openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

webpack4-bundle-tracker

by django-webpack
0.4.3-beta (see all)

Spits out some stats about webpack compilation process to a file

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

251

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack Bundle Tracker Join the chat at https://gitter.im/owais/webpack-bundle-tracker

master build status

Spits out some stats about webpack compilation process to a file.


Install

npm install --save-dev webpack-bundle-tracker

Compatibility

This project is compatible with NodeJS versions 12 and up.


Usage

var BundleTracker = require('webpack-bundle-tracker');
module.exports = {
  context: __dirname,
  entry: {
    app: ['./app'],
  },

  output: {
    path: require('path').resolve('./assets/bundles/'),
    filename: '[name]-[hash].js',
    publicPath: 'http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/',
  },

  plugins: [
    new BundleTracker({
      path: __dirname,
      filename: './assets/webpack-stats.json',
    }),
  ],
};

./assets/webpack-stats.json will look like,

{
  "status": "done",
  "chunks": {
    "app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
  },
  "assets": {
    "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
      "name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
    }
  }
}

In case webpack is still compiling, it'll look like,

{
  "status": "compile"
}

And errors will look like,

{
  "status": "error",
  "file": "/path/to/file/that/caused/the/error",
  "error": "ErrorName",
  "message": "ErrorMessage"
}

ErrorMessage shows the line and column that caused the error.

And in case logTime option is set to true, the output will look like,

{
  "status": "done",
  "chunks": {
    "app": [
      "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
    ]
  },
  "assets": {
    "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
      "name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
    }
  },
  "startTime": 1440535322138,
  "endTime": 1440535326804
}

And in case relativePath option is set to true, the output will look like,

{
  "status": "done",
  "chunks": {
    "app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
  },
  "assets": {
    "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
      "name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "path": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
    }
  }
}

And in case integrity option is set to true, the output will look like,

{
  "status": "done",
  "chunks": {
    "app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
  },
  "assets": {
    "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
      "name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "path": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "integrity": "sha256-yAIefNWsF0IfxalAlLNngdY0t3J1h4IzZLzcJEn/FTM= sha384-QmiRCOdQx6MVC721liFMbJjud6Kr5ryT1vhHI5htzftpzoI1P3IlBqbpg5AHjbBv sha512-kbLjakids0Z2vvrOrtV7s2FUvKcgM3bg0WQwuyGvJPE+zVqOL4t0UvWkeUzz5z2ZrDm0ST/dQjPBJaq7rDB/2Q=="
    }
  }
}

And in case of usage of compression plugin for webpack, the output will look like,

{
  "status": "done",
  "chunks": {
    "app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
  },
  "assets": {
    "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
      "name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
      "path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
    },
    "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br": {
      "name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br",
      "publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br",
      "path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br"
    },
    "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz": {
      "name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz",
      "publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz",
      "path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz"
    }
  }
}

By default, the output JSON will not be indented. To increase readability, you can use the indent option to make the output legible. By default it is off. The value that is set here will be directly passed to the space parameter in JSON.stringify. More information can be found here


Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
path{String}'.'Output directory of bundle tracker JSON file.
filename{String}'webpack-stats.json'Name of the bundle tracker JSON file.
publicPath{String}(ignored)Override output.publicPath from Webpack config.
relativePath{Boolean}falseShow relative path instead of absolute path for bundles in JSON Tracker file. Path are relative from path of JSON Tracker file.
logTime{Boolean}falseOutput startTime and endTime properties in bundle tracker JSON file.
integrity{Boolean}falseOutput integrity property for each asset entry.
integrityHashes{Array}['sha256', 'sha384', 'sha512']Cryptographic hash functions used to compute integrity for each asset.
indent{Integer}undefinedFormat resulting JSON file for better readability.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial