S3 Uploader for Webpack ===
This will upload all compiled assets to AWS S3 bucket during a webpack build process. You can serve all your files via Cloud Front or different CDN.
$ npm i -S webpack-s3-uploader
First set environmental variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
// require plugin
var S3Uploader = require('webpack-s3-uploader')
const config = {
context: path.resolve(__dirname, '..'),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, '../build/public/assets'),
publicPath: 'your_cdn_url',
},
plugins: [
new S3Uploader({
s3Options: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
region: 'us-west-1',
sessionToken: 'asdsaad' // the optional AWS session token to sign requests with
},
s3UploadOptions: {
Bucket: 'MyBucket'
},
})
]
// ..other configuration
}
It is required to set:
output.path is a path, where all assets will be compiled and those will be uploaded. You can use
exclude and
include option.
output.publicPath it is a path, where all compiled assets will be referenced to. During a compilation process webpack replaces local path with this one. If you have Cloud Front pointed to your S3 bucket, you should put url here.
exclude: A Pattern to match for excluded content (e.g.
/.*\.(css|js)/). Behaves similarly to webpack's loader configuration.
include: A Pattern to match for included content. Behaves the same as the
exclude.
s3Options: Provide keys for upload extention of s3Config
s3UploadOptions: Provide upload options putObject
basePath: Provide the namespace where upload files on S3
progress: Enable progress bar (defaults true)
include and
exclude rules
include and
exclude rules behave similarly to Webpack's loader options. In addition to a RegExp you can pass a function which will be called with the path as its first argument. Returning a truthy value will match the rule. You can also pass an Array of rules, all of which must pass for the file to be included or excluded.
Resources that are located outside of the webpack output.path directory are pathed as follows
output.path = /myproject/build/dist/bundle
const ASSET_OUTPUT_PATH =/myproject/build/assets
or
const ASSET_OUTPUT_PATH =../assets
...
rules [
use: [
...,
{
loader: 'file-loader',
options: {
...,
outputPath: ASSET_OUTPUT_PATH
}
}
]
The above configuration will output to the local file system as follows
build
|
----- dest
|
---- bundle.js
|
----- assets
|
---- myasset.png
and will be pathed in S3 as follows
my-bucket
|
---- bundle.js
---- assets
|
---- myasset.png
This is a lite and refactored version of s3-plugin-webpack