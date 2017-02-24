webpack-visualizer-plugin-with-assets

Visualize and analyze your Webpack bundle to see which modules are taking up space and which might be duplicates.
This tool is still pretty new, so please submit issues or feature requests!
Upload your stats JSON file to the site: chrisbateman.github.io/webpack-visualizer/
npm install webpack-visualizer-plugin
var Visualizer = require('webpack-visualizer-plugin');
//...
plugins: [new Visualizer()],
//...
This will output a file named
stats.html in your output directory. You can modify the name/location by passing a
filename parameter into the constructor.
var Visualizer = require('webpack-visualizer-plugin');
//...
plugins: [new Visualizer({
filename: './statistics.html'
})],
//...