Webpack plugin that compiles web-extension
manifest.json files and adds smart auto reload.
manifest.json fields
$ npm i webpack-webextension-plugin
const WebextensionPlugin = require('webpack-webextension-plugin')
const config = {
plugins: [
new WebextensionPlugin({
vendor: 'chrome'
})
]
}
Add result to webpack plugins to initialize.
Type:
Object
Any of the options below.
Type:
String
Default:
chrome
Any of:
chrome,
opera,
firefox,
edge,
safari
Used for vendor prefixing in the
manifest.json. More infos regarding this can be found below.
Type:
Integer
Default:
35729
Specify the listening port for the webstocket development server.
Type:
Boolean
Default: true
Enables auto reload. If not specified will be enabled when using webpacks watch mode.
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Disable plugin logging.
Type:
Integer
Default:
3000
Specify the reconnect time to the development server from the extension side.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Allows you to define defaults for the
manifest.json file.
We create/extend a background page in the extension with a websockets client, that connects to our custom websocket server. As soon as a specific files changes the client checks how to reload the extension:
manifest.json change → full reload
manifest.json dependencies change → full reload
_locales change → full reload
Vendor prefixed manifest keys allow you to write one
manifest.json for multible vendors.
{
"__chrome__name": "SuperChrome",
"__firefox__name": "SuperFox",
"__edge__name": "SuperEdge",
"__opera__name": "SuperOpera",
"__safari__name": "SuperSafari"
}
if the vendor is
chrome this compiles to:
{
"name": "SuperChrome",
}
Add keys to multiple vendors by seperating them with | in the prefix
{
__chrome|opera__name: "SuperBlink"
}
if the vendor is
chrome or
opera, this compiles to:
{
"name": "SuperBlink"
}
webpack-webextension-plugin should work for every browser in the same way.
web-ext only works with Chrome and Firefox. You should definitely still check it out.
Copyright 2018 Henrik Wenz
This project is free software released under the MIT license.