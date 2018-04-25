Validate your webpack configs with joi
webpack-validator is unlikely to make significant changes. While pull requests will be reviewed and can be merged (for webpack v1 support), project maintainers are unlikely to put a lot of much effort into the maintenance of the project.
Writing webpack configs is brittle and error-prone. This package provides a joi object schema for webpack configs. This gets you a) static type safety, b) property spell checking and c) semantic validations such as "
loader and
loaders can not be used simultaneously" or "
query can only be used with
loader, not with
loaders".
You're very welcome to give feedback & PR's.
Take this simple webpack config. It has a tiny, hard to spot error. Can you find it?
var config = {
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.js$/, loaders: 'babel-loader', exclude: /node_modules/ }
]
},
output: {
library: 'Redux',
libraryTarget: 'umd'
},
plugins: [
new webpack.optimize.OccurenceOrderPlugin(),
new webpack.DefinePlugin({
'process.env.NODE_ENV': JSON.stringify(env)
})
]
};
webpack-validator makes it easy:
There are two ways to use webpack-validator: a) "programmatically" by wrapping your webpack config object with a validation function or b) by using a command line interface.
For the first approach, add this in your
webpack.config.js:
const validate = require('webpack-validator');
module.exports = validate({ /* ... your webpack config */ });
Now run webpack. Either everything is green and the build continues or
joi will let you know what's wrong and the build won't continue.
If your webpack config is an array of configs instead of a single object, the above doesn't quite work. Add this in your
webpack.config.js instead:
const validate = require('webpack-validator').validateRoot;
module.exports = validate({ /* ... your webpack config */ });
For CLI usage you probably want to install the tool globally (
npm install -g webpack-validator) first. Then just run
webpack-validator <your-config>.
If you need to extend the schema, for example for custom top level properties or properties added by third party plugins like
eslint-loader (which adds a toplevel
eslint property), do it like this:
const validate = require('webpack-validator')
const Joi = require('webpack-validator').Joi
// This joi schema will be `Joi.concat`-ed with the internal schema
const yourSchemaExtension = Joi.object({
// this would just allow the property and doesn't perform any additional validation
eslint: Joi.any()
})
const config = { /* ... your webpack config */ }
module.exports = validate(config, { schemaExtension: yourSchemaExtension })
Some validations do more than just validating your data shape, they check for best practices and do "more" which you might want to opt out of / in to. This is an overview of the available rules (we just started with this, this list will grow :)):
resolve.root option do not nameclash with
node_modules packages. This prevents nasty path resolving bugs (for a motivating example, have a look at this redux issue).
include or/and
exclude, throw when neither is supplied. Without supplying one of these conditions it is too easy to process too many files, for example your
node_modules folder.
include and not
exclude.
exclude makes it easy to match too many files, which might inadvertently slow your build down.
You opt in/out of rules by using the
rules option:
module.exports = validate(config, {
rules: {
'no-root-files-node-modules-nameclash': false,
},
})
Note: This is not yet implemented via cli options, the default rules will apply in that case.
If you want to mute console output apart from errors, set
--quiet (
-q) or
validate(config, { quiet: true }). This is particularly useful if you are using webpack
--json as you'll want to avoid writing additional text to the JSON output.
scripts
It is possible to use the CLI to validate all your package.json
scripts related configurations at once by using
--all-scripts (
-a). The system will try to guess the convention you are using and then executes validation against each script target based on that.
If you need to access the validation results directly and want to control the side-effects (i.e. console.log output,
process.exit(1) on fail behaviour) yourself, you can call the validation function like so:
validate(config, { returnValidation: true }). This will make 1) the function return the validation results instead of your configuration and 2) not perform any side effects.
Because this module uses the amazing
Joi validation library, this module only supports Node >=4.0.0.
MIT