wso

webpack-serve-overlay

by Gareth Jones
0.3.0 (see all)

Overlay for webpack-serve

3.1K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

webpack-serve-overlay

A rudimentary overlay for webpack-serve, based off the one used in webpack-dev-server.

This package is targeted at serves as a quick fully functional way of being able to have the same overlay as webpack-dev-server in webpack-serve with minimal fuss & expense.

Usage

Install the package:

npm i webpack-serve-overlay

Then require the overlay at the top of your index.jsx (or equivalent):

// becomes dead code in builds other than dev,
// which webpack should pick up and remove.
if(process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
    require('webpack-serve-overlay');
}

and you'll be away laughing.

Configuration

The overlay works by using a WebSocket that connects to webpack-serve à la webpack-hot-client.
This means that it shouldn't require any extra settings or configuration.

However, just in case, you can manually specify the WebSocket url by setting the WEBPACK_SERVE_OVERLAY_WS_URL env property.

