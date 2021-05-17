A Webpack4+ plugin for userscript projects. 🙈

The package has been renamed from webpack-tampermonkey .

Features

Combine your userscript development with Webpack With powerful Webpack support, you can even package everything in your userscript, e.g. icons and json data.

Ability to generate userscript headers

Ability to generate both .user.js and .meta.js .meta.js is used for update check containing headers only.

and Properly track files in watch mode Including external header files and package.json.

Helper mode to integrate with Webpack Dev Server and TamperMonkey. Additionally ouput proxy scripts along with main userscripts, which looks similar with *.meta.js but with additional @require meta field to include the main userscript, then you can set your TamperMonkey not to cache external files. It's useful when the script is under development.

Support generating SRIs for @require and @resource URLs if the protocol is either http or https . since v2.5.0

Installation

npm i webpack-userscript -D

Usage

Include the plugin in the webpack.config.js as the following example.

const WebpackUserscript = require ( 'webpack-userscript' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new WebpackUserscript() ] }

Examples

Hot Development

The following example can be used in development mode with the help of webpack-dev-server .

webpack-dev-server will build the userscript in watch mode. Each time the project is built, the buildNo variable will increase by 1.

Notes: buildNo will be reset to 0 if the dev server is terminated. In this case, if you expect the build version to be persisted during dev server restarting, you can use the buildTime variable instead.

In the following configuration, a portion of the version contains the buildNo ; therefore, each time there is a build, the version is also increased so as to indicate a new update available for the script engine like Tampermonkey or GreaseMonkey.

After the first time starting the webpack-dev-server , you can install the script via http://localhost:8080/<project-name>.user.js (the URL is actually refered to your configuration of webpack-dev-server ). Once installed, there is no need to manually reinstall the script until you stop the server. To update the script, the script engine has an update button on the GUI for you.

webpack.config.dev.js

const path = require ( 'path' ) const WebpackUserscript = require ( 'webpack-userscript' ) const dev = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' module .exports = { mode : dev ? 'development' : 'production' , entry : path.resolve(__dirname, 'src' , 'index.js' ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : '<project-name>.user.js' }, devServer : { contentBase : path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ) }, plugins : [ new WebpackUserscript({ headers : { version : dev ? `[version]-build.[buildNo]` : `[version]` } }) ] }

Integration with Webpack Dev Server and TamperMonkey

If you feel tired with firing the update button on TamperMonkey GUI, maybe you can have a try at proxy script.

A proxy script actually looks similar with the content of *.meta.js except that it contains additional @require field to include the main userscript. A proxy script is used since TamperMonkey has an option that makes external scripts always be update-to-date without caching, and external scripts are included into userscripts via the @require meta field. (You may also want to read this issue, Tampermonkey/tampermonkey#767)

To avoid caching and make the main script always be updated after each page refresh, we have to make our main script "an external resource". That is where the proxy script comes in, it provides TamperMonkey with a @require pointint to the URL of the main script on the dev server, and each time you reload your testing page, it will trigger the update.

Actually it requires 2 reloads for each change to take effect on the page. The first reload trigger the update of external script but without execution (it runs the legacy version of the script), the second reload will start to run the updated script. I have no idea why TamperMonkey is desinged this way. But..., it's up to you!

To enable the proxy script, provide a proxyScript configuration to the plugin constructor.

Set proxyScript.enable to true will always enable proxy script, or you can provide a function that returns boolean. In the example below, the proxy script is enabled if the environment contains a variable, LOCAL_DEV , which is equal to "1" .

baseUrl should be the base URL of the dev server, and the filename is for the proxy script.

After starting the dev server, you can find your proxy script under <baseUrl>/<filename> . In the example below, assume the entry filename is index.js , you should visit http://127.0.0.1:12345/index.proxy.user.js to install the proxy script on TamperMonkey.

Notes that the leaf values of proxyScript with also be interpolated; that is, template variables which can be found here are also supported inside these string settings.

new WebpackUserscript({ proxyScript : { baseUrl : 'http://127.0.0.1:12345' , filename : '[basename].proxy.user.js' , enable : () => process.env.LOCAL_DEV === '1' } })

Other

Other examples can be found under the test fixture folder.

Configuration

WebpackUserscript

The WebpackUserscript constructor has the following signature.

new WebpackUserscript(options)

options

Also see the schema of options.

type WebpackUserscriptOptions = WPUSOptions | HeaderFile | HeaderProvider

WPUSOptions

interface WPUSOptions { headers: HeaderFile | HeaderProvider | HeaderObject metajs: boolean renameExt: boolean pretty: boolean downloadBaseUrl: string updateBaseUrl: string proxyScript: { filename: string baseUrl: string enable: boolean | ( ( ) => boolean ) } ssri : boolean | { /** * URL filters . * Each of them is actually testing against a string compound of the meta field and the url . * For example , if a header is provided as `{ require : " http :// example . com / sth . js " }`, * a string of "// @ require http :// example . com / sth . js " is tested with the provided filters . */ include : string | RegExp | string [] | RegExp [] exclude : string | RegExp | string [] | RegExp [] /** * @ see https :// github . com / npm / ssri #-- integritystreamopts --- integritystream */ algorithms : ( "sha256" | "sha384" | "sha512" )[] integrity : string size : number } }

HeaderFile

A path to a js or json file which exports a header object or a header provider function.

type HeaderFile = string

HeaderProvider

A function that returns a header object.

type HeaderProvider = ( data: DataObject ) => HeaderObject

HeaderObject

A header object, whose leaves are webpack-like template strings in [<var_name>] format. Available variables can be found at DataObject.

Also see explicit-config/webpack.config.js and template-strings/webpack.config.js.

type HeaderObject = Record< string , string | Array < string >>

DataObject

Local variables used to interpolate the templates of a HeaderObject.

interface DataObject { hash: string chunkHash: string chunkName: string file: string filename: string basename: string query: string buildNo: number buildTime: number name: string version: string description: string author: string homepage: string bugs: string }