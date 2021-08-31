Run webpack as a stream to conveniently integrate with gulp.
If you have
npm run the following command in the console
npm install --save-dev webpack-stream
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(webpack())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
The above will compile
src/entry.js into assets with webpack into
dist/ with the output filename of
[hash].js (webpack generated hash of the build).
You can pass webpack options in with the first argument, including
watch which will greatly decrease compilation times:
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(webpack({
watch: true,
module: {
rules: [
{ test: /\.css$/, loader: 'style!css' },
],
},
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
Or just pass in your
webpack.config.js:
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(webpack( require('./webpack.config.js') ))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
If you would like to use a different version of webpack than the one this plugin uses, pass in an optional 2nd argument:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack');
const gulpWebpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(gulpWebpack({}, webpack))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
Pass in 3rd argument if you want to access the stats outputted from webpack when the compilation is done:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(webpack({
/* config */
}, null, function(err, stats) {
/* Use stats to do more things if needed */
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
To use gulp
watch, it's required that you explicitly pass webpack in the 2nd argument for a cached
compiler instance to be used on subsequent runs.
Please note that gulp
watch and webpack
watch are mutually exclusive.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const compiler = require('webpack');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('build', function() {
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(webpack({
/* config */
}, compiler, function(err, stats) {
/* Use stats to do more things if needed */
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
gulp.task('default', ['build'], function() {
gulp.watch(['src/**/*.js'], gulp.series('build'));
});
A common request is how to handle multiple entry points. You can continue to pass in an
entry option in your typical webpack config like so:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(webpack({
entry: {
app: 'src/app.js',
test: 'test/test.js',
},
output: {
filename: '[name].js',
},
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
Or pipe files through a stream that names the chunks. A convenient library for this is vinyl-named:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
const named = require('vinyl-named');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src(['src/app.js', 'test/test.js'])
.pipe(named())
.pipe(webpack())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
The above
named() stream will add a
.named property to the vinyl files passing through. The
webpack() stream will read those as entry points and even group entry points with common names together.
Source maps are built into webpack, specify a devtool:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
const named = require('vinyl-named');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src(['src/app.js', 'test/test.js'])
.pipe(named())
.pipe(webpack({
devtool: 'source-map'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
Now the appropriate
.map files will be emitted. Or set to
inline-source-map
to inline the source maps into the files.
If you need further special handling of source maps, such as using with gulp-sourcemaps then just pipe to a stream and handle the source map files emitted by webpack:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
const named = require('vinyl-named');
const through = require('through2');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src(['src/app.js', 'test/test.js'])
.pipe(named())
.pipe(webpack({
devtool: 'source-map'
}))
.pipe(sourcemaps.init({loadMaps: true}))
.pipe(through.obj(function (file, enc, cb) {
// Dont pipe through any source map files as it will be handled
// by gulp-sourcemaps
const isSourceMap = /\.map$/.test(file.path);
if (!isSourceMap) this.push(file);
cb();
}))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
Multiple compilers are supported, but instead of passing the webpack configuration directly, you have to wrap it in an object under the key 'config'.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const webpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('src/entry.js')
.pipe(webpack({
config : require('./webpack.config.js')
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/'));
});
webpack to
^3.4.1. Update
memory-fs and
vinyl dependencies. Emit
compilation-error instead of
error when watching (@jeroennoten). Fix error when compiler throws an error (@renminghao). Fix error when stats is undefined (@Simek).
error (@JakeChampion).
require('webpack-stream').webpack
watch mode (@ampedandwired).
Copyright (c) 2021 Kyle Robinson Young Licensed under the MIT license.