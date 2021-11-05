✔ Display elegant progress bar while building or watch
✔ Support of multiple concurrent builds (useful for SSR)
✔ Pretty print filename and loaders
✔ Windows compatible
✔ Fully customizable using reporters
✔ Advanced build profiler
Multi progress bars
Build Profiler
To begin, you'll need to install
webpackbar:
Using npm:
npm install webpackbar -D
Using yarn:
yarn add webpackbar -D
Then add the reporter as a plugin to your webpack config.
webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack');
const WebpackBar = require('webpackbar');
module.exports = {
context: path.resolve(__dirname),
devtool: 'source-map',
entry: './entry.js',
output: {
filename: './output.js',
path: path.resolve(__dirname)
},
plugins: [
new WebpackBar()
]
};
name
webpack
Name.
color
green
Primary color (can be HEX like
#xxyyzz or a web color like
green).
profile
false
Enable profiler.
fancy
true when not in CI or testing mode.
Enable bars reporter.
basic
true when running in minimal environments.
Enable a simple log reporter (only start and end).
reporter
Register a custom reporter.
reporters
[]
Register an Array of your custom reporters. (Same as
reporter but array)
Webpackbar comes with a fancy progress-bar out of the box. But you may want to show progress somewhere else or provide your own.
For this purpose, you can provide one or more extra reporters using
reporter and
reporters options.
NOTE: If you plan to provide your own reporter, don't forget to setting
fancy and
basic options to false to prevent conflicts.
A reporter should be instance of a class or plain object and functions for special hooks. It is not necessary to implement all functions, webpackbar only calls those that exists.
Simple logger:
{
start(context) {
// Called when (re)compile is started
},
change(context) {
// Called when a file changed on watch mode
},
update(context) {
// Called after each progress update
},
done(context) {
// Called when compile finished
},
progress(context) {
// Called when build progress updated
},
allDone(context) {
// Called when _all_ compiles finished
},
beforeAllDone(context) {
},
afterAllDone(context) {
},
}
context is the reference to the plugin. You can use
context.state to access status.
Schema of
context.state:
{
start,
progress,
message,
details,
request,
hasErrors
}
MIT - Made with 💖 By Nuxt.js team!