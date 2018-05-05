openbase logo
wep

webpack2-externals-plugin

by Tomas Alabes
1.0.0 (see all)

Webpack 2+ fork of Webpack-Externals-Plugin

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

273

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webpack2-externals-plugin (webpack 2+ supported)

This is a fork of webpack-externals-plugin, but that works in Webpack 2+!

Provides more powerful externals configuration options.

Usage

new ExternalsPlugin({ type, test, include, exclude }), where:

  • type represents the type of external (/var|this|commonjs2?|amd|umd/). Defaults to options.output.libraryTarget.
  • test, include, exclude work as they do with loader configuration.

Example

The following webpack configuration considers all modules under the local node_modules/ directory as externals.

webpack.config.js:

var ExternalsPlugin = require('webpack2-externals-plugin');
module.exports = {
  entry: './app.js',
  output: {
    path: __dirname + '/dist',
    filename: 'bundle.js',
  },
  plugins: [
    new ExternalsPlugin({
      type: 'commonjs',
      include: __dirname + '/node_modules',
    }),
  ],
};

Differences with options.externals

Webpack externals are only filtered depending on the user request (require('webpack') => webpack).

With this plugin, externals are filtered depending on the path of the resolved module (require('webpack') => <dir_path>/node_modules/webpack/lib/webpack.js).

This lets you include or exclude entire directories depending on the actual path of the resolved module.

