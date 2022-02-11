Provides a way to glob for entry files in Webpack watch and non-watch modes.

Install

Install through yarn or npm =>

yarn add -D webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin

or

npm install --save-dev webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin

Usage

const WebpackWatchedGlobEntries = require ( 'webpack-watched-glob-entries-plugin' ); { ... entry : WebpackWatchedGlobEntries.getEntries( [ path.resolve(__dirname, 'entry/**/*.js' ), path.resolve(__dirname, 'more/entries/**/*.js' ) ], { ignore : '**/*.test.js' } ) ... plugins : [ new WebpackWatchedGlobEntries(), ], ... }

I wanted to use Webpack for my projects but was missing a way to add new entries without touching the config.

Example

If you have the following source structure:

- entries - main.js - Some - stuff.js - Other - things.js

The entries will look like:

{ "main" : "/abs/path/to/main.js" , "Some/stuff" : "/abs/path/to/Some/stuff.js" , "Other/things" : "/abs/path/to/Other/things.js" }