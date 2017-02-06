Webpack Shell Plugin

This plugin allows you to run any shell commands before or after webpack builds. This will work for both webpack and webpack-dev-server.

Goes great with running cron jobs, reporting tools, or tests such as selenium, protractor, phantom, ect.

WARNING

This plugin is meant for running simple command line executions. It is not meant to be a task management tool.

Installation

npm install --save-dev webpack-shell-plugin

Setup

In webpack.config.js :

const WebpackShellPlugin = require ( 'webpack-shell-plugin' ); module .exports = { ... ... plugins: [ new WebpackShellPlugin({ onBuildStart :[ 'echo "Webpack Start"' ], onBuildEnd :[ 'echo "Webpack End"' ]}) ], ... }

Example

Insert into your webpack.config.js:

const WebpackShellPlugin = require ( 'webpack-shell-plugin' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); var plugins = []; plugins.push( new WebpackShellPlugin({ onBuildStart : [ 'echo "Starting"' ], onBuildEnd : [ 'python script.py && node script.js' ] })); var config = { entry : { app : path.resolve(__dirname, 'src/app.js' ) }, output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : 'bundle.js' }, devServer : { contentBase : path.resolve(__dirname, 'src' ) }, plugins : plugins, module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.js$/ , loaders : 'babel' }, { test : /\.scss$/ , loader : 'style!css!scss?' }, { test : /\.html$/ , loader : 'html-loader' } ] } } module .exports = config;

Once the build finishes, a child process is spawned firing both a python and node script.

API

onBuildStart : array of scripts to execute on the initial build. Default: [ ]

: array of scripts to execute on the initial build. onBuildEnd : array of scripts to execute after files are emitted at the end of the compilation. Default: [ ]

: array of scripts to execute after files are emitted at the end of the compilation. onBuildExit : array of scripts to execute after webpack's process is complete. Note: this event also fires in webpack --watch when webpack has finished updating the bundle. Default: [ ]

: array of scripts to execute after webpack's process is complete. Note: this event also fires in when webpack has finished updating the bundle. dev : switch for development environments. This causes scripts to execute once. Useful for running HMR on webpack-dev-server or webpack watch mode. Default: true

: switch for development environments. This causes scripts to execute once. Useful for running HMR on webpack-dev-server or webpack watch mode. safe : switches script execution process from spawn to exec. If running into problems with spawn, turn this setting on. Default: false

: switches script execution process from spawn to exec. If running into problems with spawn, turn this setting on. verbose : DEPRECATED enable for verbose output. Default: false

Developing

If opening a pull request, create an issue describing a fix or feature. Have your pull request point to the issue by writing your commits with the issue number in the message.

Make sure you lint your code by running npm run lint and you can build the library by running npm run build .

I appreciate any feed back as well, Thanks for helping!

Contributions

Yair Tavor