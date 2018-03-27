Webpack Sprockets Rails Manifest Plugin

A Webpack plugin that allows sprockets-rails to find static assets from a Webpack build without requiring them in sprockets directives. We can leverage standard Rails view helpers (i.e. javascript_include_tag , stylesheet_link_tag ) to load artifacts supporting finger printing and prepended host urls.

Rails Gem

To automatically create the recommended configuration install the webpack_on_rails gem and run the webpack_on_rails:install generator.

Manual Install

yarn

yarn add webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin

npm

npm install webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin --save

Usage

Rails.configuration.assets.manifest = Rails.root.join( "config" , "sprockets-manifest.json" )

config.assets.debug = false

< % %> < % %> < html lang = "en" > < head > </ head > < body > < %= javascript_include_tag "webpack-application-bundle" %> </ body > </ html >

alert( "Howdy, Webpack is working!" );

var path = require ( "path" ); var WebpackSprocketsRailsManifestPlugin = require ( "webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin" ); var config = { context : __dirname, entry : { "webpack-application-bundle" : "./bundles/webpack-application" }, output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, "../public/assets" ), filename : "[name]-[chunkhash].js" }, plugins : [ new WebpackSprocketsRailsManifestPlugin({ manifestFile : "../../config/sprockets-manifest.json" }) ] }; module .exports = config;

Heroku

Follow the instructions to install the ruby and node multi-buildpack.

Create a package.json file in the root of the rails project.

{ "name" : "MyProject" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "A description of MyProject" , "main" : "index.js" , "cacheDirectories" : [ "client/node_modules" ], "scripts" : { "preinstall" : "cd client && npm install" , "postinstall" : "cd client && npm run build" } }

Hot Module Replacement

Rails provides us with the ability prepend a host to our asset paths generated by the Rails view helpers. This option is normally configured for production environments but we can use it in development to load assets from webpack-dev-server instead of public.

export ASSET_HOST=http://localhost:8080

if ENV[ "ASSET_HOST" ].present? Rails.application.config.action_controller.asset_host = proc { |source, _request| ENV[ "ASSET_HOST" ] } end

Gradually Replacing the Asset Pipeline with Webpack

The Webpack ecosystem works best when it controls a whole subpath. For greenfield projects this is easy to achieve. However if you're running a legacy Rails app, don't fret! Webpack can copy build files into a location so that they can be required via sprockets directives. We recommend using this technique when you're just getting started, but the end goal should be to have Webpack completely control the build process of your static assets. For more information and setup instructions check out the separate plugin webpack-copy-after-build-plugin .

How Does It Work?

sprockets-rails provides two strategies to map logical paths ( webpack-application.js ) to file system paths ( webpack-application-8f88619b6ef3a358a7ad.js ). By using the manifest strategy we can load finger printed static assets via the existing view helpers (i.e. javascript_include_tag , stylesheet_link_tag ).

Environment

Searches the default sprockets directory for a file type manifest. By default this is only enabled in the dev and test environments e.g.

alert( "Hi, I'm a Javascript manifest in the default Sprockets Asset Pipeline" );

Manifest

A json file which stores a mapping between a compiled asset and the original logical path, along with meta information such as size, creation time and integrity hash. webpack-sprockets-rails-manifest-plugin uses this manifest file to make sprockets-rails aware of the files and meta information in the webpack build. Since Rails 3.x sprockets-rails writes it's manifest file to a dynamic location using a randomly generated filename (e.g. public/assets/.sprockets-manifest-b4b2e3829c91f2f867c051a855232bed.json ). To get sprockets-rails and webpack talking to each other we need to configure sprockets-rails to write it's manifest file to a static location that webpack knows about.

If Rails.configuration.assets.debug = false the asset pipeline will check the manifest first, if an entry can't be found, it falls back and checks the file system through the environment strategy.

Examples

Head over to https://github.com/rupurt/react_on_rails_simplified_configuration_examples for examples on how to configure:

Greenfield Rails projects

Legacy Rails projects

Hot Module Replacement

TODO

support webpack-dev-server

gradual migration documentation

sample projects

Rails gem

tests

script integrity



License

MIT