A Webpack4+ plugin for userscript projects. 🙈
The package has been renamed from
webpack-tampermonkey.
With powerful Webpack support, you can even package everything in your userscript, e.g. icons and json data.
.user.js and
.meta.js
.meta.jsis used for update check containing headers only.
Including external header files and package.json.
Additionally ouput proxy scripts along with main userscripts, which looks similar with
*.meta.jsbut with additional
@requiremeta field to include the main userscript, then you can set your TamperMonkey not to cache external files. It's useful when the script is under development.
@require and
@resource URLs if the protocol is either
http or
https.
since v2.5.0
npm i webpack-userscript -D
Include the plugin in the
webpack.config.js as the following example.
const WebpackUserscript = require('webpack-userscript')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new WebpackUserscript()
]
}
The following example can be used in development mode with the help of
webpack-dev-server.
webpack-dev-server will build the userscript in watch mode. Each time the project is built, the
buildNo variable will increase by 1.
Notes:
buildNowill be reset to 0 if the dev server is terminated. In this case, if you expect the build version to be persisted during dev server restarting, you can use the
buildTimevariable instead.
In the following configuration, a portion of the
version contains the
buildNo; therefore, each time there is a build, the
version is also increased so as to indicate a new update available for the script engine like Tampermonkey or GreaseMonkey.
After the first time starting the
webpack-dev-server, you can install the script via
http://localhost:8080/<project-name>.user.js (the URL is actually refered to your configuration of
webpack-dev-server). Once installed, there is no need to manually reinstall the script until you stop the server. To update the script, the script engine has an update button on the GUI for you.
webpack.config.dev.js
const path = require('path')
const WebpackUserscript = require('webpack-userscript')
const dev = process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'
module.exports = {
mode: dev ? 'development' : 'production',
entry: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src', 'index.js'),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: '<project-name>.user.js'
},
devServer: {
contentBase: path.join(__dirname, 'dist')
},
plugins: [
new WebpackUserscript({
headers: {
version: dev ? `[version]-build.[buildNo]` : `[version]`
}
})
]
}
If you feel tired with firing the update button on TamperMonkey GUI, maybe you can have a try at proxy script.
A proxy script actually looks similar with the content of
*.meta.js except that it contains additional
@require field to include the main userscript. A proxy script is used since TamperMonkey has an option that makes external scripts always be update-to-date without caching, and external scripts are included into userscripts via the
@require meta field. (You may also want to read this issue, Tampermonkey/tampermonkey#767)
To avoid caching and make the main script always be updated after each page refresh, we have to make our main script "an external resource". That is where the proxy script comes in, it provides TamperMonkey with a
@require pointint to the URL of the main script on the dev server, and each time you reload your testing page, it will trigger the update.
Actually it requires 2 reloads for each change to take effect on the page. The first reload trigger the update of external script but without execution (it runs the legacy version of the script), the second reload will start to run the updated script.
I have no idea why TamperMonkey is desinged this way. But..., it's up to you!
To enable the proxy script, provide a
proxyScript configuration to the plugin constructor.
Set
proxyScript.enable to
true will always enable proxy script, or you can provide a function that returns boolean. In the example below, the proxy script is enabled if the environment contains a variable,
LOCAL_DEV, which is equal to
"1".
baseUrl should be the base URL of the dev server, and the
filename is for the proxy script.
After starting the dev server, you can find your proxy script under
<baseUrl>/<filename>. In the example below, assume the entry filename is
index.js, you should visit
http://127.0.0.1:12345/index.proxy.user.js to install the proxy script on TamperMonkey.
Notes that the leaf values of
proxyScriptwith also be interpolated; that is, template variables which can be found here are also supported inside these string settings.
new WebpackUserscript({
// <...your other configs...>,
proxyScript: {
baseUrl: 'http://127.0.0.1:12345',
filename: '[basename].proxy.user.js',
enable: () => process.env.LOCAL_DEV === '1'
}
})
Other examples can be found under the test fixture folder.
The
WebpackUserscript constructor has the following signature.
new WebpackUserscript(options)
Also see the schema of options.
type WebpackUserscriptOptions =
WPUSOptions |
HeaderFile | // shorthand for WPUSOptions.headers
HeaderProvider // shorthand for WPUSOptions.headers
interface WPUSOptions {
headers: HeaderFile | HeaderProvider | HeaderObject
/**
* Output *.meta.js or not
*/
metajs: boolean
/**
* Rename all .js files to .user.js files.
*/
renameExt: boolean
/**
* Prettify the header
*/
pretty: boolean
/**
* Base URL for downloadURL.
* If not provided, it will be set to `updateBaseUrl` if `updateBaseUrl` is provided
*/
downloadBaseUrl: string
/**
* Base URL for updateURL
* If not provided, it will be set to `downloadBaseUrl` if `downloadBaseUrl` is provided
*/
updateBaseUrl: string
/**
* Looks similar with `*.meta.js` but with additional `@require` meta field to include the main userscript.
* It can be useful if you set the TamperMonkey not to cache external files.
*/
proxyScript: {
/**
* filename template of the proxy script, defaults to "[basename].proxy.user.js"
*/
filename: string
/**
* Base URL of the dev server
*/
baseUrl: string
/**
* Whether to enable proxy script generation,
* default value depends on whether `process.env.WEBPACK_DEV_SERVER` is `"true"` or not
*/
enable: boolean | (() => boolean)
}
ssri: boolean | {
/**
* URL filters.
* Each of them is actually testing against a string compound of the meta field and the url.
* For example, if a header is provided as `{ require: "http://example.com/sth.js" }`,
* a string of "// @require http://example.com/sth.js" is tested with the provided filters.
*/
include: string | RegExp | string[] | RegExp[]
exclude: string | RegExp | string[] | RegExp[]
/**
* @see https://github.com/npm/ssri#--integritystreamopts---integritystream
*/
algorithms: ("sha256" | "sha384" | "sha512")[]
integrity: string
size: number
}
}
A path to a js or json file which exports a header object or a header provider function.
type HeaderFile = string
A function that returns a header object.
type HeaderProvider = (data: DataObject) => HeaderObject
A header object, whose leaves are webpack-like template strings in
[<var_name>] format. Available variables can be found at DataObject.
Also see explicit-config/webpack.config.js and template-strings/webpack.config.js.
type HeaderObject = Record<string, string | Array<string>>
Local variables used to interpolate the templates of a HeaderObject.
interface DataObject {
/**
* Hash of Webpack compilation
*/
hash: string
/**
* Webpack chunk hash
*/
chunkHash: string
/**
* Webpack chunk name
*/
chunkName: string
/**
* Entry file path, which may contain queries
*/
file: string
/**
* just like `file` but without queries
*/
filename: string
/**
* just like `filename` but without file extension, i.e. ".user.js" or ".js"
*/
basename: string
/**
* Query string
*/
query: string
/**
* Build number
*/
buildNo: number
/**
* the 13-digits number represents the time the script is built
*/
buildTime: number
/**
* Info from package.json
*/
name: string
version: string
description: string
author: string
homepage: string
bugs: string // URL
}
Also see template-strings/webpack.config.js.