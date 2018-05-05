This is a fork of webpack-externals-plugin, but that works in Webpack 2+!
Provides more powerful externals configuration options.
new ExternalsPlugin({ type, test, include, exclude }), where:
type represents the type of external (
/var|this|commonjs2?|amd|umd/). Defaults to
options.output.libraryTarget.
test,
include,
exclude work as they do with loader configuration.
The following webpack configuration considers all modules under the local
node_modules/ directory as externals.
webpack.config.js:
var ExternalsPlugin = require('webpack2-externals-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: './app.js',
output: {
path: __dirname + '/dist',
filename: 'bundle.js',
},
plugins: [
new ExternalsPlugin({
type: 'commonjs',
include: __dirname + '/node_modules',
}),
],
};
options.externals
Webpack externals are only filtered depending on the user request (
require('webpack') =>
webpack).
With this plugin, externals are filtered depending on the path of the resolved module (
require('webpack') =>
<dir_path>/node_modules/webpack/lib/webpack.js).
This lets you include or exclude entire directories depending on the actual path of the resolved module.