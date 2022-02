Webpack2 Polyfill Plugin

Insert polyfills for Webpack2

Promise

Function.prototype.bind

Object.keys

Object.defineProperty (defineGetter/defineSetter)

See:What's new in webpack 2

How to use:

step 1. Install

npm install webpack2-polyfill-plugin --save

step 2. Use plugin at your webpack config

var Webpack2Polyfill = require ( "webpack2-polyfill-plugin" ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new Webpack2Polyfill() ] };

IE.9 and above (Currently)

Why not IE8 ?

IE8 can't use Object.defineProperty with non-DOM Object. So can't do polyfill with some Webpack2 Usage (Ex: Using defineProperty at exports for Harmony Export).

License

MIT