https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ and wait results listening on localhost* port 8000**

wpt.runTest( 'https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/' , { waitResults : 'localhost:8000' }, (err, data) => { console .log(err || data); });

* hostname and port are optional, defaults to \<system hostname>:\<8000>

** localhost:8000 must be reacheable from WebPageTest server

Server mode

WebPageTest API Wrapper comes with a handy RESTful API proxy

Command Line

$ webpagetest listen 8080 --server wpt.foo.com

server listening on port 8080 http://localhost:8080

$ curl http://localhost:8080/ help $ curl http://localhost:8080/ test /webpagetest.org/?location=SanJose_IE9

$ webpagetest listen 8443 --key key.pem --cert cert.pem --server wpt.foo.com

server listening on port 8443 https://localhost:8443

Notes

port 8080 is optional, default port is 7791

wpt.foo.com is overriding the default www.webpagetest.org server but can still be overridden with server option

is overriding the default server but can still be overridden with option when --key and --cert are provided, HTTPS is used instead of default HTTP server

Module

const server = wpt.listen( 8080 , (err, data) => { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'listening on ' + data.url); }); setTimeout( () => { server.close( () => { console .log( 'server closed' ); }); }, 10000 );

Batch

Batch command is available as command line only and loads a batch file containing one WebPageTest CLI command with options per line. It runs all commands in parallel, but returns an array of results in order as they appear in the batch file once all results are ready. The exit status code is the sum of all individual commands' exit status code.

By running

$ webpagetest batch commands.txt

where commands.txt contains:

test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ --first --location foo test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ --first --location bar

It schedules the 2 tests above returning an array of size 2 in the same order as in commands.txt file:

[ { "statusCode" : 200 , "statusText" : "Ok" , "data" : { "testId" : "130715_AB_C1D" , ... } }, { "statusCode" : 200 , "statusText" : "Ok" , "data" : { "testId" : "130715_CD_E2F" , ... } } ]

With exit status 0 in case none of commands returns an error:

$ echo $? 0

By running multiple sync tests, i.e. with either --poll or --wait , all tests are scheduled and results are polled or wait in parallel; meaning, if tests are set to run in different locations or same location with multiple agents, the final result might come together, but the result array will only return once all tests are done. e.g.:

commands.txt :

test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ --first --location foo -- poll --timeout 60 test https://docs.webpagetest.org/api/integrations/ --first --location bar -- poll --timeout 60

Test Specs (Continuous Integration)

WebPageTest API Wrapper provides a simple seamless way to integrate WebPageTest with Continuous Integration tools.

See dedicated page

Tests

$ npm test

Issues

Have a bug/feature request? Please create an issue here on GitHub!

https://github.com/WebPageTest/webpagetest-api/issues

Author

WebPageTest

License

Copyright 2013 Twitter Inc. Copyright 2020 Google Inc. Copyright 2020 Marcel Duran and other contributors

Licensed under the MIT License

Learn about more WebPageTest API Integrations in our docs