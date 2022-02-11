openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wwg

webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin

by Milan van As
2.2.2 (see all)

Provides a way to glob for entry files in Webpack watch and non-watch modes.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.js CI CodeQL license downloads-week

Webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin

Provides a way to glob for entry files in Webpack watch and non-watch modes.

Install

Install through yarn or npm =>

yarn add -D webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin

or

npm install --save-dev webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin

Usage


// Get the plugin
const WebpackWatchedGlobEntries = require('webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin');
 
// In your Webpack config:
{
    ... // At your entry definition
    
    entry: WebpackWatchedGlobEntries.getEntries(
      [ 
        // Your path(s) 
        path.resolve(__dirname, 'entry/**/*.js'),
        path.resolve(__dirname, 'more/entries/**/*.js')
      ],
      {
          // Optional glob options that are passed to glob.sync()
          ignore: '**/*.test.js'
      }
    )
    
    ... // At the plugin definition
    
    plugins: [
        new WebpackWatchedGlobEntries(),
    ],
    
    ...
}

Why?

I wanted to use Webpack for my projects but was missing a way to add new entries without touching the config.

Example

If you have the following source structure:

- entries
    - main.js
    - Some
        - stuff.js
    - Other
        - things.js

The entries will look like:

{
    "main":         "/abs/path/to/main.js",
    "Some/stuff":   "/abs/path/to/Some/stuff.js",
    "Other/things": "/abs/path/to/Other/things.js"
}

Now add [name] in your output.filename and the entry file directory structure will be reflected in the output directory.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial