Webpack split chunks plugin

This plugin transfers modules whose absolute path matches your condition from a list of chunks into a single target chunk.

Benefits

Using this on external bundles can increase dev re-builds performance and optimize clients browser cache in production, because it includes a lot of modules that you have no intention of changing.

Usage

const webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); const ChunksPlugin = require ( 'webpack-split-chunks' ); module .exports = { entry : { bundle : './src' , }, output : { path : './build' }, plugins : [ new ChunksPlugin({ to : 'vendor' , test : /node_modules/ }) ] };

With this configuration all the modules that were require 'd in the bundle chunk whose absolute path contains the substring "node_modules" would be instead added to the vendor chunk – and not into the bundle chunk where they would otherwise be.

Webpack 2.x and 1.x compatibility

The latest version of this plugin is capable with Webpack@^2.0.0 and Webpack@^1.5.0 .

Earlier versions of Webpack are not supported anymore.

API

new ChunksPlugin(options)

options: Object (required)

from : string | Array[string] (optional)

Specifies name(s) of chunks which will be processed. If omitted, all chunks will be processed. Note: omit this param if you want webpack-split-chunks to process your AMD-defined chunks

to : string (required)

The name of target chunk.

test : Function | RegExp | Array[RegExp] (required)

The chunks whose absolute path meets any of regexp will be moved to target chunk. You can provide your own tester function, every module will be applied to it. test: ( resource, module ) => boolean Where: resource : string

The absolute path to module module : Object

Webpack's Module object with module meta-info



Examples

Search for multiple path masks and combine into single chunk

new ChunksPlugin({ to : 'vendor' , test : /node_modules|bower_components/ test: [ /node_modules/ , /bower_components/] })

Move all modules bigger than 10KB to large-chunk.js

new ChunksPlugin({ to : 'large-chunk' , test(path, module ) { const source = source if (source) { const size = Buffer.byteLength(source) return size > 10 * 1024 * 8 } } })

Provide specific chunks/entries to extract from

module .exports = { entry : { portal : './src' , admin : './src/admin' , app : './src/app' }, output : { path : './build' }, plugins : [ new ChunksPlugin({ from : [ 'portal' , 'admin' ] to : 'vendor' , test : /node_modules/ }) ] };

License

ISC