Spits out some stats about webpack compilation process to a file.
npm install --save-dev webpack-bundle-tracker
This project is compatible with NodeJS versions 12 and up.
var BundleTracker = require('webpack-bundle-tracker');
module.exports = {
context: __dirname,
entry: {
app: ['./app'],
},
output: {
path: require('path').resolve('./assets/bundles/'),
filename: '[name]-[hash].js',
publicPath: 'http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/',
},
plugins: [
new BundleTracker({
path: __dirname,
filename: './assets/webpack-stats.json',
}),
],
};
./assets/webpack-stats.json will look like,
{
"status": "done",
"chunks": {
"app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
},
"assets": {
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
"name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
}
}
}
In case webpack is still compiling, it'll look like,
{
"status": "compile"
}
And errors will look like,
{
"status": "error",
"file": "/path/to/file/that/caused/the/error",
"error": "ErrorName",
"message": "ErrorMessage"
}
ErrorMessage shows the line and column that caused the error.
And in case
logTime option is set to
true, the output will look like,
{
"status": "done",
"chunks": {
"app": [
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
]
},
"assets": {
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
"name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
}
},
"startTime": 1440535322138,
"endTime": 1440535326804
}
And in case
relativePath option is set to
true, the output will look like,
{
"status": "done",
"chunks": {
"app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
},
"assets": {
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
"name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"path": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
}
}
}
And in case
integrity option is set to
true, the output will look like,
{
"status": "done",
"chunks": {
"app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
},
"assets": {
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
"name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"path": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"integrity": "sha256-yAIefNWsF0IfxalAlLNngdY0t3J1h4IzZLzcJEn/FTM= sha384-QmiRCOdQx6MVC721liFMbJjud6Kr5ryT1vhHI5htzftpzoI1P3IlBqbpg5AHjbBv sha512-kbLjakids0Z2vvrOrtV7s2FUvKcgM3bg0WQwuyGvJPE+zVqOL4t0UvWkeUzz5z2ZrDm0ST/dQjPBJaq7rDB/2Q=="
}
}
}
And in case of usage of compression plugin for webpack, the output will look like,
{
"status": "done",
"chunks": {
"app": ["app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"]
},
"assets": {
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js": {
"name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js",
"path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js"
},
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br": {
"name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br",
"publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br",
"path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.br"
},
"app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz": {
"name": "app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz",
"publicPath": "http://localhost:3000/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz",
"path": "/home/user/project-root/assets/bundles/app-0828904584990b611fb8.js.gz"
}
}
}
By default, the output JSON will not be indented. To increase readability, you can use the
indent
option to make the output legible. By default it is off. The value that is set here will be directly
passed to the
space parameter in
JSON.stringify. More information can be found here
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
path
{String}
'.'
|Output directory of bundle tracker JSON file.
filename
{String}
'webpack-stats.json'
|Name of the bundle tracker JSON file.
publicPath
{String}
|(ignored)
|Override
output.publicPath from Webpack config.
relativePath
{Boolean}
false
|Show relative path instead of absolute path for bundles in JSON Tracker file. Path are relative from path of JSON Tracker file.
logTime
{Boolean}
false
|Output
startTime and
endTime properties in bundle tracker JSON file.
integrity
{Boolean}
false
|Output
integrity property for each asset entry.
integrityHashes
{Array}
['sha256', 'sha384', 'sha512']
|Cryptographic hash functions used to compute integrity for each asset.
indent
{Integer}
undefined
|Format resulting JSON file for better readability.