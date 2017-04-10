This plugin transfers modules whose absolute path matches your condition from a list of chunks into a single target chunk.
Using this on external bundles can increase dev re-builds performance and optimize clients browser cache in production, because it includes a lot of modules that you have no intention of changing.
// webpack.config.js
const webpack = require('webpack');
const ChunksPlugin = require('webpack-split-chunks');
module.exports = {
entry: {
bundle: './src',
},
output: {
path: './build'
},
plugins: [
new ChunksPlugin({
to: 'vendor',
test: /node_modules/ // or an array of regex
})
]
};
With this configuration all the modules that were
require'd in the
bundle chunk whose absolute path contains the
substring
"node_modules" would be instead added to the
vendor chunk – and not into the
bundle chunk where they
would otherwise be.
2.x and
1.x compatibility
The
latest version of this plugin is capable with
Webpack@^2.0.0 and
Webpack@^1.5.0.
Earlier versions of
Webpack are not supported anymore.
new ChunksPlugin(options)
options:
Object (required)
from:
string | Array[string] (optional)
Specifies name(s) of chunks which will be processed. If omitted, all chunks will be processed.
Note: omit this param if you want
webpack-split-chunksto process your AMD-defined chunks
to:
string (required)
The name of target chunk.
test:
Function | RegExp | Array[RegExp] (required)
The chunks whose absolute path meets any of regexp will be moved to target chunk.
You can provide your own tester function, every module will be applied to it.
test: (resource, module) => boolean
Where:
resource:
string
The absolute path to module
module:
Object
Webpack's
Module object with module meta-info
new ChunksPlugin({
to: 'vendor',
test: /node_modules|bower_components/
// or
test: [/node_modules/, /bower_components/]
})
10KB to
large-chunk.js
new ChunksPlugin({
to: 'large-chunk',
test(path, module) {
const source = source
if(source) {
const size = Buffer.byteLength(source)
return size > 10 * 1024 * 8
}
}
})
module.exports = {
entry: {
portal: './src',
admin: './src/admin',
app: './src/app'
},
output: {
path: './build'
},
plugins: [
new ChunksPlugin({
from: ['portal', 'admin']
to: 'vendor',
test: /node_modules/ // or an array of regex
})
]
};