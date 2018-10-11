webpack target function for electron renderer
$ npm install webpack-target-electron-renderer
var webpackTargetElectronRenderer = require('webpack-target-electron-renderer');
var options = {
entry: entry,
output: output,
module: {
loaders: loaders
},
devtool: opts.devtool,
resolve: {
extensions: extensions,
packageMains: ['webpack', 'browser', 'web', 'browserify', ['jam', 'main'], 'main']
}
}
options.target = webpackTargetElectronRenderer(options)
See also electron-react-boilerplate.
Required
Type:
object
just like the object that you used to export by
webpack.config.js.
There are some built-in webpack build targets, such as
'web',
'node',
'electron', includes several important modules and global variables resolving rules and templates for chunk and hot-update functionalities.
In electron, there are two different kinds of processes:
main and
renderer.
electron-main is almost the same as node environment and just need to set all of electron built-in modules as externals. However,
electron-renderer is a little bit different, it's just like a mix environment between browser and node. So we need to provide a target using
JsonpTemplatePlugin,
FunctionModulePlugin for browser environment and
NodeTargetPlugin and
ExternalsPlugin for commonjs and electron bulit-in modules.
Below is the code about how webpack apply target option:
// webpack/WebpackOptionsApply.js
WebpackOptionsApply.prototype.process = function(options, compiler) {
...
if(typeof options.target === "string") {
switch(options.target) {
case "web":
...
case "webworker":
...
case "node":
case "async-node":
...
case "node-webkit":
...
case "atom":
case "electron":
...
default:
throw new Error("Unsupported target '" + options.target + "'.");
}
} else if(options.target !== false) {
options.target(compiler);
} else {
throw new Error("Unsupported target '" + options.target + "'.");
}
...
}
As you can see, we can provide a function as target and then it will go into this
else if branch:
} else if(options.target !== false) {
options.target(compiler);
} else {
That's it! This is the basic mechanism about how this module works.
Source code is only 32 LoC now, so it should not be so hard to understand.
Note: webpack#1467 and webpack#2181 has been merged and released (>= v1.12.15), so we can use on webpack 1.x and 2.x now.
Added
target: 'electron-renderer' to your
webpack.config.js instead of using this module:
module.exports = {
target: 'electron-renderer',
// ...others
};
See the example here.
MIT © C.T. Lin