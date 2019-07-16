S3 Uploader for Webpack ===

This will upload all compiled assets to AWS S3 bucket during a webpack build process. You can serve all your files via Cloud Front or different CDN.

Installation

npm i -S webpack-s3-uploader

How to use it

First set environmental variables:

AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

Essential webpack configuration

var S3Uploader = require ( 'webpack-s3-uploader' ) const config = { context : path.resolve(__dirname, '..' ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/public/assets' ), publicPath : 'your_cdn_url' , }, plugins : [ new S3Uploader({ s3Options : { accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, region : 'us-west-1' , sessionToken : 'asdsaad' }, s3UploadOptions : { Bucket : 'MyBucket' }, }) ] }

It is required to set:

output.path is a path, where all assets will be compiled and those will be uploaded. You can use exclude and include option.

is a path, where all assets will be compiled and those will be uploaded. You can use and option. output.publicPath it is a path, where all compiled assets will be referenced to. During a compilation process webpack replaces local path with this one. If you have Cloud Front pointed to your S3 bucket, you should put url here.

Options

exclude : A Pattern to match for excluded content (e.g. /.*\.(css|js)/ ). Behaves similarly to webpack's loader configuration.

: A Pattern to match for excluded content (e.g. ). Behaves similarly to webpack's loader configuration. include : A Pattern to match for included content. Behaves the same as the exclude .

: A Pattern to match for included content. Behaves the same as the . s3Options : Provide keys for upload extention of s3Config

: Provide keys for upload extention of s3Config s3UploadOptions : Provide upload options putObject

: Provide upload options putObject basePath : Provide the namespace where upload files on S3

: Provide the namespace where upload files on S3 progress : Enable progress bar (defaults true)

Advanced include and exclude rules

include and exclude rules behave similarly to Webpack's loader options. In addition to a RegExp you can pass a function which will be called with the path as its first argument. Returning a truthy value will match the rule. You can also pass an Array of rules, all of which must pass for the file to be included or excluded.

Pathing for resources outside of output.path

Resources that are located outside of the webpack output.path directory are pathed as follows

output.path = /myproject/ build/dist/bundle

const ASSET_OUTPUT_PATH = /myproject/ build/assets or const ASSET_OUTPUT_PATH =../assets ... rules [ use: [ ..., { loader : 'file-loader' , options : { ..., outputPath : ASSET_OUTPUT_PATH } } ]

The above configuration will output to the local file system as follows

build | ----- dest | ---- bundle.js | ----- assets | ---- myasset.png and will be pathed in S3 as follows my-bucket | ---- bundle.js ---- assets | ---- myasset.png

Acknowledgements

This is a lite and refactored version of s3-plugin-webpack