Webpack plugin for the webfont package.
Generating fonts from svg icons using the webpack. Supported any style (
CSS,
SCSS and own) of templates.
npm install --save-dev webfont-webpack-plugin
Example for
CSS with directly
import (will be works for
SCSS/
Less/Etc):
entry.js
import "webfont.css";
webpack.config.js
import WebfontPlugin from "webfont-webpack-plugin";
import path from "path";
export default {
entry: path.resolve(__dirname, "../entry.js"),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../dist")
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css/,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader"]
},
{
loader: "url-loader",
test: /\.(svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)?$/
}
]
},
plugins: [
new WebfontPlugin({
files: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/svg-icons/**/*.svg"),
dest: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css/fonts"),
destTemplate: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css")
})
]
};
Example for
SCSS with
import inside
SCSS file (will be works for
CSS/
SCSS/
Less/Etc):
any-file.scss
@import "webfont.scss";
a.avatar {
&::before {
@extend %webfont;
content: $webfont-avatar;
}
}
entry.js
import "any-file.scss";
webpack.config.js
import WebfontPlugin from "webfont-webpack-plugin";
import path from "path";
export default {
entry: path.resolve(__dirname, "../entry.js"),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../build")
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.scss$/,
use: ["style-loader", "css-loader", "sass-loader"]
},
{
loader: "url-loader",
test: /\.(svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)?$/
}
]
},
plugins: [
new WebfontPlugin({
files: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/svg-icons/**/*.svg"),
dest: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css/fonts"),
destTemplate: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css")
})
]
};
files - (required)
glob for files (non
svg files ignored by default).
dest - (required) path to generated files.
destTemplate - (optional) path to generated template directory (if not passed used
dest option value).
bail - (optional) break build if generation have error.
Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.