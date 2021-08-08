Webpack WebExtension Plugin

Webpack plugin that compiles web-extension manifest.json files and adds smart auto reload.

What does it do?

Autoreload extensions via websockets

Use vendor prefixes in manifest properties

Validates some manifest.json fields

Install

$ npm i webpack-webextension-plugin

Usage

const WebextensionPlugin = require ( 'webpack-webextension-plugin' ) const config = { plugins : [ new WebextensionPlugin({ vendor : 'chrome' }) ] }

API

new WebextensionPlugin([options])

Add result to webpack plugins to initialize.

options

Type: Object

Any of the options below.

vendor

Type: String

Default: chrome

Any of: chrome , opera , firefox , edge , safari

Used for vendor prefixing in the manifest.json . More infos regarding this can be found below.

port

Type: Integer

Default: 35729

Specify the listening port for the webstocket development server.

autoreload

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Enables auto reload. If not specified will be enabled when using webpacks watch mode.

quiet

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Disable plugin logging.

reconnectTime

Type: Integer

Default: 3000

Specify the reconnect time to the development server from the extension side.

manifestDefaults

Type: Object

Default: {}

Allows you to define defaults for the manifest.json file.

FAQ

How does smart autoreload work?

We create/extend a background page in the extension with a websockets client, that connects to our custom websocket server. As soon as a specific files changes the client checks how to reload the extension:

if manifest.json change → full reload

change → full reload if manifest.json dependencies change → full reload

dependencies change → full reload if _locales change → full reload

change → full reload else reload current tab & all extension views

What are vendor prefixed manifest keys?

Vendor prefixed manifest keys allow you to write one manifest.json for multible vendors.

{ "__chrome__name" : "SuperChrome" , "__firefox__name" : "SuperFox" , "__edge__name" : "SuperEdge" , "__opera__name" : "SuperOpera" , "__safari__name" : "SuperSafari" }

if the vendor is chrome this compiles to:

{ "name" : "SuperChrome" , }

Add keys to multiple vendors by seperating them with | in the prefix

{ __chrome|opera__name: "SuperBlink" }

if the vendor is chrome or opera , this compiles to:

{ "name" : "SuperBlink" }

Why are you not using mozillas web-ext package?

webpack-webextension-plugin should work for every browser in the same way.

should work for every browser in the same way. web-ext only works with Chrome and Firefox. You should definitely still check it out.

License

Copyright 2018 Henrik Wenz

This project is free software released under the MIT license.