Webpack progress wait page for webpack-dev-server
Instead of waiting for webpack to finish compiling, see a nice progress wait page.
npm
npm install -D webpack-dev-server-waitpage
yarn
yarn add -D webpack-dev-server-waitpage
1 - Add the plugin to the plugins array:
const webpackDevServerWaitpage = require('webpack-dev-server-waitpage');
...
plugins: [
...
webpackDevServerWaitpage.plugin(),
...
]
...
Note: Arguments for the
plugin method are the same as the object that can be passed to
ProgressPlugin besides the
handler function which is used internally (it is best to leave it blank).
2 - Inside the
before/
onBeforeSetupMiddleware (depending on which version of webpack-dev-server you are using) option function of
devServer enter the following line as in the example below:
webpack-dev-server@3
const webpackDevServerWaitpage = require('webpack-dev-server-waitpage');
...
devServer: {
before: (app, server) => {
// Be sure to pass the server argument from the arguments
app.use(webpackDevServerWaitpage(server));
}
}
webpack-dev-server@4
const webpackDevServerWaitpage = require('webpack-dev-server-waitpage');
...
devServer: {
onBeforeSetupMiddleware: server => {
// Be sure to pass the server argument from the arguments
server.app.use(webpackDevServerWaitpage(server, { theme: "material" }));
}
}
You can also provide options object for the middleware as a second parameter (i.e.
app.use(webpackDevServerWaitpage(options, {})) or omit it.
|Option
|Description
|Type
|Default Value
title
|The window title
String
"Development Server"
theme
|Use a predefined theme (Options are:
"default",
"dark",
"material")
String
"default"
template
|Provide an alternative
ejs template (overrides the
theme option)
String
|The predefined template used by the
theme option
disableWhenValid
|Whether to stop showing the waitPage after the first compilation (otherwise, will continue to show on hot full page reloads)
Boolean
true
ignore
|Rules to ignore certain url or requests. (String and RegExp are matched vs req.url, while Functions gets the express request as argument)
string / RegExp / Function<Request>:Boolean / Array<string/RegExp/Function>
null
There are other themes to choose from:
Dark
Material
You can clone this repository and use the script
test to help you develop a new template.
my-theme.ejs)
webpack.config.js filename argument of
testMiddleware to yours (e.g.
testMiddleware('my-theme.ejs')).
npm t
The
ejs renderer gets a data object with the following values:
{
title: "Development Server", // the window title
webpackVersion: "4.0.0", // currently used webpack version
webpackDevServerVersion: "1.0.0", // currently used webpack-dev-server version
progress: [ // number of object as number of webpack configurations
[
0.5, // progress between 0 to 1
"message", // message from webpack
"0/1000", // modules progress message
"0 active", // active modules message
"<some path>" // path of current module
]
]
}