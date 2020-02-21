openbase logo
wtm

webpack-transform-modules-plugin

by doly mood
0.4.4 (see all)

webpack transform modules plugin

Readme

webpack-transform-modules-plugin Build Status codecov.io

A webpack plugin for babel-plugin-transform-modules. It is used to handle babel-plugin-transform-modules 'transform-modules' options in node_modules.

Note: This plugin only works with babel-loader and vue-loader.

Install

npm i webpack-transform-modules-plugin --save-dev

Usage

var TransformModulesPlugin = require('webpack-transform-modules-plugin')

module.exports = {
  // ...
  module: {
    rules: [
      // ...
      {
        test: /\.js$/,
        loader: 'babel-loader'
        // this plugin will be include the packages "transformModules" config
        // eg: {"transformModules": {"a": {...}}} // in package.json
        // the current rule's options plugins will be like: 
        /*
         `[require('babel-plugin-transform-modules'), {
            'a': {
              ...
            }
          }]`
         */
      }
      // ...
    ]
  },
  plugins: [
    new TransformModulesPlugin()
  ]
}

Options

new TransformModulesPlugin({
  transformModules: {
    a: {
      transform: 'a/${member}'
    },
    b: null
  }
})

In this demo, this plugin will load a and b packages "transformModules" config in each package.json and it will load sub packages "transformModules" configs too.

  • transformModules {Object} default undefined, application init babel-plugin-transform-modules 'transform-modules' options, if it is undefined then this plugin will get transformModules value in package.json as the init config.

