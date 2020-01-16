This is a simple Webpack plugin which generates a file with your package name, version number, build date and any other details you might need. This is particularly useful as a way to know which version of your project is deployed at any given time.
Here's an example of an automatically generated
version.txt file, which you can deploy next to your bundle file:
your-project-name@1.0.0
Build date: Mon Nov 28 2016 08:12:34 GMT+1100 (AEDT)
# npm
npm install --save-dev webpack-version-file
# yarn
yarn add --dev webpack-version-file
Just include the module at the top of your
webpack.config.js file and add a new entry to your
plugins array:
const VersionFile = require('webpack-version-file');
module.exports = {
entry: './src',
...
plugins: [
new VersionFile()
]
};
You can also pass in additional options:
const VersionFile = require('webpack-version-file');
module.exports = {
entry: './src',
...
plugins: [
new VersionFile({
output: './build/version.txt',
package: './package.json'
})
]
};
Available options are:
|Option
|Description
output
|Path to the output file the plugin will generate. It defaults to
./version.txt.
package
|Path to the
package.json file. It defaults to
./package.json.
template
|Path to the template file, e.g.:
./version.ejs. Has no default value.
templateString
|Defaults to
<%= name %>@<%= version %>\nBuild date: <%= buildDate %>
data
|Object with additional data to be passed in to the template
verbose
|Log a success message to the terminal once the version file has been generated.
false by default.
By default, within your template you have access to all of the fields in your
package.json with no extra configuration, e.g.:
version
name
license
author
repository.url
<%= name %>@<%= version %>
License: <%= license %>
Author: <%= author.name %> (<%= author.email %>)
However you can also pass in custom data when you add
webpack-version-file to your list of plugins:
const VersionFile = require('webpack-version-file');
module.exports = {
entry: './src',
...
plugins: [
new VersionFile({
data: {
date: new Date(),
environment: process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development'
}
})
]
};
Once you've set your custom chunks of data, you can reference them in your template by using the same name you've given them:
<%= name %>@<%= version %>
Build date: <%= date %>
Environment: <%= environment %>
Note that in this example, the only two variables coming from your
package.json file are
name and
version.
date and
environment are defined in your
data object.
There's a single predefined variable you can make use of:
buildDate (which is also part of the default template). The plugin itself is in charge of putting this variable into scope, and its value is generated using
new Date().
<%= name %>@<%= version %>
Build date: <%= buildDate %>
There are two ways in which you can define your own template:
In either case, the template must be written using EJS which is a JavaScript templating language. Here's a sample template:
<%= name %>@<%= version %>
Build date: <%= buildDate %>
Comments: <%= comments %>
where
name and
version both come from the
package.json file,
buildTime is a variable injected by this library and
comments is a custom variable set on the
webpack.config.js file as part of the
data object on your plugin definition.
This template can also be written inline in case you don't want an extra file on your project. The only difference is that you need to use the
\n character instead of line breaks:
<%= name %>@<%= version %>\nBuild date: <%= buildTime %>\nComments: <%= comments %>
If you don't define a template altogether, it will default to:
<%= name %>@<%= version %>
Build date: <%= buildDate %>
Clone this repo, move to the
example folder and download the dependencies:
cd example
npm install
To check how the plugin behaves with Webpack Dev Server, run:
npm start
To trigger the plugin when building the bundle with Webpack, run:
npm run build
This plugin was inspired by morficus/version-file.
MIT