Webpack Zip Multiple Files & Folders or create archives of emitted files.
npm install --save-dev webpack-zip-files-plugin
Feel free to use
yarn
webpack.config.js
const ZipFilesPlugin = require('webpack-zip-files-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ... Configurations
output: {
path: __dirname + '/dist',
},
plugins: [
// ... Other Plugins
new ZipFilesPlugin({
entries: [
{ src: path.join(__dirname, './server/locales'), dist: 'server/locales' },
{ src: path.join(__dirname, './server/public'), dist: 'server/public' },
{ src: path.join(__dirname, './server/views'), dist: 'server/views' },
{ src: path.join(__dirname, './server/bundle.js'), dist: 'server/bundle.js' },
{ src: path.join(__dirname, './package.json'), dist: 'package.json' },
{ src: path.join(__dirname, './config.js'), dist: 'config.js' },
],
output: path.join(__dirname, './dist/file_name_without_ext'),
format: 'tar',
}),
],
}
Will create archive in the same directory as
output.path (
__dirname in the example),
${output.path}.tar.gz containing all entries that mentioned.
If there is no
entries property, the plugin will create all compiled assets.
You can pass options when constructing new plugin like the example above.
entries:
Array -> Array of entry ({src: 'source directory or file', dist: 'Ouput directory or file'})
output:
String ->
directory/filename_without_ext
format:
String -> E
ext:
String -> A different extension to use instead of
tar.gz or
zip (without leading .)
MIT License.
Please refer to
LICENSE file.