A webpack plugin for babel-plugin-transform-modules. It is used to handle babel-plugin-transform-modules 'transform-modules' options in node_modules.

Note: This plugin only works with babel-loader and vue-loader .

Install

npm i webpack-transform-modules-plugin --save-dev

Usage

var TransformModulesPlugin = require ( 'webpack-transform-modules-plugin' ) module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loader : 'babel-loader' } ] }, plugins : [ new TransformModulesPlugin() ] }

Options

new TransformModulesPlugin({ transformModules : { a : { transform : 'a/${member}' }, b : null } })

In this demo, this plugin will load a and b packages "transformModules" config in each package.json and it will load sub packages "transformModules" configs too.