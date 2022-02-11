Provides a way to glob for entry files in Webpack
watch and
non-watch modes.
Install through
yarn or
npm =>
yarn add -D webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin
or
npm install --save-dev webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin
// Get the plugin
const WebpackWatchedGlobEntries = require('webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin');
// In your Webpack config:
{
... // At your entry definition
entry: WebpackWatchedGlobEntries.getEntries(
[
// Your path(s)
path.resolve(__dirname, 'entry/**/*.js'),
path.resolve(__dirname, 'more/entries/**/*.js')
],
{
// Optional glob options that are passed to glob.sync()
ignore: '**/*.test.js'
}
)
... // At the plugin definition
plugins: [
new WebpackWatchedGlobEntries(),
],
...
}
I wanted to use Webpack for my projects but was missing a way to add new entries without touching the config.
If you have the following source structure:
- entries
- main.js
- Some
- stuff.js
- Other
- things.js
The entries will look like:
{
"main": "/abs/path/to/main.js",
"Some/stuff": "/abs/path/to/Some/stuff.js",
"Other/things": "/abs/path/to/Other/things.js"
}
Now add
[name] in your
output.filename and the entry file directory structure will be reflected in the output directory.