fix webpack deprecated method. add typescript and other
This plugin allows you to run any shell commands before or after webpack 5 builds. This will work for both webpack 5.
Goes great with running cron jobs, reporting tools, or tests such as selenium, protractor, phantom, ect.
|Webpack
|webpack-shell-plugin-next
|*-4.x
|1.*
|5.x
|2.*
This plugin is meant for running simple command line executions. It is not meant to be a task management tool.
npm install --save-dev webpack-shell-plugin-next
In
webpack.config.js:
const WebpackShellPluginNext = require('webpack-shell-plugin-next');
...
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new WebpackShellPluginNext({
onBuildStart:{
scripts: ['echo "Webpack Start"'],
blocking: true,
parallel: false
},
onBuildEnd:{
scripts: ['echo "Webpack End"'],
blocking: false,
parallel: true
}
})
],
...
}
More example in webpack.config.ts
onBeforeBuild: array of scripts to execute before every build.
onBuildError: array of scripts to execute when there is an error during compilation.
onBuildStart: configuration object for scripts that execute before a compilation.
onBuildEnd: configuration object for scripts that execute after files are emitted at the end of the compilation.
onBuildExit: configuration object for scripts that execute after webpack's process is complete. Note: this event also fires in
webpack --watch when webpack has finished updating the bundle.
onWatchRun: configuration object for scripts that execute when webpack's run watch
onDoneWatch: configuration object for scripts that execute after files are emitted at the end of the compilation with watch.
onBeforeNormalRun: configuration object for scripts that execute on normal run without --watch option
onAfterDone: configuration object for scripts that execute after done.
Default for all:
{scripts: [],blocking: false,parallel: false}
blocking (onBeforeBuild, onBuildStart, onBuildEnd, onBuildExit, onBuildExit, onWatchRun): block webpack until scripts finish execution.
parallel (onBeforeBuild, onBuildStart, onBuildEnd, onBuildExit, onBuildExit, onWatchRun): execute scripts in parallel, otherwise execute scripts in the order in which they are specified in the scripts array.
Note: below combination is not supported.
{
blocking: true
parallel: true
}
Other global params
env: Object with environment variables that will be applied to the executables Default: { }
logging: show output for internal messages. Default: true
swallowError: ignore script errors (useful in watch mode) Default: false
dev: switch for development environments. This causes scripts to execute once. Useful for running HMR on webpack-dev-server or webpack watch mode. Default: true
safe: switches script execution process from spawn to exec. If running into problems with spawn, turn this setting on. Default: false
new WebpackShellPlugin({
onBeforeNormalRun: {
// ...
},
dev: false,
safe: false,
logging: true
})
]
}
This project is written in TypeScript, and type declarations are included. You can take advantage of this if your project's webpack configuration is also using TypeScript (e.g. webpack.config.ts and webpack.config.js).
how to use functions in the queue?
{
scripts: [
// sync
() => {
console.log('run tTimeout 1');
setTimeout(() => console.log('end Timeout 1'), 1000);
},
// async
() => new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
console.log('run async tTimeout');
setTimeout(() => {
console.log('end async tTimeout');
resolve('ok');
}, 1000);
}),
],
blocking: true
}
// use exec
import * as os from 'os'
{
safe: os.platform() === 'win32', // by default spawn is used everywhere. If you have problems try using safe: true
scripts: [
...
}
If opening a pull request, create an issue describing a fix or feature. Have your pull request point to the issue by writing your commits with the issue number in the message.
Make sure you lint your code by running
npm run lint and you can build the library by running
npm run build.
I appreciate any feed back as well, Thanks for helping!