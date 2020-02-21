A webpack plugin for babel-plugin-transform-modules. It is used to handle
babel-plugin-transform-modules 'transform-modules' options in node_modules.
Note: This plugin only works with
babel-loader and
vue-loader.
npm i webpack-transform-modules-plugin --save-dev
var TransformModulesPlugin = require('webpack-transform-modules-plugin')
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
// ...
{
test: /\.js$/,
loader: 'babel-loader'
// this plugin will be include the packages "transformModules" config
// eg: {"transformModules": {"a": {...}}} // in package.json
// the current rule's options plugins will be like:
/*
`[require('babel-plugin-transform-modules'), {
'a': {
...
}
}]`
*/
}
// ...
]
},
plugins: [
new TransformModulesPlugin()
]
}
new TransformModulesPlugin({
transformModules: {
a: {
transform: 'a/${member}'
},
b: null
}
})
In this demo, this plugin will load
a and
b packages "transformModules" config in each package.json and it will load sub packages "transformModules" configs too.
transformModules {Object} default
undefined, application init
babel-plugin-transform-modules 'transform-modules' options, if it is
undefined then this plugin will get
transformModules value in
package.json as the init config.