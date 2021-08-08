openbase logo
webpack-webextension-plugin

by webextension-toolbox
0.4.1 (see all)

Webpack plugin that compiles WebExtension manifest.json files and adds smart auto reload

Documentation
1.2K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Webpack WebExtension Plugin

npm package JavaScript Style Guide license

Webpack plugin that compiles web-extension manifest.json files and adds smart auto reload.

What does it do?

  • Autoreload extensions via websockets
  • Use vendor prefixes in manifest properties
  • Validates some manifest.json fields

Install

$ npm i webpack-webextension-plugin

Usage

const WebextensionPlugin = require('webpack-webextension-plugin')

const config = {
  plugins: [
    new WebextensionPlugin({
      vendor: 'chrome'
    })
  ]
}

API

new WebextensionPlugin([options])

Add result to webpack plugins to initialize.

options

Type: Object

Any of the options below.

vendor

Type: String
Default: chrome
Any of: chrome, opera, firefox, edge, safari

Used for vendor prefixing in the manifest.json. More infos regarding this can be found below.

port

Type: Integer
Default: 35729

Specify the listening port for the webstocket development server.

autoreload

Type: Boolean
Default: true

Enables auto reload. If not specified will be enabled when using webpacks watch mode.

quiet

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Disable plugin logging.

reconnectTime

Type: Integer
Default: 3000

Specify the reconnect time to the development server from the extension side.

manifestDefaults

Type: Object
Default: {}

Allows you to define defaults for the manifest.json file.

FAQ

How does smart autoreload work?

We create/extend a background page in the extension with a websockets client, that connects to our custom websocket server. As soon as a specific files changes the client checks how to reload the extension:

  • if manifest.json change → full reload
  • if manifest.json dependencies change → full reload
  • if _locales change → full reload
  • else reload current tab & all extension views

What are vendor prefixed manifest keys?

Vendor prefixed manifest keys allow you to write one manifest.json for multible vendors. 

{
  "__chrome__name": "SuperChrome",
  "__firefox__name": "SuperFox",
  "__edge__name": "SuperEdge",
  "__opera__name": "SuperOpera",
  "__safari__name": "SuperSafari"
}

if the vendor is chrome this compiles to:

{
  "name": "SuperChrome",
}

Add keys to multiple vendors by seperating them with | in the prefix

{
  __chrome|opera__name: "SuperBlink"
}

if the vendor is chrome or opera, this compiles to:

{
  "name": "SuperBlink"
}

Why are you not using mozillas web-ext package?

  • webpack-webextension-plugin should work for every browser in the same way.
  • web-ext only works with Chrome and Firefox. You should definitely still check it out.

License

Copyright 2018 Henrik Wenz

This project is free software released under the MIT license.

