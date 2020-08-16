openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
wsb

webpack-strip-block

by James Ballantine
0.3.0 (see all)

Webpack plugin to strip blocks of code marked by special comment tags

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.6K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Webpack Strip Block

Webpack loader to strip blocks of code marked by special comment tags. Useful for removing code that you don't want in your production webpack bundle (e.g. verbose console warnings, etc).

Example:

In your client js source files:


var makeFoo(bar, baz) {
    // The following code will be stripped with our webpack loader
    /* develblock:start */
    if (bar instanceof Bar !== true) {
        throw new Error('makeFoo: bar param is required and must be instance of Bar');
    }
    /* develblock:end */

    // This code would remain
    return new Foo(bar, baz);
}

In your webpack config, specify the loader:

module.exports = {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.js$/,
      enforce: 'pre',
      exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components|\.spec\.js)/,
      use: [
        {
          loader: 'webpack-strip-block'
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
};

If you want to use custom comment tags to mark the start and end of the block to strip from your code, you can add options for "start" and "end" like this:

module.exports = {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.js$/,
      enforce: 'pre',
      exclude: /(node_modules|bower_components|\.spec\.js)/,
      use: [
        {
          loader: 'webpack-strip-block',
          options: {
            start: 'DEV-START',
            end: 'DEV-END'
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial