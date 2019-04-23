openbase logo
webpack-webfont

by itgalaxy
0.0.1-alpha.10 (see all)

Webpack plugin that converts set of svg images into a fonts and CSS template

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

241

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

webfont-webpack-plugin

NPM version Travis Build Status Build status dependencies Status devDependencies Status Greenkeeper badge

Webpack plugin for the webfont package. Generating fonts from svg icons using the webpack. Supported any style (CSS, SCSS and own) of templates.

Install

npm install --save-dev webfont-webpack-plugin

Usage

Example for CSS with directly import (will be works for SCSS/Less/Etc):

entry.js

import "webfont.css";

webpack.config.js

import WebfontPlugin from "webfont-webpack-plugin";
import path from "path";

export default {
  entry: path.resolve(__dirname, "../entry.js"),
  output: {
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../dist")
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css/,
        use: ["style-loader", "css-loader"]
      },
      {
        loader: "url-loader",
        test: /\.(svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)?$/
      }
    ]
  },
  plugins: [
    new WebfontPlugin({
      files: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/svg-icons/**/*.svg"),
      dest: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css/fonts"),
      destTemplate: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css")
    })
  ]
};

Example for SCSS with import inside SCSS file (will be works for CSS/SCSS/Less/Etc):

any-file.scss

@import "webfont.scss";

a.avatar {
  &::before {
    @extend %webfont;
    content: $webfont-avatar;
  }
}

entry.js

import "any-file.scss";

webpack.config.js

import WebfontPlugin from "webfont-webpack-plugin";
import path from "path";

export default {
  entry: path.resolve(__dirname, "../entry.js"),
  output: {
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../build")
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.scss$/,
        use: ["style-loader", "css-loader", "sass-loader"]
      },
      {
        loader: "url-loader",
        test: /\.(svg|eot|ttf|woff|woff2)?$/
      }
    ]
  },
  plugins: [
    new WebfontPlugin({
      files: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/svg-icons/**/*.svg"),
      dest: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css/fonts"),
      destTemplate: path.resolve(__dirname, "../fixtures/css")
    })
  ]
};

Options

  • files - (required) glob for files (non svg files ignored by default).
  • dest - (required) path to generated files.
  • destTemplate - (optional) path to generated template directory (if not passed used dest option value).
  • bail - (optional) break build if generation have error.
  • additional options - see webfont options.

Contribution

Feel free to push your code if you agree with publishing under the MIT license.

Changelog

License

