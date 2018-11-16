A webpack plugin that wraps your bundle in a System.register call. This makes webpack bundles totally consumable by SystemJS.

Alternatives

Note that you can achieve much of the same behavior by changing your webpack config to output an AMD module, and then using externals to declare the dependencies that you want to get from SystemJS. This method is probably preferable over the webpack-system-register plugin, in most cases. One of the reasons why you may still want to use this plugin, though, is if you are having trouble configuring webpack's public path, since webpack-system-register gives you the ability to use a dynamic public path at runtime in the browser (see configuration options below).

Motivation

System.import webpack apps.

webpack apps. Inject SystemJS modules into webpack bundles.

Export variables from webpack apps into SystemJS apps.

Usage

First, install the webpack-system-register plugin.

npm install --save-dev webpack-system-register

Then add it to your webpack plugins.

const WebpackSystemRegister = require ( 'webpack-system-register' ); module .exports = { ... plugins: [ new WebpackSystemRegister({ systemjsDeps : [ /^react/ , 'react-dom' , /^lodash/, ], registerName : 'test-module' , }), ], }

Configuration Options

All configuration options are passed as properties of the object given to the WebpackSystemRegister constructor. All properties are optional and if no configuration is provided, webpack-system-register will simply wrap you webpack bundle in a System.register call (nothing more).

systemjsDeps (optional): an array of dependency names that should not be bundled into the webpack bundle, but instead be provided by SystemJS. These dependency names should either be literal strings or Regular Expressions.

(optional): an array of dependency names that should not be bundled into the webpack bundle, but instead be provided by SystemJS. These dependency names should either be literal strings or Regular Expressions. registerName (optional): a string that SystemJS will use as the name of the module. Generally speaking, this is the name by which you want other code to be able to SystemJS.import() your webpack bundle.

(optional): a string that SystemJS will use as the name of the module. Generally speaking, this is the name by which you want other code to be able to SystemJS.import() your webpack bundle. publicPath : (optional) an object with configuration options for setting webpack's output.publicPath variable dynamically useSystemJSLocateDir : (optional) A subproperty of the publicPath object. If it is set to true, this will cause webpack's output.publicPath to be set dynamically at runtime, based on the URL address from which the webpack bundle was loaded by SystemJS. For example, if the webpack bundle is SystemJS.imported from url http://localhost:8080/webpack.bundle.js , the publicPath for webpack will be http://localhost:8080 . Since this would completely overwrite the normal output.publicPath option that is passed directly to webpack, webpack-system-register will throw an error if both output.publicPath and publicPath are set. Additionally, at least for now, the registerName must also be provided in order to use publicPath.useSystemJSLocateDir . See example below

: (optional) an object with configuration options for setting webpack's variable dynamically

var WebpackSystemRegister = require ( 'webpack-system-register' ); module .exports = { output : { filename : "my-bundle.js" , publicPath : null , }, plugins : [ new WebpackSystemRegister({ registerName : 'my-bundle' , publicPath : { useSystemJSLocateDir : true , } } ] }

Exporting variables from webpack into SystemJS.

To do this, simply export the variables from your webpack entry file. They will automatically be exposed to anybody who System.import s your webpack bundle. Note that (at least right now) if you mutate an exported value that that mutation will not be re-exported like it's supposed to according to the ES6 spec. The reason for this is basically just that it's really hard for me to detect mutation so I decided not to try.

Examples