Elegant ProgressBar and Profiler for Webpack

✔ Display elegant progress bar while building or watch

✔ Support of multiple concurrent builds (useful for SSR)

✔ Pretty print filename and loaders

✔ Windows compatible

✔ Fully customizable using reporters

✔ Advanced build profiler



Multi progress bars





Build Profiler



Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install webpackbar :

Using npm:

npm install webpackbar -D

Using yarn:

yarn add webpackbar -D

Then add the reporter as a plugin to your webpack config.

webpack.config.js

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const WebpackBar = require ( 'webpackbar' ); module .exports = { context : path.resolve(__dirname), devtool : 'source-map' , entry : './entry.js' , output : { filename : './output.js' , path : path.resolve(__dirname) }, plugins : [ new WebpackBar() ] };

Options

name

Default: webpack

Name.

color

Default: green

Primary color (can be HEX like #xxyyzz or a web color like green ).

profile

Default: false

Enable profiler.

fancy

Default: true when not in CI or testing mode.

Enable bars reporter.

basic

Default: true when running in minimal environments.

Enable a simple log reporter (only start and end).

reporter

Register a custom reporter.

reporters

Default: []

Register an Array of your custom reporters. (Same as reporter but array)

Custom Reporters

Webpackbar comes with a fancy progress-bar out of the box. But you may want to show progress somewhere else or provide your own.

For this purpose, you can provide one or more extra reporters using reporter and reporters options.

NOTE: If you plan to provide your own reporter, don't forget to setting fancy and basic options to false to prevent conflicts.

A reporter should be instance of a class or plain object and functions for special hooks. It is not necessary to implement all functions, webpackbar only calls those that exists.

Simple logger:

{ start(context) { }, change(context) { }, update(context) { }, done(context) { }, progress(context) { }, allDone(context) { }, beforeAllDone(context) { }, afterAllDone(context) { }, }

context is the reference to the plugin. You can use context.state to access status.

Schema of context.state :

{ start, progress, message, details, request, hasErrors }

License

MIT - Made with 💖 By Nuxt.js team!