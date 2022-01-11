Contains multiple classes which represent a
Source. A
Source can be asked for source code, size, source map and hash.
Source
Base class for all sources.
All methods should be considered as expensive as they may need to do computations.
source
Source.prototype.source() -> String | Buffer
Returns the represented source code as string or Buffer (for binary Sources).
buffer
Source.prototype.buffer() -> Buffer
Returns the represented source code as Buffer. Strings are converted to utf-8.
size
Source.prototype.size() -> Number
Returns the size in bytes of the represented source code.
map
Source.prototype.map(options?: Object) -> Object | null
Returns the SourceMap of the represented source code as JSON. May return
null if no SourceMap is available.
The
options object can contain the following keys:
columns: Boolean (default
true): If set to false the implementation may omit mappings for columns.
sourceAndMap
Source.prototype.sourceAndMap(options?: Object) -> {
source: String | Buffer,
map: Object | null
}
Returns both, source code (like
Source.prototype.source() and SourceMap (like
Source.prototype.map()). This method could have better performance than calling
source() and
map() separately.
See
map() for
options.
updateHash
Source.prototype.updateHash(hash: Hash) -> void
Updates the provided
Hash object with the content of the represented source code. (
Hash is an object with an
update method, which is called with string values)
RawSource
Represents source code without SourceMap.
new RawSource(sourceCode: String | Buffer)
OriginalSource
Represents source code, which is a copy of the original file.
new OriginalSource(
sourceCode: String | Buffer,
name: String
)
sourceCode: The source code.
name: The filename of the original source code.
OriginalSource tries to create column mappings if requested, by splitting the source code at typical statement borders (
;,
{,
}).
SourceMapSource
Represents source code with SourceMap, optionally having an additional SourceMap for the original source.
new SourceMapSource(
sourceCode: String | Buffer,
name: String,
sourceMap: Object | String | Buffer,
originalSource?: String | Buffer,
innerSourceMap?: Object | String | Buffer,
removeOriginalSource?: boolean
)
sourceCode: The source code.
name: The filename of the original source code.
sourceMap: The SourceMap for the source code.
originalSource: The source code of the original file. Can be omitted if the
sourceMap already contains the original source code.
innerSourceMap: The SourceMap for the
originalSource/
name.
removeOriginalSource: Removes the source code for
name from the final map, keeping only the deeper mappings for that file.
The
SourceMapSource supports "identity" mappings for the
innerSourceMap.
When original source matches generated source for a mapping it's assumed to be mapped char by char allowing to keep finer mappings from
sourceMap.
CachedSource
Decorates a
Source and caches returned results of
map,
source,
buffer,
size and
sourceAndMap in memory.
updateHash is not cached.
It tries to reused cached results from other methods to avoid calculations, i. e. when
source is already cached, calling
size will get the size from the cached source, calling
sourceAndMap will only call
map on the wrapped Source.
new CachedSource(source: Source)
new CachedSource(source: Source | () => Source, cachedData?: CachedData)
Instead of passing a
Source object directly one can pass an function that returns a
Source object. The function is only called when needed and once.
getCachedData()
Returns the cached data for passing to the constructor. All cached entries are converted to Buffers and strings are avoided.
original()
Returns the original
Source object.
originalLazy()
Returns the original
Source object or a function returning these.
PrefixSource
Prefix every line of the decorated
Source with a provided string.
new PrefixSource(
prefix: String,
source: Source | String | Buffer
)
ConcatSource
Concatenate multiple
Sources or strings to a single source.
new ConcatSource(
...items?: Source | String
)
add
ConcatSource.prototype.add(item: Source | String)
Adds an item to the source.
ReplaceSource
Decorates a
Source with replacements and insertions of source code.
The
ReplaceSource supports "identity" mappings for child source.
When original source matches generated source for a mapping it's assumed to be mapped char by char allowing to split mappings at replacements/insertions.
replace
ReplaceSource.prototype.replace(
start: Number,
end: Number,
replacement: String
)
Replaces chars from
start (0-indexed, inclusive) to
end (0-indexed, inclusive) with
replacement.
Locations represents locations in the original source and are not influenced by other replacements or insertions.
insert
ReplaceSource.prototype.insert(
pos: Number,
insertion: String
)
Inserts the
insertion before char
pos (0-indexed).
Location represents location in the original source and is not influenced by other replacements or insertions.
original
Get decorated
Source.
CompatSource
Converts a Source-like object into a real Source object.
from
CompatSource.from(sourceLike: any | Source)
If
sourceLike is a real Source it returns it unmodified. Otherwise it returns it wrapped in a CompatSource.