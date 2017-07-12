This plugin will split a Webpack entry bundle into any number of arbitrarily defined smaller bundles.
Based on Split by Name Webpack Plugin.
Unlike original component, it uses absolute path to identify bundle.
Configuration of the plugin is simple. You instantiate the plugin with an array of objects, each containing the keys
name and
path. Any modules which are in your entry chunk which match the bucket's path (first matching bucket is used), are then moved to a new chunk with the given name.
path should be an absolute path string value. It can be also an array of such values.
Creating a 'catch-all' bucket is not necessary: anything which doesn't match one of the defined buckets will be left in the original chunk.
Now, by separating the manifest info into a standalone chunk, vendor chunks(something like that) will stay the same with or without hashing unless you change their version.
new SplitByPathPlugin(chunks, options);
new SplitByPathPlugin([
{ name: 'c1', path: 'src/c1' },
{ name: 'vendor', path: path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules/')},
...chunkN
], {
ignore: [
'path/to/ingore/file/or/dir1',
'path/to/ingore/file/or/dir2'
]
});
var SplitByPathPlugin = require('webpack-split-by-path');
module.exports = {
entry: {
app: 'app.js'
},
output: {
path: __dirname + '/public',
filename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js",
chunkFilename: "[name]-[chunkhash].js"
},
plugins: [
new SplitByPathPlugin([
{
name: 'vendor',
path: path.join(__dirname, 'node_modules')
}
], {
manifest: 'app-entry'
})
]
};
So every module that is being requested from
node_modules will be placed in
public/vendor.js and everything else will be placed in
public/app.js.