webpack target function for electron renderer

Install

npm install webpack-target-electron-renderer

Usage

var webpackTargetElectronRenderer = require ( 'webpack-target-electron-renderer' ); var options = { entry : entry, output : output, module : { loaders : loaders }, devtool : opts.devtool, resolve : { extensions : extensions, packageMains : [ 'webpack' , 'browser' , 'web' , 'browserify' , [ 'jam' , 'main' ], 'main' ] } } options.target = webpackTargetElectronRenderer(options)

See also electron-react-boilerplate.

API

options

Required Type: object

just like the object that you used to export by webpack.config.js .

How this module works

There are some built-in webpack build targets, such as 'web' , 'node' , 'electron' , includes several important modules and global variables resolving rules and templates for chunk and hot-update functionalities.

In electron, there are two different kinds of processes: main and renderer . electron-main is almost the same as node environment and just need to set all of electron built-in modules as externals. However, electron-renderer is a little bit different, it's just like a mix environment between browser and node. So we need to provide a target using JsonpTemplatePlugin , FunctionModulePlugin for browser environment and NodeTargetPlugin and ExternalsPlugin for commonjs and electron bulit-in modules.

Below is the code about how webpack apply target option:

WebpackOptionsApply.prototype.process = function ( options, compiler ) { ... if( typeof options.target === "string" ) { switch (options.target) { case "web" : ... case "webworker" : ... case "node" : case "async-node" : ... case "node-webkit" : ... case "atom" : case "electron" : ... default: throw new Error ( "Unsupported target '" + options.target + "'." ); } } else if (options.target !== false ) { options.target(compiler); } else { throw new Error ( "Unsupported target '" + options.target + "'." ); } ... }

As you can see, we can provide a function as target and then it will go into this else if branch:

} else if (options.target !== false ) { options.target(compiler); } else {

That's it! This is the basic mechanism about how this module works.

Source code is only 32 LoC now, so it should not be so hard to understand.

Note: webpack#1467 and webpack#2181 has been merged and released (>= v1.12.15), so we can use on webpack 1.x and 2.x now.

Migrate to webpack 2 or webpack 1 >= 1.12.15

Added target: 'electron-renderer' to your webpack.config.js instead of using this module:

module .exports = { target : 'electron-renderer' , };

See the example here.

License

MIT © C.T. Lin