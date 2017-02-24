openbase logo
wvp

webpack-visualizer-plugin-with-assets

by Chris Bateman
0.2.13

Visualize your Webpack bundle

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Webpack Visualizer

Visualize and analyze your Webpack bundle to see which modules are taking up space and which might be duplicates.

This tool is still pretty new, so please submit issues or feature requests!

Site Usage

Upload your stats JSON file to the site: chrisbateman.github.io/webpack-visualizer/

Plugin Usage

npm install webpack-visualizer-plugin

var Visualizer = require('webpack-visualizer-plugin');

//...
plugins: [new Visualizer()],
//...

This will output a file named stats.html in your output directory. You can modify the name/location by passing a filename parameter into the constructor.

var Visualizer = require('webpack-visualizer-plugin');

//...
plugins: [new Visualizer({
  filename: './statistics.html'
})],
//...

