A webpack plugin that converts a set of images into a spritesheet and SASS/LESS/Stylus mixins, using spritesmith and spritesheet-templates
All ideas are shamelessly taken from gulp.spritesmith.
Let's say you have the following folder structure
/
|-src
| |-ico
| | |-new.png
| | |-open.png
| | |-save.png
| | ...
| |-style.styl
| ...
|-webpack.config.js
Then you need to instantiate the plugin in the webpack config like this:
//webpack.config.js
var path = require('path');
var SpritesmithPlugin = require('webpack-spritesmith');
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [
{test: /\.styl$/, use: [
'style-loader',
'css-loader',
'stylus-loader'
]},
{test: /\.png$/, use: [
'file-loader?name=i/[hash].[ext]'
]}
]
},
resolve: {
modules: ["node_modules", "spritesmith-generated"]
},
plugins: [
new SpritesmithPlugin({
src: {
cwd: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/ico'),
glob: '*.png'
},
target: {
image: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/spritesmith-generated/sprite.png'),
css: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/spritesmith-generated/sprite.styl')
},
apiOptions: {
cssImageRef: "~sprite.png"
}
})
]
// ...
};
And then just use it
//style.styl
@import '~sprite.styl'
.close-button
sprite($close)
.open-button
sprite($open)
There are a few things to notice in config
resolve contains location of where generated image is
So the way generated image is accessed from the generated API now must be specified manually.
src - used to build a list of source images
cwd should be the closest common directory for all source images;
glob well... it is a glob
options - optional. These options are passed down to the packages that handle the globbing of images. (We use gaze, which passes them down to globule, which also passes them down to node-glob.)
cwd and
glob both will be passed directly to glob (and gaze
in watch mode), then the resulting list of files will be used as a list of source images
target - generated files
image - the target image's filename. Can be interpolated with loader-utils. I would recommend to use file-loader for interpolation though.
css - can be one of the following
"full/path/to/spritesheet/api" - for example
path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/spritesmith-generated/sprite.styl')
["full/path/to/spritesheet/api1", "full/path/to/spritesheet/api2"],
["full/path/to/spritesheet/api1", ["full/path/to/spritesheet/api2", spritesmithTemplatesOptions]]
spritesmithTemplatesOptions - is the second argument here
for example
...
css: [
path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/spritesmith-generated/sprite.styl'),
[path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/spritesmith-generated/sprite.json'), {
format: 'json_texture'
}]
]
apiOptions - optional
generateSpriteName - a function. Takes a full path to a source image file and expected to return
name by which it will be referenced in API. Return value will be used as
sprite.name for
spritesheet-templates. Default behaviour is to
use filename (without dirname and extension)
spritesheet_name,
retina_spritesheet_name - passed to spritesheet-templates (
retina_spritesheet_name only takes effect if
apiOptions.retina is also specified)
cssImageRef - a path by which a generated image will be referenced in API. If target.image is interpolated,
cssImageRef should be interpolated the same way too.
handlebarsHelpers - an object. Container for helpers to register to handlebars for our template
{half: function (num) { return num/2; } will add a handlebars helper that halves numbers
spritesmithOptions - optional. Options for spritesmith
retina - optional, when specified, uses retina capabilities of spritesheet-templates. Can be either a suffix string (like '@2x') or an object consisting of three fields:
classifier -
Function that allows to say which source is for retina spritesheet and which is not. Will be called with full path to source file, and should return an object of this format -
{
type: String, // determines which kind of source is this. May take one of the two values: 'retina' and 'normal'
normalName: String, //a full path to the corresponding normal source image
retinaName: String, //a full path to the corresponding retina source image
}
targetImage - a full path to the generated retina image
cssImageRef - a path by which generated image will be referenced in the API
When used as a suffix string it applies to source files, a filename for retina spritesheet image and cssImageRef
apiOptions.generateSpriteName will be applied to
normalName returned by
retina.classifier
customTemplates - optional. An object with keys and values corresponding to format names and template descriptions respectively.
Template description can be either a
path/to/handlebars/template/file or a template function
You can use templates registered here as
format in "target.css"
For example you can write something like this
//webpack.config.js
var templateFunction = function (data) {
var shared = '.ico { background-image: url(I) }'
.replace('I', data.sprites[0].image);
var perSprite = data.sprites.map(function (sprite) {
return '.ico-N { width: Wpx; height: Hpx; background-position: Xpx Ypx; }'
.replace('N', sprite.name)
.replace('W', sprite.width)
.replace('H', sprite.height)
.replace('X', sprite.offset_x)
.replace('Y', sprite.offset_y);
}).join('\n');
return shared + '\n' + perSprite;
};
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new SpritesmithPlugin({
target: {
...
css: [
[path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/spritesmith-generated/sprite-1.css'), {
format: 'function_based_template'
}],
[path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/spritesmith-generated/sprite-2.css'), {
format: 'handlebars_based_template'
}]
]
},
customTemplates: {
'function_based_template': templateFunction,
'handlebars_based_template': path.resolve(__dirname, '../my_handlebars_template.handlebars')
},
...
})
]
}
logCreatedFiles optional. When set to
true will
console.log a list of created files.
This scary readme file is a cry for help. If someone can improve it please do. Also the config itself is terrible, it could also use some improvement. I welcome any reasonable suggestions. Thank you.