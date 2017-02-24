webpack-visualizer-plugin-with-assets

Webpack Visualizer

Visualize and analyze your Webpack bundle to see which modules are taking up space and which might be duplicates.

This tool is still pretty new, so please submit issues or feature requests!

Site Usage

Upload your stats JSON file to the site: chrisbateman.github.io/webpack-visualizer/

Plugin Usage

npm install webpack-visualizer-plugin

var Visualizer = require ( 'webpack-visualizer-plugin' ); plugins: [ new Visualizer()],

This will output a file named stats.html in your output directory. You can modify the name/location by passing a filename parameter into the constructor.