Webpack plugin for the webfont package. Generating fonts from svg icons using the webpack. Supported any style ( CSS , SCSS and own) of templates.

Install

npm install --save-dev webfont-webpack-plugin

Usage

Example for CSS with directly import (will be works for SCSS / Less /Etc):

entry.js

import "webfont.css" ;

webpack.config.js

import WebfontPlugin from "webfont-webpack-plugin" ; import path from "path" ; export default { entry : path.resolve(__dirname, "../entry.js" ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, "../dist" ) }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" ] }, { loader : "url-loader" , test : /\.(svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)?$/ } ] }, plugins : [ new WebfontPlugin({ files : path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/svg-icons/**/*.svg" ), dest : path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css/fonts" ), destTemplate : path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css" ) }) ] };

Example for SCSS with import inside SCSS file (will be works for CSS / SCSS / Less /Etc):

any-file.scss

@ import "webfont.scss" ; a .avatar { &::before { @ extend %webfont; content : $webfont-avatar ; } }

entry.js

import "any-file.scss" ;

webpack.config.js

import WebfontPlugin from "webfont-webpack-plugin" ; import path from "path" ; export default { entry : path.resolve(__dirname, "../entry.js" ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, "../build" ) }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.scss$/ , use : [ "style-loader" , "css-loader" , "sass-loader" ] }, { loader : "url-loader" , test : /\.(svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)?$/ } ] }, plugins : [ new WebfontPlugin({ files : path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/svg-icons/**/*.svg" ), dest : path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css/fonts" ), destTemplate : path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css" ) }) ] };

Options

files - (required) glob for files (non svg files ignored by default).

- (required) for files (non files ignored by default). dest - (required) path to generated files.

- (required) path to generated files. destTemplate - (optional) path to generated template directory (if not passed used dest option value).

- (optional) path to generated template directory (if not passed used option value). bail - (optional) break build if generation have error.

- (optional) break build if generation have error. additional options - see webfont options.

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.