A webpack plugin that wraps your bundle in a System.register call. This makes webpack bundles totally consumable by SystemJS.
Note that you can achieve much of the same behavior by changing your webpack config to output an AMD module, and then using externals to declare the dependencies that you want to get from SystemJS. This method is probably preferable over the webpack-system-register plugin, in most cases. One of the reasons why you may still want to use this plugin, though, is if you are having trouble configuring webpack's public path, since webpack-system-register gives you the ability to use a dynamic public path at runtime in the browser (see configuration options below).
System.import webpack apps.
First, install the webpack-system-register plugin.
npm install --save-dev webpack-system-register
Then add it to your webpack plugins.
// webpack.config.js
const WebpackSystemRegister = require('webpack-system-register');
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new WebpackSystemRegister({
systemjsDeps: [
/^react/, // any import that starts with react
'react-dom', // only the `react-dom` import
/^lodash/, // any import that starts with lodash
],
registerName: 'test-module', // optional name that SystemJS will know this bundle as.
}),
],
}
All configuration options are passed as properties of the object given to the WebpackSystemRegister constructor. All properties are optional and if no configuration is provided, webpack-system-register will simply wrap you webpack bundle in a System.register call (nothing more).
systemjsDeps (optional): an array of dependency names that should not be bundled into the webpack bundle, but instead be provided by SystemJS. These dependency names should either be literal strings or Regular Expressions.
registerName (optional): a string that SystemJS will use as the name of the module. Generally speaking, this is the name by which you want other code to be able to SystemJS.import() your webpack bundle.
publicPath: (optional) an object with configuration options for setting webpack's
output.publicPath variable dynamically
useSystemJSLocateDir: (optional) A subproperty of the
publicPath object. If it is set to true, this will cause webpack's
output.publicPath to be set dynamically at runtime, based on the URL address from which the webpack bundle was loaded by SystemJS. For example, if the webpack bundle is SystemJS.imported from url
http://localhost:8080/webpack.bundle.js, the publicPath for webpack will be
http://localhost:8080. Since this would completely overwrite the normal
output.publicPath option that is passed directly to webpack, webpack-system-register will throw an error if both
output.publicPath and
publicPath are set. Additionally, at least for now, the
registerName must also be provided in order to use
publicPath.useSystemJSLocateDir. See example below
// Example webpack.config.js showcasing usage of `useSystemJSLocateDir`
var WebpackSystemRegister = require('webpack-system-register');
module.exports = {
output: {
filename: "my-bundle.js",
publicPath: null, // This MUST not be set when using `useSystemJSLocateDir`
},
plugins: [
new WebpackSystemRegister({
registerName: 'my-bundle', // required when using `useSystemJSLocateDir`
publicPath: {
useSystemJSLocateDir: true, // if this is set to true, publicPath must be omitted and registerName must be provided
}
}
]
}
To do this, simply export the variables from your webpack entry file. They will automatically be exposed to anybody who
System.imports your webpack bundle. Note that (at least right now) if you mutate an exported value that that mutation will not be re-exported like it's supposed to according to the ES6 spec. The reason for this is basically just that it's really hard for me to detect mutation so I decided not to try.
To run the examples locally, choose the
webpack-app-x.x app that you want to use and rename it to
webpack-app, run
npm install && npm run build from inside of the
basic-example directory. Then run
npm start and open up your web browser to localhost:8080.