NOTE: Using this plugin with 'expose' plugin may cause problem. 2 modules gets the same ID with expose-loader · Issue #12 · zhenyong/webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash
To provide stable module id and reliable content chunkhash in webpack 1.x, help u make long term cache easily.
npm install webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash --save-dev
Then new a plugin in
plugins webpack options, only use it in
Production stage build，use OccurrenceOrderPlugin for
Development is enough.
var WebpackStableModuleIdAndHash = require('webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash');
...
plugins: [
...
new WebpackStableModuleIdAndHash()
...
]
Here related discuss from github issue
[chunkhash] should be calcuated (md5) by its dependencies module contents.
module ID should be stable and only if changes because correspond module file path (or content) changes.
Like webpack-md5-hash，it calcuate chunkhash by dependen module content.
But webpack-md5-hash has a shortcoming:
Since module id is not stable,
webpack-md5-hash sort modules by id may lead some unexpect output, e.p.
chunkhash is not stable or same chunkhash for different content of output chunk(module id change).
Here some option or plugins support by webpack 1.x, like OccurrenceOrderPlugin,
recordsPath, DllPlugin & DllReferencePlugin
，they all try to give stable module id，but can not 100% fix problem or require you to check in extra files.
Webpack 2 may fix most part of them with HashedModuleIdsPlugin
Like what HashedModuleIdsPlugin to do, juse one more thing that it converts the hash to num because webpack 1.x just accept num as module id.
OMG!! Forgive my poor English. Just checkout the source code.
This plugin calculates a predictable hash values based on the module file
names. A hashin algorithm based on MD5 is used to calculate the hash value.
As with any hash value, collisions are rare, but possible. In the event of a
collision, a
webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash module id collision error is
thrown during the Webpack build.
In such a situation you can try to choose a different
seed value to get
different module IDs that may not collide.
The probability of a collision depends on the
hashSize option. By default
53 bits are used, which allow 9007199254740992 possible module IDs. This means
that the probability of a collision is 0.0000000000000011102% multiplied by
the number of modules in your project.
This plugin adds the values of
hashSize and
seed to the chunk-hash string.
That's necessary because these settings influence the module ids contained
within the chunks, but not the MD5 chunk hash itself. Therefore, the values
must become part of the chunk-hash used in the filename to make it unique.
Webpack by default shortens the resulting hash string to 20 characters, reducing the entropy of the MD5 hash.
In practice, that shouldn't be an issue. But if you want to have a better
hash then you can adjust the
output.hashDigestLength Webpack setting to a
value higher than 20.
For example, to compensate the reduced entropy caused by
webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash you might use a setting like this:
//...
output: {
//...
hashDigestLength: 30
}
The plugin acceps an object with these optional properties:
hashSize = Number of bits to use for the module ID. Defaults to the
maximum, 53 bits. Large hash sizes greatly reduce the probability of a
collision but lead also to very large module ID numbers for the generated
code, which might slightly incrase Webpack chunk sizes.
seed = Any number between 0 and 31. Different "seed" values cause
completely different module IDs. This is useful in the event of a collision.