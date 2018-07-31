A rudimentary overlay for webpack-serve , based off the one used in webpack-dev-server .

This package is targeted at serves as a quick fully functional way of being able to have the same overlay as webpack-dev-server in webpack-serve with minimal fuss & expense.

Usage

Install the package:

npm i webpack-serve-overlay

Then require the overlay at the top of your index.jsx (or equivalent):

if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' ) { require ( 'webpack-serve-overlay' ); }

and you'll be away laughing.

Configuration

The overlay works by using a WebSocket that connects to webpack-serve à la webpack-hot-client .

This means that it shouldn't require any extra settings or configuration.