Webpack Zip Multiple Files & Folders or create archives of emitted files.

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack-zip-files-plugin

Feel free to use yarn

Usage

webpack.config.js

const ZipFilesPlugin = require( 'webpack-zip-files-plugin' ); module . exports = { output: { path: __dirname + '/dist' , }, plugins: [ new ZipFilesPlugin({ entries: [ { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/locales' ), dist: 'server/locales' }, { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/public' ), dist: 'server/public' }, { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/views' ), dist: 'server/views' }, { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/bundle.js' ), dist: 'server/bundle.js' }, { src: path.join(__dirname, './package.json' ), dist: 'package.json' }, { src: path.join(__dirname, './config.js' ), dist: 'config.js' }, ], output: path.join(__dirname, './dist/file_name_without_ext' ), format: 'tar' , }), ], }

Will create archive in the same directory as output.path ( __dirname in the example), ${output.path}.tar.gz containing all entries that mentioned.

If there is no entries property, the plugin will create all compiled assets.

Options

You can pass options when constructing new plugin like the example above.

entries : Array -> Array of entry ({src: 'source directory or file', dist: 'Ouput directory or file'})

: -> Array of entry ({src: 'source directory or file', dist: 'Ouput directory or file'}) output : String -> directory/filename_without_ext

: -> E ext : String -> A different extension to use instead of tar.gz or zip (without leading .)

License