NOTE: Using this plugin with 'expose' plugin may cause problem. 2 modules gets the same ID with expose-loader · Issue #12 · zhenyong/webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash

WebpackStableModuleIdAndHash

To provide stable module id and reliable content chunkhash in webpack 1.x, help u make long term cache easily.

Usage

npm install webpack- stable -module-id- and -hash

Then new a plugin in plugins webpack options, only use it in Production stage build，use OccurrenceOrderPlugin for Development is enough.

var WebpackStableModuleIdAndHash = require ( 'webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash' ); ... plugins: [ ... new WebpackStableModuleIdAndHash() ... ]

Why

Here related discuss from github issue

Target

Every output [chunkhash] should be calcuated (md5) by its dependencies module contents .

should be calcuated (md5) by its . Every module ID should be stable and only if changes because correspond module file path (or content) changes.

How

Chunkhash

Like webpack-md5-hash，it calcuate chunkhash by dependen module content.

But webpack-md5-hash has a shortcoming:

Since module id is not stable, webpack-md5-hash sort modules by id may lead some unexpect output, e.p. chunkhash is not stable or same chunkhash for different content of output chunk(module id change).

Stable Module Id

Here some option or plugins support by webpack 1.x, like OccurrenceOrderPlugin, recordsPath , DllPlugin & DllReferencePlugin ，they all try to give stable module id，but can not 100% fix problem or require you to check in extra files.

Webpack 2 may fix most part of them with HashedModuleIdsPlugin

Like what HashedModuleIdsPlugin to do, juse one more thing that it converts the hash to num because webpack 1.x just accept num as module id.

OMG!! Forgive my poor English. Just checkout the source code.

Module ID collisions may cause builds to fail

This plugin calculates a predictable hash values based on the module file names. A hashin algorithm based on MD5 is used to calculate the hash value. As with any hash value, collisions are rare, but possible. In the event of a collision, a webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash module id collision error is thrown during the Webpack build.

In such a situation you can try to choose a different seed value to get different module IDs that may not collide.

The probability of a collision depends on the hashSize option. By default 53 bits are used, which allow 9007199254740992 possible module IDs. This means that the probability of a collision is 0.0000000000000011102% multiplied by the number of modules in your project.

chunk-hash length

This plugin adds the values of hashSize and seed to the chunk-hash string. That's necessary because these settings influence the module ids contained within the chunks, but not the MD5 chunk hash itself. Therefore, the values must become part of the chunk-hash used in the filename to make it unique.

Webpack by default shortens the resulting hash string to 20 characters, reducing the entropy of the MD5 hash.

In practice, that shouldn't be an issue. But if you want to have a better hash then you can adjust the output.hashDigestLength Webpack setting to a value higher than 20.

For example, to compensate the reduced entropy caused by webpack-stable-module-id-and-hash you might use a setting like this:

output : { hashDigestLength : 30 }

Options

The plugin acceps an object with these optional properties: