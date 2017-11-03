openbase logo
wzf

webpack-zip-files-plugin

by Luc
1.0.0 (see all)

Webpack Zip Multiple Files & Folders

Popularity

Downloads/wk

589

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-zip-files-plugin

Webpack Zip Multiple Files & Folders or create archives of emitted files.

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack-zip-files-plugin

Feel free to use yarn

Usage

webpack.config.js

const ZipFilesPlugin = require('webpack-zip-files-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // ... Configurations
  output: {
    path: __dirname + '/dist',
  },
  plugins: [
    // ... Other Plugins
    new ZipFilesPlugin({
      entries: [
        { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/locales'), dist: 'server/locales' },
        { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/public'), dist: 'server/public' },
        { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/views'), dist: 'server/views' },
        { src: path.join(__dirname, './server/bundle.js'), dist: 'server/bundle.js' },
        { src: path.join(__dirname, './package.json'), dist: 'package.json' },
        { src: path.join(__dirname, './config.js'), dist: 'config.js' },
      ],
      output: path.join(__dirname, './dist/file_name_without_ext'),
      format: 'tar',
    }),
  ],
}

Will create archive in the same directory as output.path (__dirname in the example), ${output.path}.tar.gz containing all entries that mentioned.

If there is no entries property, the plugin will create all compiled assets.

Options

You can pass options when constructing new plugin like the example above.

  • entries: Array -> Array of entry ({src: 'source directory or file', dist: 'Ouput directory or file'})
  • output: String -> directory/filename_without_ext
  • format: String -> E
  • ext: String -> A different extension to use instead of tar.gz or zip (without leading .)

License

MIT License. Please refer to LICENSE file.

