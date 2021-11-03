S3 Plugin

This plugin will upload all built assets to s3

Install Instructions

$ npm i webpack-s3-plugin

Note: This plugin needs NodeJS > 0.12.0

Usage Instructions

I notice a lot of people are setting the directory option when the files are part of their build. Please don't set directory if you're uploading your build. Using the directory option reads the files after compilation to upload instead of from the build process.

You can also use a credentials file from AWS. To set the profile set your s3 options to the following: s3Options : { credentials : new AWS. SharedIniFileCredentials ({profile: 'PROFILE_NAME' }) }

s3UploadOptions default to ACL: 'public-read' so you may need to override if you have other needs. See #28

Require webpack-s3-plugin

var S3Plugin = require ( 'webpack-s3-plugin' )

With exclude

var config = { plugins : [ new S3Plugin({ exclude : /.*\.html$/ , s3Options : { accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, region : 'us-west-1' }, s3UploadOptions : { Bucket : 'MyBucket' }, cdnizerOptions : { defaultCDNBase : 'http://asdf.ca' } }) ] }

With include

var config = { plugins : [ new S3Plugin({ include : /.*\.(css|js)/ , s3Options : { accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, }, s3UploadOptions : { Bucket : 'MyBucket' } }) ] }

Advanced include and exclude rules

include and exclude rules behave similarly to Webpack's loader options. In addition to a RegExp you can pass a function which will be called with the path as its first argument. Returning a truthy value will match the rule. You can also pass an Array of rules, all of which must pass for the file to be included or excluded.

import isGitIgnored from 'is-gitignored' var isPathOkToUpload = function ( path ) { return require ( 'my-projects-publishing-rules' ).checkFile(path) } var config = { plugins : [ new S3Plugin({ include : [ /.*\.(css|js)/ , function ( path ) { isPathOkToUpload(path) } ], exclude : isGitIgnored, s3Options : { accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, }, s3UploadOptions : { Bucket : 'MyBucket' } }) ] }

With basePathTransform

import gitsha from 'gitsha' var addSha = function ( ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { gitsha(__dirname, function ( error, output ) { if (error) reject(error) else resolve(output.slice( 0 , 5 )) }) }) } var config = { plugins : [ new S3Plugin({ s3Options : { accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, }, s3UploadOptions : { Bucket : 'MyBucket' }, basePathTransform : addSha }) ] }

With CloudFront invalidation

var config = { plugins : [ new S3Plugin({ s3Options : { accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, sessionToken : 'a234jasd' }, s3UploadOptions : { Bucket : 'MyBucket' }, cloudfrontInvalidateOptions : { DistributionId : process.env.CLOUDFRONT_DISTRIBUTION_ID, Items : [ "/*" ] } }) ] }

With Dynamic Upload Options

var config = { plugins : [ new S3Plugin({ s3Options : { accessKeyId : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey : process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, }, s3UploadOptions : { Bucket : 'MyBucket' , ContentEncoding(fileName) { if ( /\.gz/ .test(fileName)) return 'gzip' }, ContentType(fileName) { if ( /\.js/ .test(fileName)) return 'application/javascript' else return 'text/plain' } } }) ] }

Options

exclude : A Pattern to match for excluded content. Behaves similarly to webpack's loader configuration.

: A Pattern to match for excluded content. Behaves similarly to webpack's loader configuration. include : A Pattern to match for included content. Behaves the same as exclude .

: A Pattern to match for included content. Behaves the same as . s3Options : Provide keys for upload options of s3Config

: Provide keys for upload options of s3Config s3UploadOptions : Provide upload options putObject

: Provide upload options putObject basePath : Provide the namespace of uploaded files on S3

: Provide the namespace of uploaded files on S3 directory : Provide a directory to upload (if not supplied, will upload js/css from compilation)

: Provide a directory to upload (if not supplied, will upload js/css from compilation) htmlFiles : Html files to cdnize (defaults to all in output directory)

: Html files to cdnize (defaults to all in output directory) cdnizerCss : Config for css cdnizer check below

: Config for css cdnizer check below noCdnizer : Disable cdnizer (defaults to true if no cdnizerOptions passed)

: Disable cdnizer (defaults to true if no cdnizerOptions passed) cdnizerOptions : options to pass to cdnizer

: options to pass to cdnizer basePathTransform : transform the base path to add a folder name. Can return a promise or a string

: transform the base path to add a folder name. Can return a promise or a string progress : Enable progress bar (defaults true)

: Enable progress bar (defaults true) priority : priority order to your files as regex array. The ones not matched by regex are uploaded first. This rule becomes useful when avoiding s3 eventual consistency issues

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Please make a pull request and make sure things still pass after running npm run test For tests you will need to either have the environment variables set or setup a .env file. There's a .env.sample so you can cp .env.sample .env and fill it in. Make sure to add any new environment variables.

Commands to be aware of

WARNING: The test suit generates random files for certain checks. Ensure you delete files leftover on your Bucket.

npm run test - Run test suit (You must have the .env file setup)

- Run test suit (You must have the .env file setup) npm run build - Run build

Thanks