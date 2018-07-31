A rudimentary overlay for
webpack-serve, based off the one used in
webpack-dev-server.
This package is targeted at serves as a quick fully functional way of
being able to have the same overlay as
webpack-dev-server in
webpack-serve with minimal fuss & expense.
Install the package:
npm i webpack-serve-overlay
Then require the overlay at the top of your
index.jsx (or equivalent):
// becomes dead code in builds other than dev,
// which webpack should pick up and remove.
if(process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development') {
require('webpack-serve-overlay');
}
and you'll be away laughing.
The overlay works by using a WebSocket that connects to
webpack-serve à la
webpack-hot-client.
This means that it shouldn't require any extra settings or configuration.
However, just in case, you can manually specify the WebSocket url by setting the
WEBPACK_SERVE_OVERLAY_WS_URL env property.