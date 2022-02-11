This plugin will ingest the webpack stats object, process / transform the object and write out to a file for further consumption.
The most common use case is building a hashed bundle and wanting to programmatically refer to the correct bundle path in your Node.js server.
The plugin is available via npm:
$ npm install --save-dev webpack-stats-plugin
$ yarn add --dev webpack-stats-plugin
We have example webpack configurations for all versions of webpack. See., e.g.
test/scenarios/webpack5/webpack.config.js.
If you are using
webpack-cli, you can enable with:
$ webpack-cli --plugin webpack-stats-plugin/lib/stats-writer-plugin
A basic
webpack.config.js-based integration:
const { StatsWriterPlugin } = require("webpack-stats-plugin")
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Everything else **first**.
// Write out stats file to build directory.
new StatsWriterPlugin({
filename: "stats.json" // Default
})
]
}
stats Configuration
This option is passed to the webpack compiler's
getStats().toJson() method.
const { StatsWriterPlugin } = require("webpack-stats-plugin")
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new StatsWriterPlugin({
stats: {
all: false,
assets: true
}
})
]
}
The transform function has a signature of:
/**
* Transform skeleton.
*
* @param {Object} data Stats object
* @param {Object} opts Options
* @param {Object} opts.compiler Current compiler instance
* @returns {String} String to emit to file
*/
function (data, opts) {}
which you can use like:
const { StatsWriterPlugin } = require("webpack-stats-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new StatsWriterPlugin({
transform(data, opts) {
return JSON.stringify({
main: data.assetsByChunkName.main[0],
css: data.assetsByChunkName.main[1]
}, null, 2);
}
})
]
}
You can use an asynchronous promise to transform as well:
const { StatsWriterPlugin } = require("webpack-stats-plugin");
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new StatsWriterPlugin({
filename: "stats-transform-promise.json",
transform(data) {
return Promise.resolve().then(() => JSON.stringify({
main: data.assetsByChunkName.main
}, null, INDENT));
}
})
]
}
StatsWriterPlugin(opts)
Object) options
String|Function) output file name (Default:
"stats.json")
Array) fields of stats obj to keep (Default:
["assetsByChunkName"])
Object|String) stats config object or string preset (Default:
{})
Function|Promise) transform stats obj (Default:
JSON.stringify())
Stats writer module.
Stats can be a string or array (we'll have an array due to source maps):
"assetsByChunkName": {
"main": [
"cd6371d4131fbfbefaa7.bundle.js",
"../js-map/cd6371d4131fbfbefaa7.bundle.js.map"
]
},
fields,
stats
The stats object is big. It includes the entire source included in a bundle. Thus, we default
opts.fields to
["assetsByChunkName"] to only include those. However, if you want the whole thing (maybe doing an
opts.transform function), then you can set
fields: null in options to get all of the stats object.
You may also pass a custom stats config object (or string preset) via
opts.stats in order to select exactly what you want added to the data passed to the transform. When
opts.stats is passed,
opts.fields will default to
null.
See:
filename
The
opts.filename option can be a file name or path relative to
output.path in webpack configuration. It should not be absolute. It may also be a function, in which case it will be passed the current compiler instance and expected to return a filename to use.
transform
By default, the retrieved stats object is
JSON.stringify'ed but by supplying an alternate transform you can target any output format. See
test/scenarios/webpack5/webpack.config.js for various examples including Markdown output.
transform should be a
String, not an object. On Node
v4.x if you return a real object in
transform, then webpack will break with a
TypeError (See #8). Just adding a simple
JSON.stringify() around your object is usually what you need to solve any problems.
Internal notes
In modern webpack, the plugin uses the
processAssets compilation hook if available when adding the stats object file to the overall compilation to write out along with all the other webpack-built assets. This is the last possible place to hook in before the compilation is frozen in future webpack releases.
In earlier webpack, the plugin uses the much later
emit compiler hook. There are technically some assets/stats data that could be added after
processAssets and before
emit, but for most practical uses of this plugin users shouldn't see any differences in the usable data produced by different versions of webpack.
Contributions welcome!
We test against all versions of webpack. For a full explanation of our functional tests, see test/README.md
To get started, first install:
$ yarn
Our tests first do various webpack builds and then run mocha asserts on the real outputted stats files. Inefficient, but for our small sample size efficient enough.
# Lint and tests
$ yarn run lint
$ yarn run test
# All together
$ yarn run check
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.