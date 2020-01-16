This is a simple Webpack plugin which generates a file with your package name, version number, build date and any other details you might need. This is particularly useful as a way to know which version of your project is deployed at any given time.

Here's an example of an automatically generated version.txt file, which you can deploy next to your bundle file:

your-project-name@1.0.0 Build date: Mon Nov 28 2016 08 :12:34 GMT+1100 (AEDT)

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack-version-file yarn add --dev webpack-version-file

Setting up the plugin in your Webpack config file

Just include the module at the top of your webpack.config.js file and add a new entry to your plugins array:

const VersionFile = require ( 'webpack-version-file' ); module .exports = { entry : './src' , ... plugins: [ new VersionFile() ] };

You can also pass in additional options:

const VersionFile = require ( 'webpack-version-file' ); module .exports = { entry : './src' , ... plugins: [ new VersionFile({ output : './build/version.txt' , package : './package.json' }) ] };

Available options are:

Option Description output Path to the output file the plugin will generate. It defaults to ./version.txt . package Path to the package.json file. It defaults to ./package.json . template Path to the template file, e.g.: ./version.ejs . Has no default value. templateString Defaults to <%= name %>@<%= version %>

Build date: <%= buildDate %> data Object with additional data to be passed in to the template verbose Log a success message to the terminal once the version file has been generated. false by default.

Custom Data

By default, within your template you have access to all of the fields in your package.json with no extra configuration, e.g.:

version

name

license

author

repository.url

etc.

< %= name %> @ < %= version %> License: < %= license %> Author: < %= author.name %> ( < %= author.email %> )

However you can also pass in custom data when you add webpack-version-file to your list of plugins:

const VersionFile = require ( 'webpack-version-file' ); module .exports = { entry : './src' , ... plugins: [ new VersionFile({ data : { date : new Date (), environment : process.env.NODE_ENV || 'development' } }) ] };

Once you've set your custom chunks of data, you can reference them in your template by using the same name you've given them:

< %= name %> @ < %= version %> Build date: < %= date %> Environment: < %= environment %>

Note that in this example, the only two variables coming from your package.json file are name and version . date and environment are defined in your data object.

Predefined Variables

There's a single predefined variable you can make use of: buildDate (which is also part of the default template). The plugin itself is in charge of putting this variable into scope, and its value is generated using new Date() .

< %= name %> @ < %= version %> Build date: < %= buildDate %>

Custom Templates

There are two ways in which you can define your own template:

using a template string

creating a template file

In either case, the template must be written using EJS which is a JavaScript templating language. Here's a sample template:

< %= name %> @ < %= version %> Build date: < %= buildDate %> Comments: < %= comments %>

where name and version both come from the package.json file, buildTime is a variable injected by this library and comments is a custom variable set on the webpack.config.js file as part of the data object on your plugin definition.

This template can also be written inline in case you don't want an extra file on your project. The only difference is that you need to use the

character instead of line breaks:

< %= name %> @ < %= version %>

Build date: < %= buildTime %>

Comments: < %= comments %>

If you don't define a template altogether, it will default to:

< %= name %> @ < %= version %> Build date: < %= buildDate %>

Running the Example

Clone this repo, move to the example folder and download the dependencies:

cd example npm install

To check how the plugin behaves with Webpack Dev Server, run:

npm start

To trigger the plugin when building the bundle with Webpack, run:

npm run build

Credits

This plugin was inspired by morficus/version-file.

License

MIT