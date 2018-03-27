A Webpack plugin that allows
sprockets-rails
to find static assets from a Webpack build without requiring them in sprockets directives.
We can leverage standard Rails view helpers (i.e.
javascript_include_tag,
stylesheet_link_tag)
to load artifacts supporting finger printing and prepended host urls.
To automatically create the recommended configuration install the
webpack_on_rails
gem and run the
webpack_on_rails:install generator.
yarn add webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin
npm install webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin --save
# config/initializers/assets.rb
# Avoid creating the manifest file in public/assets as it can be downloaded by anyone
Rails.configuration.assets.manifest = Rails.root.join("config", "sprockets-manifest.json")
# config/environments/development.rb
config.assets.debug = false
<% # app/views/layouts/application.html.erb %>
<% # Use rails helpers in the same way you normally would with sprockets %>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head></head>
<body>
<%= javascript_include_tag "webpack-application-bundle" %>
</body>
</html>
// client/bundles/webpack-application.js
alert("Howdy, Webpack is working!");
// client/webpack.config.js
var path = require("path");
var WebpackSprocketsRailsManifestPlugin = require("webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin");
var config = {
context: __dirname,
entry: {
"webpack-application-bundle": "./bundles/webpack-application"
},
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, "../public/assets"),
filename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js"
},
// Other config ...
plugins: [
new WebpackSprocketsRailsManifestPlugin({
// [optional] this is the default location relative to the output directory
// that the assets will be built. e.g `public/assets`
manifestFile: "../../config/sprockets-manifest.json"
})
]
};
module.exports = config;
Follow the instructions to install the ruby and node multi-buildpack.
Create a
package.json file in the root of the rails project.
{
"name": "MyProject",
"version": "1.0.0",
"description": "A description of MyProject",
"main": "index.js",
"cacheDirectories": [
"client/node_modules"
],
"scripts": {
"preinstall": "cd client && npm install",
"postinstall": "cd client && npm run build"
}
}
Rails provides us with the ability prepend a host to our asset paths generated by
the Rails view helpers. This option is normally configured for production environments
but we can use it in development to load assets from
webpack-dev-server instead of
public.
export ASSET_HOST=http://localhost:8080
# config/application.rb
# ...
if ENV["ASSET_HOST"].present?
Rails.application.config.action_controller.asset_host = proc { |source, _request|
ENV["ASSET_HOST"]
}
end
The Webpack ecosystem works best when it controls a whole subpath. For greenfield
projects this is easy to achieve. However if you're running a legacy Rails app, don't
fret! Webpack can copy build files into a location so that they can be required via
sprockets directives. We recommend using this technique when you're just getting started,
but the end goal should be to have Webpack completely control the build process
of your static assets. For more information and setup instructions check out the
separate plugin
webpack-copy-after-build-plugin.
sprockets-rails provides two strategies to map logical paths (
webpack-application.js)
to file system paths (
webpack-application-8f88619b6ef3a358a7ad.js). By using the
manifest strategy we can load finger printed static assets via the existing
view helpers (i.e.
javascript_include_tag,
stylesheet_link_tag).
Searches the default sprockets directory for a file type manifest. By default
this is only enabled in the
dev and
test environments e.g.
// app/assets/javascripts/application.js
//= require_self
alert("Hi, I'm a Javascript manifest in the default Sprockets Asset Pipeline");
A json file which stores a mapping between a compiled asset and the original
logical path, along with meta information such as size, creation time and
integrity hash.
webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin uses this manifest file
to make
sprockets-rails aware of the files and meta information in the
webpack build. Since Rails 3.x
sprockets-rails writes it's manifest file to
a dynamic location using a randomly generated filename (e.g.
public/assets/.sprockets-manifest-b4b2e3829c91f2f867c051a855232bed.json).
To get
sprockets-rails and
webpack talking to each other we need to
configure
sprockets-rails to write it's manifest file to a static location
that
webpack knows about.
If
Rails.configuration.assets.debug = false the asset pipeline will check the
manifest first, if an entry can't be found, it falls back and checks the file
system through the environment strategy.
Head over to https://github.com/rupurt/react_on_rails_simplified_configuration_examples for examples on how to configure: